RiveRControl
- Utilities
-
Ruslan LosinDeltaRiver
https://t.me/deltariver
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
A powerful assistant for manual trading. Execute a deal with one click and manage the trade volume, stop loss and take profit, according to your trading strategy, without being distracted from the chart.
The product can also visually preview your levels of entry into the market, stop loss and take profit before placing an order.
Advantages
- easy and intuitive interface
- the control panel in real time
- 3 modes of setting the order volume
- 6 stop loss setting modes
- 5 profit take setting modes
- calculation and display of stop loss levels and the amount of loss in real time (for sale and buy)
- calculation and display of profit take and profit levels in real time (for sale and buy)
- the mode of visual display on the chart of stop loss and take profit levels
- restore previous settings and place the panel after closing the terminal or turning off the computer.
Input parameters:
- ClickSound - on / off. Sound on pressing
- Slippage - the value of the maximum slippage in points
- Magic code - identifier for orders
Interface
- Modes of setting the order volume:
- the fixed volume
- dynamic calculation of the volume "Percentage of Balance"
- dynamic calculation of the volume "Percentage of Equity"
- Stop Loss Modes:
- without Stop Loss
- fixed in pips
- dynamic calculation of stop loss on the extremes of the last candles (a given count)
- fixed in currency
- dynamic calculation of stop loss "Percentage of Equity"
- on the levels of RiveRScope*:
- any nearest levels
- only by support and resistance levels
- Take Profit Setting Modes:
- without Take Profit
- fixed in pips
- dynamic calculation of take profit is a multiplier from the stop loss level
- fixed in currency
- on the levels of RiveRScope*:
- any nearest levels
- only by support and resistance levels
- comment for the order - a field for comments
* integration with the indicator RiveRScope v1.30 +
The product will be improved and supplemented.
If you have questions or suggestions please send me a message.
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