Magnat

A professional Expert Advisor designed for trading any instrument of the Metatrader 4 platform.

Work Features:

A large number of input parameters, with a wide range of settings, allow you to work on all instruments with any broker trading conditions.
Depending on trading conditions, it can work with direct market positions or dynamic pending orders.
When switching the corresponding input parameter, the Expert Advisor always opens only one trading position at a time, or it can open many positions, the number of which is determined by the market situation.
The built-in money management system allows you to automatically calculate the volume of trading positions, if necessary, can trade with a fixed volume.
Control and maintenance of trading orders and positions opened by an Expert Advisor make it possible to work together with other Expert Advisors without interfering with their work.
If necessary, the expert can control and maintain not only his own positions and orders, but also those opened manually, as well as positions and orders of other expert advisors.
Tracking spread spread and slippage allows you to make accurate entries and avoid unreasonable losses.
Trading positions always have a fixed level of expected profit and a dynamic loss limit level, which has many settings to reduce risks when trading, if necessary, the loss limit level can be fixed.
The Expert Advisor can be installed on the charts of multiple trading instruments, which will work simultaneously, regardless of each other.
To install an expert advisor, the recommended timeframe is M5.
The default settings are for brokers with good trading conditions, low spread, good execution and minimal slippage.

    Input parameters description:

    Input options:
    • OneTrade - Trade mode switch, one position or many.
    • EntryMaTf - Timeframe of the instrument chart for calculating the Moving Average directional indicator.
    • EntryMaPeriod - Period for calculating the Moving Average directional indicator.
    • EntryMaMethod - The averaging method for calculating the Moving Average directional indicator.
    • EntryMaAppliedPrice - The price used to calculate the Moving Average directional indicator.
    • EntryMaShift - Shift of the value of the Moving Average guide indicator relative to the current bar.
    • EntryMaPoint - Deviation value of the Moving Average guide indicator.
    • EntryAtrTf - Instrument chart timeframe for calculating the ATR indicator.
    • EntryAtrPeriod - Period for calculating the ATR indicator.
    • EntryAtrShift - Shift of the ATR indicator value relative to the current bar.
    • EntryAtrPoint - ATR indicator deviation value.
    • EntryAnalyzer - Depth of market analysis.
    • EntryPoint - Deviation value in market analysis.
    • EntryPeriod - Settlement period for market analysis.
    • EntryFiltr - Market analysis deviation filter.
    • EntryIndex - Index of market analysis deviations.
    Stop options:
    • StopLoss - Fixed level of loss limit.
    • StopMA - Switch to use the dynamic level of loss limitation.
    • StopMaTf - Timeframe of the Moving Average indicator tool chart for calculating the dynamic loss limit level.
    • StopMaPeriod - Period of the Moving Average indicator for calculating the dynamic stop loss level.
    • StopMaMethod - Averaging method of the Moving Average indicator for calculating the dynamic stop loss level.
    • StopMaAppliedPrice - The price of the Moving Average indicator used to calculate the dynamic stop loss level.
    • StopMaShift - Shift of the value of the Moving Average indicator for calculating the dynamic level of loss limit, relative to the current bar.
    • StopMaPoint - Deviation of the Moving Average indicator for calculating the dynamic stop loss level.
    • TakeProfit - Fixed level of expected profit.
    Stop orders options:
    • StopOrders - Switch for using pending orders.
    • StopOrdersOpen - Opening distance for pending orders.
    • StopOrdersTrailing - Trailing distance for pending orders.
    • StopOrdersStepTrailing - Trailing step for pending orders.
    Trailing options:
    • AllTrailing - Switch of trailing mode of all unidirectional positions relative to the trading position most distant from the current price.
    • ZeroProfitAllTrailing - Enabling the trailing mode for all unidirectional positions, relative to the zero profit level. (When enabled, it is used as a priority).
    • StartTrailing - Distance to start trailing positions relative to the opening price.
    • StopTrailing - Position trailing distance.
    • StepTrailing - Position trailing step.
    Trade options:
    • PriorityMaTf - Instrument chart timeframe for calculating the determining Moving Average indicator.
    • PriorityMaPeriod - Period for calculating the determining Moving Average indicator.
    • PriorityMaMethod - Averaging method for calculating the defining indicator Moving Average.
    • PriorityMaAppliedPrice - The price used to calculate the defining Moving Average indicator.
    • PriorityMaShift - Shift of the value of the defining Moving Average indicator relative to the current bar.
    • PriorityMaPoint - Deviation value of the defining Moving Average indicator.
    • MoneyManagementSwitch - Money management system switch, if set to false, trading is carried out with a fixed volume.
    • MoneyManagement - The value of the automatic calculation of the volume of trade, as a percentage of the current account balance.
    • FixedVolume - Fixed trading volume.
    • IndividualNumber - Individual number of the expert, to control orders and positions, if the value is 0, orders opened manually are accompanied.
    • MaximalSpread - The maximum allowed spread for opening positions.
    • EntrySlippage - The slippage control value.
    • ExpertInformation - Expert information panel switch.
    • EntryComments - Comment for opening orders and positions.


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    ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
    Boring Pips MT4
    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    4.6 (15)
    Experts
    Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.93 (43)
    Experts
    Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
    Neural Cortex
    Olivier Nomblot
    Experts
    NEURON CORTEX The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the 5M and 15m backtest ; better in real EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most neural EAs sell you one network and call it artificial intelligence. Neuron Cortex runs five independent recurrent networks in parallel — a swarm — and refuses to touch the market unless four of them agree. One net is an opinion. Five nets in agreement is a signal. This is the distilled product of a decade of l
    Sailing Gold
    Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
    Mirror EA mt4
    Vasiliy Strukov
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
    Forex GOLD Investor
    Lachezar Krastev
    4.39 (51)
    Experts
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
    HFT Prop EA
    Manpreet Singh
    4.93 (257)
    Experts
    HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
    XGen Scalper MT4
    Burak Baltaci
    3 (2)
    Experts
    XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
    EA Gold Stuff
    Vasiliy Strukov
    4.7 (1091)
    Experts
    EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
    EA Black Dragon
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    4.74 (568)
    Experts
    EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
    Infinity Trader EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (18)
    Experts
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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