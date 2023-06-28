Push Noti to phone
- Utilities
-
Nguyen Van BoFreelance trader passionate about EA code
- Version: 1.0
Tool to send alerts to the phone when the account is in a negative balance.
- Push Noti to phone: Enable Push notifications to phone
- Percents Equity/Balance, %: Percents loss
- Loss amount, -$: Money loss
Note: You need to Enable Push notifications on MT4 and enter your MetaQuotes IDThe tool only serves the function of sending notifications to your phone when the account is in a negative balance