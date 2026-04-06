Smart Horizon MT4

5

Smart Horizon MT4 Expert Advisor Description
Smart Horizon MT4 is an automated trading system (Expert Advisor) utilizing a grid algorithm combined with preliminary entry point filtering. Unlike classic grid systems, this EA initiates a trading cycle only when specific market conditions are confirmed by a set of technical indicators, which aims to reduce overall drawdown.
Key Features
  • Triple Entry Filter: Trading cycles are opened based on the combined readings of the RSI, Stochastic, and ADX indicators. The system waits for a local price reversal confirmed by the oscillators to minimize premature entries.
  • Impulse Movement Filtering: Dynamic trend strength analysis via the ADX indicator allows the EA to temporarily suspend opening new grid steps during high volatility and strong directional trends.
  • Mathematical Grid Adaptation: The grid step (distance) and lot multipliers are optimized to match the standard price movement characteristics of liquid currency pairs.
  • Drawdown Protection Module: A built-in safety feature monitors the current deposit load. Upon reaching the user-defined drawdown limit (as a percentage of balance/equity), the EA automatically closes all open positions in the current basket and halts trading.
Technical Recommendations
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Supported Currency Pairs: EURUSD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD
  • Minimum Deposit: From $500–1000 (или equivalent on cent accounts)
  • Account Type: ECN, PRO, or Raw Spread with low spreads and Market Execution

Reviews 1
Konstantin Grihin
564
Konstantin Grihin 2026.04.07 04:49 
 

благодарю автора за его вклад в наше общее развитие .если смотреть по истории советник получился добротный.может быть даже через чур осторожный для усреднителя. особенно если риск поставить 99% .я имею в виду что бы советник не закрывал убыточные серии при 20% просадке которые потом всё равно вышли бы в плюс.

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Konstantin Grihin
564
Konstantin Grihin 2026.04.07 04:49 
 

благодарю автора за его вклад в наше общее развитие .если смотреть по истории советник получился добротный.может быть даже через чур осторожный для усреднителя. особенно если риск поставить 99% .я имею в виду что бы советник не закрывал убыточные серии при 20% просадке которые потом всё равно вышли бы в плюс.

Andrei Telegin
2087
Reply from developer Andrei Telegin 2026.04.07 12:23
Доброго времени суток. Спасибо за отзыв. В настройках можно минимальный лот поставить 0 и будет автоматический расчёт лота по балансу. Риск повысится и вроде должен профит вырасти. По поводу риска, я пробовал тут надо резиновый депозит тогда. Если интересно то на RSI + Stoch на XAU/USD на флете можно им тоже поиграть настройками с лотом 0.01 очень даже ничего картина.
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