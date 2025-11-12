QuantumGuard Pro Safe Trading with Risk Panel
QuantumGuard Pro - Intelligent Quantum Risk Management Trading System
Core Features
-
Five independent fund management groups for smart risk diversification
-
Triple protection mechanism: profit target + drawdown protection + global risk control
-
Professional trading panel for one-stop trade execution
-
24/7 real-time risk monitoring and protection
-
Automatic display of average price lines for each group
-
One-click close single group orders for precise control
-
Order group highlighting for clear status overview
-
Smart partial closing + automatic breakeven stop loss for risk-free profit maximization
Key Features
Intelligent Risk Management System:
-
5 trading groups with independent risk parameters
-
Dynamic points peak tracking with automatic breakeven setup
-
Daily/weekly loss limits and global drawdown protection
-
Real-time average price line display for each group
-
Individual group closing capability for flexible position management
-
Order group highlighting for clear active group identification
-
Partial closing triggered by profit targets with automatic breakeven for remaining positions
Professional Trading Panel:
-
Buy/sell and 4 pending order types
-
Batch closing functions (by ratio, direction, profit/loss)
-
Real-time data monitoring and chart display
-
Individual close buttons for each group
-
Visual group status display for intuitive operation
-
Customizable partial closing ratios for flexible profit locking
Profit Optimization Strategy
-
Automatic partial closing when profit targets are reached
-
Customizable closing ratios (25%/50%/75%, etc.)
-
Automatic breakeven stop loss for remaining positions, zero-risk holding
-
Lock partial profits while maintaining profit potential
-
Smart tracking of new highs to maximize profit space
Technical Advantages
-
Multi-group risk management for effective risk diversification
-
Visual risk control interface with real-time status monitoring
-
Complete Chinese/English support for global traders
-
Rigorously tested for stable and reliable operation
-
Real-time average price display for clear cost monitoring
-
Single group closing for precise risk exposure control
-
Group highlighting system for quick active group identification
-
Partial closing + breakeven mechanism for optimized risk-reward ratio
Visual Characteristics
-
Color-coded group identification with unique colors
-
Highlighted display of current active trading groups
-
Real-time status indicators (Active/Breakeven/Empty)
-
Intuitive group information panel with clear operation status
Target Users
-
Traders who prioritize fund safety
-
Fund managers requiring strict risk control
-
Users seeking to improve trading discipline
-
Traders running multiple strategies simultaneously
-
Users needing precise single group position control
-
Traders preferring visual operation interfaces
-
Investors pursuing risk optimization and profit maximization
Unique Feature Highlights
-
Automatic chart display of average price lines for each group
-
One-click close single group orders without affecting others
-
Real-time monitoring of each group's holding cost and floating P/L
-
Flexible single group risk management strategies
-
Order group highlighting system for clear status overview
-
Color visual differentiation for intuitive and convenient operation
-
Smart partial closing mechanism to lock profits while preserving opportunities
-
Automatic breakeven setup for zero-risk position holding
Why Choose QuantumGuard Pro?
"In volatile markets, professional risk control is key to profitability. QuantumGuard Pro provides you with institutional-grade risk management tools, featuring intelligent partial closing + automatic breakeven mechanisms, allowing you to lock in profits while pursuing greater returns risk-free, achieving the optimal balance between risk and reward."
Get Your Professional Trading Risk Management Solution Now!
Note: Recommended to test on demo account first and familiarize with all functions before live trading.