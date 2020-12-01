Close a losing position MT4
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 1 December 2020
- Activations: 5
Closes a losing position. Due to the previous continuous, profitable series.
- SymbolsWork: Currency instruments (pairs) for the EA to work with. There may be variations when setting a pair. If set simply as EURUSD, GBPUSD: or AUDUSD:ALL, the EA opens both buy and sell orders. If a specific order type is set after a colon USDJPY:BUY, then the EA opens only buy orders and in case of eurjpy:sell, it performs only sell orders. The pairs are separated by commas. For example, the following entry "EURUSD, GBPUSD:, AUDUSD:ALL, USDJPY:BUY, eurjpy:sell" instructs the EA to open trades on EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD in both directions, while trades on USDJPY and EURJPY are opened only in specified directions. (If the parameter is left blank, the EA trades in both directions on the pair it is launched at)
- MagicTypeWork: Work only with the EA's orders or with all orders.
- MagicNumber
- Deviation: default slippage.
- OperatingMode: Type work
- No work
- Every minute
- Every hour
- Every day
- Every week
- Every month (When choosing this option you should pay attention to whether the date falls on non trading days)
- SymbolsType: CloseLosingPosition: To work with the symbols of the expert or with all
- ChooseTime: Minutes are not counted. Specify for each hour-minute, day-hour, week-day of the week, month-date
- VerificationTime: How much time to spend on verification, no more than X - seconds, minutes, hours (once a day-week), days
- TypeLotPosition: How to work with a losing position
- All lot minus
- Fixet lot minus
- Percent lot minus
- ClosingLot: Which lot to close, with a fixed lot. Or a percentage, if you chose it
- ClosingLoss: Closing loss, or more
- TheRestOfTheProfit: Minimum profit, from the previous series, or more