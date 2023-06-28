Push Noti to phone

Tool to send alerts to the phone when the account is in a negative balance.


- Push Noti to phone: Enable Push notifications to phone

- Percents Equity/Balance, %: Percents loss

- Loss amount, -$: Money loss

Note: You need to Enable Push notifications on MT4 and enter your MetaQuotes ID

The tool only serves the function of sending notifications to your phone when the account is in a negative balance


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5 (1)
Experts
Corazon is an EA that operates using the martingale method, with carefully selected entry points. When a trade goes in the wrong direction, the EA will open martingale orders with increasing lot sizes and distances, then average the price and reset the overall TP for all the orders. Corazon EA also has options for trailing functionality for individual orders, trailing all martingale orders together, or only trailing the initial order.
FREE
Draw Result
Nguyen Van Bo
5 (1)
Indicators
Tired of sifting through your account history to track closed trade profits? The Draw Profit indicator by Bo.Botfx is here to revolutionize how you visualize your trading performance! This intuitive and powerful indicator automatically draws the profit (or loss) of your closed orders directly onto your chart . No more guessing or tedious calculations – with Draw Profit, you can instantly see the exact outcome of each trade right where it happened. Key Features: Visual Profit Tracking: Clearly di
FREE
Close All MT5 by BoBotfx
Nguyen Van Bo
Utilities
The EA supports closing orders based on the preset amount. It can close all orders on all pairs, or it can close orders based on Magic ID. Button "Close All" manual Input - Magic Number: Magic Number = 0: Close All pairs Magic Number diffrent 0: Close All with Magic - Money TP: Profitable in money.  the EA will close all orders - Money SL: Loss in money. the EA will close all orders Contact: t.me/nguyenvanbo128
FREE
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