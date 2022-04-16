MT4 BuildYourGridEA

4.4

BUILD YOUR GRID

The expert is a system to help any trader to make a grid of orders (without martingale, lite martingale, or full martingale) easy and simple.

Please make your test to find your settings.

Default settings are just to take an idea of how the expert works.

The expert can make according or contrary grid of orders.

You can set the expert to work in hedge mode if the losses are huge.

The system uses a high-risk strategy. It's better to test it first in a demo account.


Version for MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60399?source=Site


Reviews 13
Дмитрий Башарин
227
Дмитрий Башарин 2026.03.08 09:08 
 

Здравствуйте советник хороший, спасибо автору.

146271880
24
146271880 2025.04.02 02:14 
 

wanderfull Ea robot garet thanks

Giuseppe Patano
30
Giuseppe Patano 2023.04.22 20:00 
 

Hi Sir Thanks for share this stable and profitable machine...even in short period...I'm having nice results simply balancing lot size and capital allocation. The backtesting is impressive and i will try it soon in real small account..I did not see a magic number in settings,can I use the ea in different currencies?...

Ok...I found It...it's order id and changes automatically.....Perfect !!

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EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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MT5 VolatilityScalperEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
3.95 (21)
Experts
This expert is a pure volatility scalper working with market orders orders. Expert not use any indicator, only use prices action and volatility of price to generate signals. Using an algorithm to calculate the speed of price to generate the signals. There are three conditions for it to work: Tight spread  Fast execution Stop level = 0 Please during the tests of this EA do not simultaneously use another EA in the same terminal because it affects the modification speed. Try expert on demo accoun
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MT4 GridSystemEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
5 (6)
Experts
It is a system with many options to help each user find their own settings. There are possibilities to use a filter based on two averages, as well as the choice of whether the system will work at certain hours of the market. The default settings are tested for the eurusd pair. I would recommend that each user do their own testing and find settings that suit their preferences. This is not a ready-made system that you will use without working on it. But it is a good tool to build each user a strat
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Seven strategies in One expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
5 (2)
Experts
MultiStrategyEA  includes the set of seven different experts in one expert . The experts included are as follows,  AC_Expert, ADX_Expert, AO_Expert, DeM_Expert, ForceBB_Expert, MFI_Expert, MS_Expert , It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs, one pair per chart. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
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MT5 CoupleHedgeEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
4.7 (10)
Experts
It's a two (2) pairs correlation system to use 3 currencies to make 2 pairs to open hedge orders on those. The expert starts opening four orders for each couple (2 plus and 2 minus) and wait to move prices in one direction to make a grid of orders. The expert can use a maximum of 5 currencies to make 10 pairs and make 30 couples. It is important the order of currencies is from the strongest to the weakest. Strongest... EUR/GBP/AUD/NZD/USD/CAD/CHF/JPY ...weakest. Canto inputs minimum of thr
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BuildYourGridEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
4.65 (20)
Experts
BUILD YOUR GRID The expert is a system to help any trader to make a grid of orders (without martingale, lite martingale, or full martingale) easy and simple. Please make your test to find your settings. Default settings are just to take an idea of how the expert works. The expert can make according or contrary grid of orders. You can set the expert to work in hedge mode if the losses are huge. The system uses a high-risk strategy. It's better to test it first in a demo account. Version for MT4:
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MT5 RingSystemEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
5 (1)
Experts
It's a triangular arbitrage system (three pairs correlation system) to use 3 currencies to make 3 pairs to open hedge orders on those. The expert starts opening six orders for each ring (3 plus and 3 minus) and waits to move prices in one direction to make a grid of orders. The expert can use a maximum of 8 currencies to make 28 pairs and make 56 rings. It is important the order of currencies is from the strongest to the weakest. Strongest... EUR/GBP/AUD/NZD/USD/CAD/CHF/JPY ...weakest. Can
FREE
GridSystemEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
4.71 (7)
Experts
It is a system with many options to help each user find their own settings. There are possibilities to use a filter based on two averages, as well as the choice of whether the system will work at certain hours of the market. The default settings are tested for the eurusd pair. I would recommend that each user do their own testing and find settings that suit their preferences. This is not a ready-made system that you will use without working on it. But it is a good tool to build each user a strat
