STARGOGS RED SNAKE EA V1.6 IS A FREE EA

THIS EA WORKS ON ALL CURRENCY PAIRS, ALL INDICES & METALS

THE ROBOT TAKES ONE TRADE AT A TIME

NO MARTINGALE

NO GRID

LOTSIZE MULTIPLIER CAN BE TURNED OFF IN SETTINGS

EA HAS THE FOLLOWING:

- MACD INDICATOR WITH ADJUSTALBE PARAMETERS

- EA opens a Buy when Main Macd crossing The Signal line upwards with TP and SL

- EA opens a Sell when Main Macd crossing The Signal line downwards with TP and SL

- Scalping....

- Adjustable TP & SL

- Adjustable Lotsize

- EA HAS ACCURACY OF UP TO 70% (V1.5 are more accurate than V1.0)

- TEST ON DEMO FIRST

- Work on all Currency pairs

- Work on all indices(like NAS100)

- As we all know trading Has a Risk No one or nothing can be 100% accurate all the time

FOREX TRADING IS RISKY YOU ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR YOUR OWN LOSSES

USE AT OWN RISK!!!

GOODLUCK!!! ENJOY STARGOGS RED SNAKE EA







