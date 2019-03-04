StarkerFX EA is a martingale and trend following robot with trailing stop. This expert advisor is using MACD and Parabolic SAR indicators.

T‌here are no complicated settings. The only one input is the equity multiplier for automatic lot calculation. If you want to change it, please backtest it before using on real account.

higher equity multiplier = higher lots = higher risk (recommended setting is: 1.0)

T‌his EA has been optimized for EUR/USD currency pair and for M5 timeframe.

Feel free to backtest it!