EAsy ClickTrade

  • Utilities
  • Isaac Alvira
    Isaac Alvira

    Isaac Alvira

    Hello dear Traders!
    I am not a professional trader (as most of you!). My first hobby (and vocation) is aviation. I am an airline pilot and instructor with some background on Aerospace Engineering, that's where I learned how to program.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

EAsy ClickTrade is the easiest way in the Forex market to:

  1. Execute trades instantly as a function of selected Equity Risk and your desired StopLoss Level for ANY CURRENCY PAIR.
  2. Calculate the risk exposure to the market in terms of equity at risk per currency and direction.
  3. Calculate how attractive a potential trade is in terms of Risk and Spread Cost (excellent for scalpers and short-term traders).


Inputs

  • Select Risk for Lots Calculation [% Equity]. By default 1%. This is the initial value for the Lots calculator. This value can be modified in the chart itself. For new traders I suggest a low value (0.5-1%).
  • Labels Color. Orange by default.
  • Labels font size. Self-explanatory.
  • TakeProfit initial value [win vs loss ratio]. When an 'instant order' is open, the StopLoss is automatically set at the calibrated Risk. EAsy ClickTrade will also set a TakeProfit target based on the desired Win:Loss ratio. By default, 1.0 means TargetProfit=TargetLoss. The TakeProfit can be freely modified once the order is created. If TakeProfit is not desired, simply set 1.0
  • Select StopLoss line color. Self-explanatory.


Instructions

For easier instructions watch my video tutorial. Steps:

  1. Execute EAsy ClickTrade and make sure Allow live trading and AutoTrading are activated.
  2. Set inputs as required (see 'Inputs' above). If you are not familiar with them, leave default values as they can be modified during operation in the chart.
  3. If the currency trade is recognized, you should see the NET RISK EXPOSURE panel and the GENERATE STOPLOSS REF button. Click on it.
  4. A wide horizontal line will show up at the current Bid price. Now, you are free to move the line up or down to set your desired StopLoss Level. By default, EAsy Click Trade will recognize the intended trade as SELL if you place the line above and BUY if you place it below.
  5. You have now a text of the type: _% STOPLOSS: BUY/SELL __ LOTS. The default risk percentage can be modified anytime by typing the new Risk below and pressing ENTER. The new calculation will be displayed now. Now, you have two options, either you open the trade manually with the provided Lots info required or click on INSTANT TRADE and the order will be open fast and both StopLoss levels will be set for you.
    IMPORTANT: once you place the STOPLOSS REF LINE at the desired level, please wait at least for 1 price tick/movement for the calculation to be updated.
  6. Once the order is open, you can still use EAsy ClickTrade to open a new order or click on the button "ERASE STOPLOSS REF" to clean the screen. Anyway, I strongly recommend you to erase the STOPLOSS REF line first and click on GENERATE STOPLOSS REF again for a new trade.

EAsy ClickTrade will let you know If your currency pair is not detected. Please contact me and I will make an update as soon as possible.

Safe trades!

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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [Settings descrition
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
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