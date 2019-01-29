PZ RSI Trader EA

This EA trades using the RSI Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode.

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Easy to use and supervise

It implements three different entry strategies

Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop

Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers

Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols

Trading can be NFA/FIFO Compliant

Implements a martingale and inverse martingale features

Customizable indicator settings

Filter trading by forex sessions

Built-in money management

The EA implements the following entry strategies, that can be enabled or disabled at will:

Trade when the RSI Indicator is oversold or overbought

Trade when the RSI comes back from an oversold or overbought condition

Four different trading behaviors are available in the EA inputs:

Regular: The EA will buy at bullish signals and sell at bearish signals

Inverse: The EA will sell at bullish signals and buy at bearish signals

Only Buy: The EA will buy at bullish signals and disregard bearish signals

Only Sell: The EA will sell at bearish signals and disregard bullish signals

Additionally, it implements four different money management modes: