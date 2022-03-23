Stargogs Red Snake EA
- Experts
-
Lorenzo Edward Beukes7 years experience in Forex, Stock and Futures Trading.
Stargogs From 2nd To NoneFX.
Join My Free telegram Channel here: https://t.me/secondtononefx
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 21 May 2022
STARGOGS RED SNAKE EA V1.6 IS A FREE EA
THIS EA WORKS ON ALL CURRENCY PAIRS, ALL INDICES & METALS
THE ROBOT TAKES ONE TRADE AT A TIME
NO MARTINGALE
NO GRID
LOTSIZE MULTIPLIER CAN BE TURNED OFF IN SETTINGS
EA HAS THE FOLLOWING:
- MACD INDICATOR WITH ADJUSTALBE PARAMETERS
- EA opens a Buy when Main Macd crossing The Signal line upwards with TP and SL
- EA opens a Sell when Main Macd crossing The Signal line downwards with TP and SL
- Scalping....
- Adjustable TP & SL
- Adjustable Lotsize
- EA HAS ACCURACY OF UP TO 70% (V1.5 are more accurate than V1.0)
- TEST ON DEMO FIRST
- Work on all Currency pairs
- Work on all indices(like NAS100)
- As we all know trading Has a Risk No one or nothing can be 100% accurate all the time
FOREX TRADING IS RISKY YOU ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR YOUR OWN LOSSES
USE AT OWN RISK!!!
GOODLUCK!!! ENJOY STARGOGS RED SNAKE EA
I tested it, it was good, thank you for making it free, now I'm waiting for the market to open tomorrow and test it on the demo account.