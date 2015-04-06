Advisor for graphic arrows
- Experts
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Vladimir KhlystovI am an MQL programmer (MT4 and MT5 terminals)
If you are interested in auto trading on forex, then I can offer you ready-made products or write a work for you on your strategy.
my site https://cmillion.ru
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The EA opens trades using the indicator's graphical arrows.
If the indicator needle does not have a binding buffers, it is possible to test this indicator with the help of dagnogo adviser.
Specify the arrow codes in the parameters and the EA will trade on them.
You can find out the arrow codes by opening the arrow properties.
following values are set by default:
225; //Up arrow code
226; //Down arrow code