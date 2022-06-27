SK RandomWalk Monkey EA

Are You Better than Monkey? Prove it...



The trade of this EA is based on random output with customizable lot size (use martingale or not), stop-loss, and take-profit levels.

Easy to use and Simple

Great for benchmarking tests against other EAs or manual trade.

Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols

Support us by open My recommended broker.

Exness



Tickmill

robot monkey uses Adx trend filter for fair game no-trade unfavorable market ( you can turn off set adx = 0) .

EA starts with a random.

if the monkey EA last trade is a winning trade it will order in the same direction until the EA trade loses and Get back to the random process.

ADX Trend : 15 weak trend ,20 trend,30 strong trend , 0 trade all trend

Lotsize: Lotsize to trade

Lots Martingale : mulitple factor if last trade loss how much time next lots size (1 not use martingale)

Max lots: maximum amount of lots that can be taken

Stoploss: Stop-loss for orders in pips

Takeprofit: Take-profit for orders in pips

Magic Number: Magic number for the trades

Ready to use

I am glad to provide free products for a better trader community.

Author

Sakkarin Trader, private investor and speculator, founder of SK Trading Company.



