RiveRControl

A powerful assistant for manual trading. Execute a deal with one click and manage the trade volume, stop loss and take profit, according to your trading strategy, without being distracted from the chart.

The product can also visually preview your levels of entry into the market, stop loss and take profit before placing an order.





Advantages

easy and intuitive interface

the control panel in real time

3 modes of setting the order volume

6 stop loss setting modes

5 profit take setting modes

calculation and display of stop loss levels and the amount of loss in real time (for sale and buy)

calculation and display of profit take and profit levels in real time (for sale and buy)

the mode of visual display on the chart of stop loss and take profit levels



restore previous settings and place the panel after closing the terminal or turning off the computer.





Input parameters:

ClickSound - on / off. Sound on pressing

- on / off. Sound on pressing Slippage - the value of the maximum slippage in points

- the value of the maximum slippage in points Magic code - identifier for orders





Interface

Modes of setting the order volume:

the fixed volume



dynamic calculation of the volume "Percentage of Balance"



dynamic calculation of the volume "Percentage of Equity"

Stop Loss Modes:

without Stop Loss



fixed in pips



dynamic calculation of stop loss on the extremes of the last candles (a given count)



fixed in currency



dynamic calculation of stop loss "Percentage of Equity"



on the levels of RiveRScope*:



any nearest levels





only by support and resistance levels

Take Profit Setting Modes:

without Take Profit



fixed in pips



dynamic calculation of take profit is a multiplier from the stop loss level



fixed in currency



on the levels of RiveRScope*:



any nearest levels





only by support and resistance levels

comment for the order - a field for comments

* integration with the indicator RiveRScope v1.30 +

The product will be improved and supplemented.

If you have questions or suggestions please send me a message.

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