Parabolic SAR extreme

5

Parabolic SAR extreme

  • When the Parabolic SAR value indicates an uptrend or downtrend, the EA will open a buy or sell trade respectively, given that all other criteria are met
  • This EA allows you to set up to 21 separate Parabolic SAR criteria for the EA to work on 
    • There are 3 input parameter sets (SAR1, SAR2, and SAR3)
    • Each set allows you to determine the parameters (such as the step and max step) for each set
    • And within each set, you get to indicate up to 7 timeframe for the EA to operate in
  • Therefore this is an extremely robust tool

Key info

  • Works on any pair 
  • Recommended capital: $1k - $5k per chart, based on starting lot size of 0.01 
  • Use it at your own risk, use capital you can afford to lose

Key features

  • Extremely lean code and very fast strategy testing
  • Unique and well programmed parameters designed to mitigate risk based on the user's preference
  • Optional Stop Loss parameter allows users to turn the martingale recovery method off:
    • you'll be surprised at the lack of a stop loss function on most martingale EAs
    • to do that, ensure that the "Stop Loss" input parameter has a value that is lower than the "Point Step" input parameter


INPUT PARAMETERS

Trade Settings
    •  Lots - The lot size of the first trade. If input is less than 0.01, it will be rounded to 0.01 which is the smallest lot tradable with most brokers
    •  Lot Exponent - The rate at which the lot size increases
    •  Lot Exponent Multiplier - The rate at which the Lot Exponent increases
    •  Take Profit - Amount of profit (in points) that has to be earned (per mini-lot) before the trade closes. 
    •  TP Multiplier - The rate at which the 'Take Profit' level changes (this should preferably be less than 1.)
    •  Point Step - The minimum distance (in points) before the next trade is allowed to be placed
    •  Point Step Multiplier - The rate at which the Point Step increases

Risk Management 
    •  Stop Loss - The amount of loss (in points) that has to be incurred before the trade closes. An input of zero nullifies this input.  
        - (To turn the martingale recovery method off, ensure that the "Stop Loss" input parameter has a value that is lower than the "Point Step" input parameter)
    •  Max Open Orders - Maximum open orders allowed, after which, the EA will not open new orders
    •  Open Subsequent trades on new candle - If set to true, all recovery (average-down) trades can only open at the start of a new candle
    •  Open only if current price is worse off than previous trade - If set to true, all recovery (average-down) trades can only open if all the trades in the set are in a loss

Parabolic SAR Settings
    •  Shift - This is the number of bars which the Parabolic SAR value lags by. Use Zero for the latest price, but zero might result in repainting
    •  Step -  This is the price increment step or acceleration factor, usually set at 0.02
    •  Max - This is the maximum value of a step
    •  Timeframe1 
      • It doesn't matter what timeframe your chart is set at
      • Use this parameter to determine the timeframe which you want the Parabolic SAR EA to operate in
      • There are 7 of such parameters, this allows you to use the same set of criteria (Step, max shift) to operate in up to 7 different timeframes
    •  Timeframe2 to Timeframe7 - same concept as above



Reviews 1
jj624038
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jj624038 2024.10.16 10:23 
 

Man nepatiko.

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
XGen Scalper MT4
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XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
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EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
EA Black Dragon
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EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Infinity Trader EA
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5 (18)
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Aurum AI mt4
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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