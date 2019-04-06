MacdScalper

MacdScapler is an automatic expert advisor with two section of martingale strateges with automation takeprofit. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs. If parameters of the entry points goes wrong, the EA changes them automaticly.

General recommendation



The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents for 0.01 lot. Spread is recommended less then 2 points. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value in two steps - the first for the four trades and the second for more then four trades. When martingale is on, takeprofit for each order is calculated depending on martingle parameter plus addition small takeprofit. After the transaction, which covers all losses, all parameters of the EA are returned to their original values. The best usage on EURUSD M5, M15. It is better to use trend currency pairs. This EA is optimised automaticly for EURUSD from 2007 to 2009, so you can use it without changing parameters.

Input parameter



The EA works on five-digit quotes. Before trading on a real account, it is recommended to check the trading in the strategy tester with Auto on (1) or with the selected parameters, or after optimization the EA for your currency pair. In takeprofit and stoploss are used 4-digit values.

Magic - a unique magic for the EA (so that it distinguishes its trades from others);

- a unique magic for the EA (so that it distinguishes its trades from others); Order_Comment - comment for orders;

- comment for orders; Lots - volume of the first position;

- volume of the first position; Lots_max1 - maximum volume for the first section;

- maximum volume for the first section; Lots_max2 - maximum volume for the second section;

- maximum volume for the second section; Martingale1 - multiplier to increase the volume of positions after each losing trade for the first section;

- multiplier to increase the volume of positions after each losing trade for the first section; Martingale2 - multiplier to increase the volume of positions after each losing trade for the second section;

- multiplier to increase the volume of positions after each losing trade for the second section; Takeprofit - take profit in points for the first position;

- take profit in points for the first position; Takeprofit2 -additional take profit for a position covering a series of losses;

-additional take profit for a position covering a series of losses; Stoploss - stop loss in points;

- stop loss in points; FastMa - fast moving average of Macd as entry point;

- fast moving average of Macd as entry point; SlowMa - slow moving average of Macd as entry point;

- slow moving average of Macd as entry point; BeginHour - start trading hour;

- start trading hour; EndHour - the end of the trade hour;

- the end of the trade hour; Auto - use already optimized parameters for EURUSD;

- use already optimized parameters for EURUSD; Stopout - level is a percentage of the Deposit, when trading stops;