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ForceBB Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
ForceBB_Expert   is structured based on two specifics technical analysis indicators ( Bollinger Bands and  Force Index ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
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NewsReleaseEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
5 (4)
Experts
NewsReleaseEA is an expert to trade about economic news uses pending orders. Expert receives data for events from ' http://forexfactory.com '." The expert can trade up 28 (31 with yuan) pairs from one chart. Expert has the option for manual strategy (user strategy) or uses one of five included strategies. Expert has analyzer for any trade to show information for any currency and any pair to help trader to make better strategy. Include Strategies Custom_Stategy  - There are too many options t
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GridderEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
3.83 (6)
Experts
It's a multi-currency grid and martingale system that can trade all input pairs from one chart. The expert will close all orders for each pair using a profit level. The expert has the possibility to trade up to 100 pairs. Information Chose a broker with fast execution and low spreads for effective results. Please make some tests on a demo account to see how the expert works before using it on a real account. For 0.01 lot size and leverage 1:500, you need an initial balance of at least 10,000 f
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AO Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
AO_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( Awesome  Oscillator ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
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MFI Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
MFI_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( Money Flow Index ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs, one pair per chart. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
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I Compass
Nikolaos Pantzos
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator uses Moving Average to detect markets trend. It's a very useful tool for manual trading. If line is Midnight Blue, indicator detect up trend. If line is Dark Violet, indicator detect down trend. The readings are very simple to use and understand. Indicator works best on H1 timeframe. You can use this indicator with FollowLine to have more accurate signals. You can to get source code from here . Parameters BarsCount —How many bars used to show the line. MAperiods —Period of Movin
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CoupleHedgeEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
3.63 (8)
Experts
It's a two (2) pairs correlation system to use 3 currencies to make 2 pairs to open hedge orders on those. The expert starts opening four orders for each couple (2 plus and 2 minus) and wait to move prices in one direction to make a grid of orders. The expert can use a maximum of 5 currencies to make 10 pairs and make 30 couples. It is important the order of currencies is from the strongest to the weakest. Strongest... EUR/GBP/AUD/NZD/USD/CAD/CHF/JPY ...weakest. Canto inputs minimum of thr
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ProfitLossTrailEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
4.81 (27)
Utilities
This Expert Advisor is a tool for managing orders. The EA can Place/remove a take profit. Place/modify/delete a stop loss. Manage all orders or specific ones having a certain ID. You can to get the source code from here . Parameters ManageOrders : Order_By_Order = Manage separately each order. Same_Type_As_One = manage same orders (all buy or all sell as one order, like basket system). PutTakeProfit : Put take profit in orders (yes/no). TakeProfitPips : Take Profit in pips. PutStopLoss : Put
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TokyoSessionEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
4.67 (3)
Experts
It's an expert to use prices action and trade level to open each order. Expert can to trade up 12 pairs, uses the corresponding default setting for each pair. Default settings are good for EURUSD pair and IC Markets broker. Time Frame: H1 Parameters PresetsParameters = Uses prosets parameters (12 pairs). Broker GMT Offset = Set broker different time from GMT time. Time Frame Use = Time frame of chart to run expert. Type Of Signals = Mode of signals. Time Set Levels = Time set levels to trade.
FREE
MT5 AccountInfoEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
Utilities
Account Info EA It is a tool that presents on the graph all the positions of the account, and specific information concerning the positions, but also the account. It enables the user to have an image of his account at a glance. Use like any expert advisor. You can't attach it in the same chart with other expert advisor. It does not have the ability to open or manage positions. You can attach it on any chart and any timeframe.
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DeM Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
DeM_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( DeMarker ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs, one pair per chart. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
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TimerEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
4.67 (3)
Experts
It's an expert to open and close orders on specific day and time. Expert open and close orders only with the same symbol it attached. Can set time open and close orders based day of year or day of week. Expert can send market orders and pending (stop or limit). Each order can placed with take profit and stop loss. There is option to use trailing stop loss and break even. Expert can manage only own orders or all orders of account. Information about the expert's parameters can find on the blog .
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VolatilityScalperEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
3 (2)
Experts
This expert is a pure volatility scalper working with two pending orders (buy stop and sell stop). Expert not use any indicator, only use prices action and volatility of price to generate signals. There are three conditions for it to work: Tight spread  Fast execution Stop level = 0 Please during the tests of this EA do not simultaneously use another EA in the same terminal because it affects the modification speed. Try expert on demo account first before use it on real one.
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FlySystemEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
3.23 (13)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a pure scalping system. The expert place and manage pending orders. Runs perfect on pairs with tight spread and low commission broker (commission plus spread equal or less than 1.0 pip). Choose a broker with zero stop level and fast execution to use expert. Pairs and Time Frame Pair: eurusd Time frame: M1 Default settings are good for eurusd. Information Please test expert on demo account first, before uses it on real account. Have on your mind, all scalpers are sensiti
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FollowLine
Nikolaos Pantzos
4.89 (9)
Indicators
This indicator uses Bollinger Bands lines to detect markets trend. It's a very useful tool for manual trading. Furthermore it is possible to use the indicator with ATR as a filter , as well as the option to pop up an alert when a reverse trend occurs. The readings are very simple to use and understand. Indicator works best on H1 timeframe. You can to get source code from here . Parameters BarsCount - How many bars used to show the line. BBperiod - Period of Bollinger Bands. BBdeviations - Devi
FREE
MS Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
MS_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( MACD  Oscillator   and Stochastic Oscillator ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
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ADX Expert FX
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
ADX_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( Average Directional Movement ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs, one pair per chart. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
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AC Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
AC_Expert is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( Accelerator Oscillator ) . It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
STOCH in MA
Nikolaos Pantzos
Indicators
iSTOCH in iMA is an indicator which applies the stochastic changes to the iMA. Changes are reflected by altering the moving average colors. It is a useful tool to see easily the upsides or downsides of the stochastic. You can to get source code from here . Parameters MA_Periods - iMA period. MA_Method - iMA method. K_Period - K line period. D_Period - D line period. Slowind - slowing. STOCH_MA_METHOD - averaging method for MA. PriceField - price (Low/High or Close/Close). STOCH_LevelUp - uptre
FREE
SailSystemEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
3 (3)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a pure hedging system. The expert place and manage two market opposite orders. Runs perfect on pairs with tight spread and low commission broker (commission plus spread equal or less than 0.5 pip). Pairs and Time Frame Pair: eurusd Time frame: M1 Default settings are good for eurusd. Information Please test expert on demo account first, before uses it on real account. Have on your mind, this expert is sensitive and depend on broker's slipping. Expert parameters UseVi
FREE
BrokerInfo
Nikolaos Pantzos
5 (2)
Utilities
'BrokerInfo' is an indicator to show some information of account on the chart. You can to see on chart information about: GMT time. Broker time. Maximum simultaneously open orders. Leverage. Maximum lot size. Minimum lot size. Lot step. Stop level in pips. Symbol spread in pips. You can to get source code from here . Parameters SizeBackground – background size. PositionUpDn – position to show info on the chart.
FREE
RSI in MA
Nikolaos Pantzos
5 (2)
Indicators
iRSI in iMA is indicator to change color in iMA if iRSI crosses level up (up trend) or crosses level down (down trend). It is a useful tool to track when the upside and the downside iRSI on iMA. You can to get source code from  here. Parameters MA_Periods — Period for iMA. MA_Method — Method for iMA. RSI_Periods — Period for iRSI. RSI_ApliedPrice — Price used for iRSI. RSI_LevelsUp — Level iRSI for up trend. RSI_LevelsDN — Level iRSI for down trend. BarsCount — How many bars will show the line
FREE
RingSystemEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
2 (3)
Experts
It's a triangular arbitrage system (three pairs correlation system) to use 3 currencies to make 3 pairs to open hedge orders on those. The expert starts opening six orders for each ring (3 plus and 3 minus) and waits to move prices in one direction to make a grid of orders. The expert can use a maximum of 8 currencies to make 28 pairs and make 56 rings. It is important the order of currencies is from the strongest to the weakest. Strongest... EUR/GBP/AUD/NZD/USD/CAD/CHF/JPY ...weakest. Can
FREE
Filter:
Дмитрий Башарин
227
Дмитрий Башарин 2026.03.08 09:08 
 

