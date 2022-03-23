Stargogs Red Snake EA

3.75

STARGOGS RED SNAKE EA V1.6 IS A FREE EA

THIS EA WORKS ON ALL CURRENCY PAIRS, ALL INDICES & METALS

THE ROBOT TAKES ONE TRADE AT A TIME

NO MARTINGALE 

NO GRID

LOTSIZE MULTIPLIER CAN BE TURNED OFF IN SETTINGS

EA HAS THE FOLLOWING:

- MACD INDICATOR WITH ADJUSTALBE PARAMETERS

- EA opens a Buy when Main Macd crossing The Signal line upwards with TP and SL 

- EA opens a Sell when Main Macd crossing The Signal line downwards with TP and SL

- Scalping....

- Adjustable TP & SL

- Adjustable Lotsize

- EA HAS ACCURACY OF UP TO 70% (V1.5 are more accurate than V1.0)

- TEST ON DEMO FIRST

- Work on all Currency pairs

- Work on all indices(like NAS100)

- As we all know trading Has a Risk No one or nothing can be 100% accurate all the time

FOREX TRADING IS RISKY YOU ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR YOUR OWN LOSSES

USE AT OWN RISK!!!

GOODLUCK!!! ENJOY STARGOGS RED SNAKE EA



Reviews 6
hosein hosein
458
hosein hosein 2023.02.04 13:54 
 

I tested it, it was good, thank you for making it free, now I'm waiting for the market to open tomorrow and test it on the demo account.

lecmark
143
lecmark 2022.07.23 00:47 
 

Downloaded and played with it in demo. Great functionality. Does as stated. I just used the defaults at 1 hour and it more than safely doubled a $500 demo account in 6 weeks where other EAs have died. Extended it into a known problem time area and it did die. All I had to do was drop the Lotsize Multiplier to 1.7 instead of 2 and it made it with a more than tripling of the account. Being FIFO compliant is important. Ran it in 15 minutes and 5 minutes and it doesn't do as well even after I changed the SL and TP. Running on other currencies now and expect good results. Nice job here in this version. Thank you for your efforts and sharing this EA.

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pariiiiiisa
35
pariiiiiisa 2023.09.09 11:40 
 

I got poor result in backtest on my broker.

hosein hosein
458
hosein hosein 2023.02.04 13:54 
 

I tested it, it was good, thank you for making it free, now I'm waiting for the market to open tomorrow and test it on the demo account.

Lorenzo Edward Beukes
11649
Reply from developer Lorenzo Edward Beukes 2023.02.05 16:41
Thank you so much for taking the time to give a review, I appreciate your feedback and support. All the best : )
manilenio
133
manilenio 2022.12.23 21:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

lecmark
143
lecmark 2022.07.23 00:47 
 

Downloaded and played with it in demo. Great functionality. Does as stated. I just used the defaults at 1 hour and it more than safely doubled a $500 demo account in 6 weeks where other EAs have died. Extended it into a known problem time area and it did die. All I had to do was drop the Lotsize Multiplier to 1.7 instead of 2 and it made it with a more than tripling of the account. Being FIFO compliant is important. Ran it in 15 minutes and 5 minutes and it doesn't do as well even after I changed the SL and TP. Running on other currencies now and expect good results. Nice job here in this version. Thank you for your efforts and sharing this EA.

Lorenzo Edward Beukes
11649
Reply from developer Lorenzo Edward Beukes 2022.07.25 18:33
Thanks for the review is a Free EA after all. I appreciate it.
r_ober_t
142
r_ober_t 2022.05.11 21:40 
 

Not for me

Lorenzo Edward Beukes
11649
Reply from developer Lorenzo Edward Beukes 2022.07.25 18:34
Thanks.
ThorstenKock
2584
ThorstenKock 2022.03.24 01:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lorenzo Edward Beukes
11649
Reply from developer Lorenzo Edward Beukes 2022.03.24 06:47
Put it on 1.0 to turn off the martingale 🙆‍♂️wow where have u learned trading. You are wasting my time go and learn about EA's and come back. No one forced you to download the EA.
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