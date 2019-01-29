PZ CCI Trader EA
- Experts
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- Version: 3.0
This EA trades using the CCI Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode.
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- Easy to use and supervise
- It implements three different entry strategies
- Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop
- Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers
- Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols
- Trading can be NFA/FIFO Compliant
- Implements a martingale and inverse martingale features
- Customizable indicator settings
- Filter trading by forex sessions
- Built-in money management
The EA operates as per the CCI indicator:
- Buy when CCI crosses over 100
- Sell when CCI crosses below -100
- Close longs when CCI reaches 200 (optional)
- Close shorts when CCI reaches -200 (optional)
- Close trades when CCI reverts to zero (optional)
Four different trading behaviors are available in the EA inputs:
- Regular: The EA will buy at bullish signals and sell at bearish signals
- Inverse: The EA will sell at bullish signals and buy at bearish signals
- Only Buy: The EA will buy at bullish signals and disregard bearish signals
- Only Sell: The EA will sell at bearish signals and disregard bullish signals
Additionally, it implements four different money management modes:
- Trade manual lotsize: The EA will trade a fixed lotsize on each trade
- Auto-calculation of lotsizes: The EA will risk % of the account on each trade
- Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a losing trade
- Inverse Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a winning trade
Input Parameters
- Indicator Settings - Enter your desired CCI input parameters, as well as entry and exit levels.
- Position Management - This group of settings applies to trading decisions and trade management. You can select trading direction, break-even in pips, break-even behavior, trailing-stop in pips, trailing-step in pips, stop-loss in pip and take-profit in pips.
- Trading Settings - Select trading direction: regular, inverse, only long or only short.
- Session Settings -Enable or disable trading for the Asian, European or American sessions, as well as trading week days.
- Money Management -In this settings block you can set the lotsize for the first trade, or allow the EA to calculate it by itself. It also implements a martingale behavior. Entering a manual lot size is recommended. You can also enable NFA/FIFO compliant trading
- EA Settings -You can select the magic number for the trades, custom comment and manual pip value if you need to override the one the default one. Do not change these unless you know what you are doing.
What to expect
This EA is a general purpose tool which success depends on your understanding of the underlying strategy and your ability to configure it. This EA will not generate profits under all market conditions and does not claim to do so. It is up to you to find the best parameters for each symbol and timeframe using the strategy tester.
Author
Arturo Lopez Perez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.
Very good EA, adjustable parameters and flexible position management settings. Thanks