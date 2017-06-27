RiveRControl

A powerful assistant for manual trading. Execute a deal with one click and manage the trade volume, stop loss and take profit, according to your trading strategy, without being distracted from the chart.

The product can also visually preview your levels of entry into the market, stop loss and take profit before placing an order.


Advantages

  • easy and intuitive interface
  • the control panel in real time
  • 3 modes of setting the order volume
  • 6 stop loss setting modes
  • 5 profit take setting modes
  • calculation and display of stop loss levels and the amount of loss in real time (for sale and buy)
  • calculation and display of profit take and profit levels in real time (for sale and buy)
  • the mode of visual display on the chart of stop loss and take profit levels
  • restore previous settings and place the panel after closing the terminal or turning off the computer.


Input parameters:

  • ClickSound - on / off. Sound on pressing
  • Slippage - the value of the maximum slippage in points
  • Magic code - identifier for orders


Interface

  • Modes of setting the order volume:
    • the fixed volume
    • dynamic calculation of the volume "Percentage of Balance"
    • dynamic calculation of the volume "Percentage of Equity"
  • Stop Loss Modes:
    • without Stop Loss
    • fixed in pips
    • dynamic calculation of stop loss on the extremes of the last candles (a given count)
    • fixed in currency
    • dynamic calculation of stop loss "Percentage of Equity"
    • on the levels of RiveRScope*:
      • any nearest levels
      • only by support and resistance levels
  • Take Profit Setting Modes:
    • without Take Profit
    • fixed in pips
    • dynamic calculation of take profit is a multiplier from the stop loss level
    • fixed in currency
    • on the levels of RiveRScope*:
      • any nearest levels
      • only by support and resistance levels
  • comment for the order - a field for comments

* integration with the indicator RiveRScope v1.30 +

The product will be improved and supplemented.

If you have questions or suggestions please send me a message.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mavrix/blog

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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
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Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Matthew Todorovski
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Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.16 11:10 
 

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Ali irwan
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Ali irwan 2017.07.27 00:52 
 

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