Здравствуйте советник хороший, спасибо автору.

[Deleted] 2025.04.19 11:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

146271880
24
146271880 2025.04.02 02:14 
 

wanderfull Ea robot garet thanks

Nikolaos Pantzos
89428
Reply from developer Nikolaos Pantzos 2025.04.02 04:53
Thank you mate!
MobiusGrey
14
MobiusGrey 2024.03.01 17:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nikolaos Pantzos
89428
Reply from developer Nikolaos Pantzos 2024.03.01 19:44
Thank you!
AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.19 21:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alberto Sassetti
1555
Alberto Sassetti 2023.12.11 09:48 
 

good job

Giuseppe Patano
30
Giuseppe Patano 2023.04.22 20:00 
 

Hi Sir Thanks for share this stable and profitable machine...even in short period...I'm having nice results simply balancing lot size and capital allocation. The backtesting is impressive and i will try it soon in real small account..I did not see a magic number in settings,can I use the ea in different currencies?...

Ok...I found It...it's order id and changes automatically.....Perfect !!

Nikolaos Pantzos
89428
Reply from developer Nikolaos Pantzos 2023.04.26 11:48
Thank you for your review!
S P SAM ARTHER SINGH
68
S P SAM ARTHER SINGH 2022.12.12 07:41 
 

a very best ea , one requst 2021 nov befour tihs ea awwalible for safty mode ( safty mode is very use full for xauusd trading pls awaliblity )

Nikolaos Pantzos
89428
Reply from developer Nikolaos Pantzos 2023.04.26 11:47
Thanks for your comment and review.
afbah
34
afbah 2022.12.06 04:03 
 

I've tried it, it's quite interesting, if your EA has a trendline breakout and executes SELL or BUY based on the trendline breakout, your EA will be more consistent to make a profit. Now I need to confirm the direction of the trend first before making settings in "Open Orders Parameters" either only BUY or Only SELL

Nikolaos Pantzos
89428
Reply from developer Nikolaos Pantzos 2022.12.06 06:58
Thanks for your comments. The logic of the project is to work without technical analysis indicators.
jontatan
66
jontatan 2022.12.03 15:54 
 

This EA is useless for programming a manual grid and the programmer says he doesn't have time to update this old project

Nikolaos Pantzos
89428
Reply from developer Nikolaos Pantzos 2022.12.06 06:57
Thanks for your comments. Please keep in mind that it is a completely free project.
Eve55
257
Eve55 2022.07.12 08:25 
 

Hi Nikolaos, thank you so much for the free EA. It works great, it has been running on my live account for a whole week with a nice profit. Thank you very much again.

Nikolaos Pantzos
89428
Reply from developer Nikolaos Pantzos 2022.07.12 11:36
Thank you for your kind words and rating.
lions007 groenewald
293
lions007 groenewald 2022.04.28 21:13 
 

hi nikolaos hope you are well thank you for this ea it is helping traders to understand a grid strategy that works brilliant work kind regards hendrik

Nikolaos Pantzos
89428
Reply from developer Nikolaos Pantzos 2022.04.28 21:35
Thanks, I appreciate it.
Jasmin Sanders
305
Jasmin Sanders 2022.04.28 19:21 
 

Ausgezeichnetes Produkt mit vielen Einstellungsmöglichkeiten um den EA an persönliche Bedürfnisse anzupassen. Der Backtest war sehr gut, nun hoffe ich auf gute Liveergebnisse. Vielen Dank an den Autor für den super Job. Soweit sehr empfehlenswert !

Nikolaos Pantzos
89428
Reply from developer Nikolaos Pantzos 2022.04.28 19:45
Thank you for your kind words.
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