Abyss EA

Abyss EA is a long-term Expert Advisor using the breakthrough of price levels in its algorithm. The EA sets the buy stop and sell stop orders at certain levels. All trades are accompanied by stop losses exceeding the expected profit several times. Profitable trades are accompanied by a trailing stop triggered when the order reaches a certain profit. All trades are closed on the selected day of week, so there is no sitting out the losses. You are also able to use the auto lot.

The EA does not use high-risk strategies.

Real account monitoring and other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/miloneg


Recommendations

  1. Standard settings are suitable for EURUSD M1;
  2. The minimum recommended deposit per 1 currency pair for 0.01 lot is $100;
  3. VPS 24/7;
  4. For trading on other currency pairs, you need to select suitable settings;
  5. If your deposit currency is not USD, convert the "Profit order for activation trailing stop" parameter into your currency;
  6. The EA can be in the drawdown for a long time.


Inputs

  • Lot - fixed lot, if UseAutolot is disabled;
  • UseAutolot - auto lot calculation;
  • Step balance for Autolot - auto lot step in the deposit currency;
  • Profit order for activation trailing stop - order profit in the deposit currency at the rate of 0.01 lot to activate a trailing stop (*);
  • Trailing stop - trailing stop;
  • Magic Number - unique (magic) number of the EA;
  • Enable Dynamic Stop Loss - dynamic stop loss (stop loss at the opposite level +-Stop Loss);
  • Stop Loss - stop loss (*);
  • The number of bars - number of bars to determine the levels (*);
  • Shift Bar - shift bars (*);
  • Distance price - distance (*);
  • Magic Number - unique (magic) number of the EA;
  • Comment EA - EA comment;
  • Enable deletion of orders - enable removing orders;
  • Day deleting orders - day of week after removing orders (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday);
  • Time deleting orders - orders removal time;
  • Show Info Panel - enable the info panel;
  • Color - panel color;
  • Size Text - text size;
  • Position panel - info panel positioning.

(*) - parameter for the optimization, greatly affecting the trading results.

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AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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Zom EA
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Zom EA is an automated trading system. Trades are made after detecting patterns on complete bars. It is also possible to trade with an auto lot. A moving average is used to sort out trades. Standard settings are suitable for M5 EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, EURCHF, EURJPY and AUDUSD. You can also customize the EA the way you want. The system applies martingale. Please keep in mind that this is a risky strategy! Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/miloneg Parameters Use Autolot
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