QuantumGuard Pro Safe Trading with Risk Panel

QuantumGuard Pro - Intelligent Quantum Risk Management Trading System

Core Features

  • Five independent fund management groups for smart risk diversification

  • Triple protection mechanism: profit target + drawdown protection + global risk control

  • Professional trading panel for one-stop trade execution

  • 24/7 real-time risk monitoring and protection

  • Automatic display of average price lines for each group

  • One-click close single group orders for precise control

  • Order group highlighting for clear status overview

  • Smart partial closing + automatic breakeven stop loss for risk-free profit maximization

Key Features

Intelligent Risk Management System:

  • 5 trading groups with independent risk parameters

  • Dynamic points peak tracking with automatic breakeven setup

  • Daily/weekly loss limits and global drawdown protection

  • Real-time average price line display for each group

  • Individual group closing capability for flexible position management

  • Order group highlighting for clear active group identification

  • Partial closing triggered by profit targets with automatic breakeven for remaining positions

Professional Trading Panel:

  • Buy/sell and 4 pending order types

  • Batch closing functions (by ratio, direction, profit/loss)

  • Real-time data monitoring and chart display

  • Individual close buttons for each group

  • Visual group status display for intuitive operation

  • Customizable partial closing ratios for flexible profit locking

Profit Optimization Strategy

  • Automatic partial closing when profit targets are reached

  • Customizable closing ratios (25%/50%/75%, etc.)

  • Automatic breakeven stop loss for remaining positions, zero-risk holding

  • Lock partial profits while maintaining profit potential

  • Smart tracking of new highs to maximize profit space

Technical Advantages

  • Multi-group risk management for effective risk diversification

  • Visual risk control interface with real-time status monitoring

  • Complete Chinese/English support for global traders

  • Rigorously tested for stable and reliable operation

  • Real-time average price display for clear cost monitoring

  • Single group closing for precise risk exposure control

  • Group highlighting system for quick active group identification

  • Partial closing + breakeven mechanism for optimized risk-reward ratio

Visual Characteristics

  • Color-coded group identification with unique colors

  • Highlighted display of current active trading groups

  • Real-time status indicators (Active/Breakeven/Empty)

  • Intuitive group information panel with clear operation status

Target Users

  • Traders who prioritize fund safety

  • Fund managers requiring strict risk control

  • Users seeking to improve trading discipline

  • Traders running multiple strategies simultaneously

  • Users needing precise single group position control

  • Traders preferring visual operation interfaces

  • Investors pursuing risk optimization and profit maximization

Unique Feature Highlights

  • Automatic chart display of average price lines for each group

  • One-click close single group orders without affecting others

  • Real-time monitoring of each group's holding cost and floating P/L

  • Flexible single group risk management strategies

  • Order group highlighting system for clear status overview

  • Color visual differentiation for intuitive and convenient operation

  • Smart partial closing mechanism to lock profits while preserving opportunities

  • Automatic breakeven setup for zero-risk position holding

Why Choose QuantumGuard Pro?

"In volatile markets, professional risk control is key to profitability. QuantumGuard Pro provides you with institutional-grade risk management tools, featuring intelligent partial closing + automatic breakeven mechanisms, allowing you to lock in profits while pursuing greater returns risk-free, achieving the optimal balance between risk and reward."

Get Your Professional Trading Risk Management Solution Now!

Note: Recommended to test on demo account first and familiarize with all functions before live trading.

