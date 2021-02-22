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The Expert Advisor works optimally exclusively on the USDJPY currency pair!

Monitoring the account of the advisor with the SET1 parameters, risk 5%

Monitoring the account of the Expert Advisor with SET2 parameters, risk 10%

Files with parameters for USDJPY:

SET1



SET2



You can select parameters for EURUSD and GBPUSD.

The Expert Advisor does not use additional indicators to enter a trade. Trading is based on the breakout of important levels (daily and weekly candles are used).

In this version of the advisor, it is possible to change the parameters.

After installation, the Expert Advisor is immediately ready to work, but for the best result, you need to load the parameters from the file.

Experienced users can try to choose the initial parameters on their own.

For those who do not want to understand and experiment with parameters, I recommend the light version: EastStar EA.

The Expert Advisor is suitable for long-term investment from 1 year. As with any investment, there are drawdown periods. Be patient!

The Expert Advisor is installed on the USDJPY chart with the M15 period. For stable operation, empty USDJPY charts with H1 and Daily periods must be open!

Martingale is not used!

The grid is not used!

Auto_Risk trading recommendations: - trading with a fixed lot - 0%

- for ultra conservative trading - 1% - for normal - 3%

- for active 5% - for aggressive - ten% - for very aggressive up to 15% Broker recommendation: brokers with the lowest spread and high commissions have the best results than brokers with minimal or zero commissions and high spreads. Deals are not opened daily. The EA was tested using Ducascopy tick quotes with slippage simulation and a commission of up to $ 10 per lot for the period from 2014 to 2020. Trades on the tester are 99% the same as real trades. Happy trading everyone! Warning: Historical results do not guarantee similar results in the future. (The advisor can also incur losses) You have to be careful and use low risk.

Each advisor needs at least 3-4 months to evaluate. I f you do not have patience, this EA is not for you.

Description of parameters





