The Stoch_bot Expert Advisor is a simple robot for trading from overbought/oversold levels based on the Stochastic indicator.





For the convenience of traders, many features have been added to make trading more comfortable and secure.





The Expert Advisor has a built-in author's indicator of protection against unidirectional grid.





Recommended tools : USDCHF;

GBPUSD;





EURUSD;





USDJPY;





USDCAD;





AUDUSD;





EURJPY;





recommended minimum mm and settings:

usdchf, deposit = $ 1000, lot = 0.01, expected annual profit on the instrument = 15-25%;





GBPUSD, Deposit = $ 1000, Lot = 0.01, Expected annual profit on the instrument = 25-55%;





EURUSD, Deposit = $ 1000, Lot = 0.01, Expected annual profit on the instrument = 25-75%;





USDJPY, Deposit = $ 1000, Lot = 0.01, Expected annual profit on the instrument = 30-45%;





USDCAD, Deposit = $ 1000, Lot = 0.01, Expected annual profit on the instrument = 20-35%;





AUDUSD, Deposit = $ 1000, Lot = 0.01, Expected annual profit on the instrument = 50-75%;





EURJPY, Deposit = $ 1000, Lot = 0.01, Expected annual profit on the instrument = 30-45%;





In multi-currency trading, the EA is placed on each chart of a currency pair separately and changes the Magic for each pair!!!





Parameters :

Basic settings of

"Slippage" - Slippage





"Magic" is the ID of the Advisor





"Lot"- the amount of the transaction





Settings for fixing losses.





"StopLoss" - Stop Loss.





"closebalance" - if" true " is enabled to close when a loss is reached in the account currency.





"closebalancelose" - allowed loss in the account currency.









"closepercentbalance" - if" true " is enabled to close when a loss is reached as a percentage.





"closepercentbalancelose" - acceptable loss as a percentage.





"closereverssignal" - Closing positions when the signal changes.





Profit-taking settings.





"TakeProfit" - Take Profit





"closebalancetp" - if" true " is enabled to close when profit is reached in the account currency.





"closebalanceprofit" - profit value in the account currency.





"closepercentbalancetp" - if" true " is enabled, closing on the achievement of profit as a percentage.





"closepercentbalanceprofit" - profit value as a percentage.





Dynamic lot settings:





"Dynamic" - enables / disables dynamic calculation of the transaction volume





"Risk" - risk coefficient.





Block, Martin Gale, a classic. Only one trade can be opened at a time, in each direction. In case of loss, the next trade will be with a volume multiplier.





"Martin" - Enables / disables the martingale





"Multiplier Martin" - Lot Multiplier





The Expert Advisor can also build grids.





"grid" - enables / disables the grid





"distance" - distance between orders in the grid





"Mult" Is The Multiplier





"grid_satir" - enabling the grid without averaging profit.





Not without the presence of a Trawl in the adviser, of course. If desired, you can enable it if you do not use the Grid.





"smart stop" - stoploss





"Smart_step_stop" - Thrall step





There is a function of trading on time. If 00:00 and 23:59 are set as the default, it is disabled.





"Start" - starting Time of trade





"End" - end Of trading





"Closing position by time" - closing all orders outside of trading time.





The pause between trades is necessary so that when we receive one signal, we only trade it once.





"Pause_orders" - enables / disables the pause between orders





"Pause" - the pause time in minutes





The timer of transactions is necessary for those who disperse not a large deposit. when this function is enabled, the expert advisor will stop trading when the specified number of orders is closed.





"timer_orders" - enables / disables the trade timer





"totalorderclose" - the number of orders after which you need to stop the expert advisor.





The indicator settings.





"period stochastic" - timeframe for analysis.





"k period" - k line identifier.





"D Period" - Line D identifier.





"Slowing" - Slowing down.





"shift" - shift relative to the current bar .





"Line" - Indicator line indicator 0 - Main, 1-Signal.













I will be happy to answer all your questions.





Since the Expert Advisor is free, optimize it yourself, I do not send SET files.





successful trading!