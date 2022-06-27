SK RandomWalk Monkey EA

5

Are You Better than Monkey? Prove it...

The trade of this EA is based on random output with customizable lot size (use martingale or not), stop-loss, and take-profit levels.

  • Easy to use and Simple

  • Great for benchmarking tests against other EAs or manual trade.

  • Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols

robot monkey uses Adx trend filter for fair game no-trade unfavorable market ( you can turn off set adx = 0) .

EA starts with a random.

if the monkey EA last trade is a winning trade it will order in the same direction until the EA trade loses and Get back to the random process.

Setting
  • ADX Trend : 15 weak trend ,20 trend,30 strong trend , 0 trade all trend
  • Lotsize: Lotsize to trade
  • Lots Martingale : mulitple factor if last trade loss how much time next lots size (1 not use martingale)
  • Max lots: maximum amount of lots that can be taken 
  • Stoploss: Stop-loss for orders in pips
  • Takeprofit: Take-profit for orders in pips
  • Magic Number: Magic number for the trades

Ready to use
I am glad to provide free products for a better trader community.

Author

Sakkarin Trader, private investor and speculator, founder of SK Trading Company.


Reviews 1
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
12360
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos 2023.12.26 14:07 
 

Excelente

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Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
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Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos 2023.12.26 14:07 
 

Excelente

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