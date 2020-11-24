Ofir Telegram Calculator
- Utilities
-
- Version: 0.1
This free utility is a must to manage your risk.
Very easy to calculate a new position size (number of lots), based on:
- Your equity
- Your risk per trade (% of equity)
- Your entry price
- Your stop loss
This utility gives the right information to enter the market.
A paid version is also available, Ofir Calculator+, to open the trade by a single click.
Telegram Setup instruction
- Open your Telegram APP and search for "BotFather"
- Type /start and click/type /newbot to create a new bot
- Give your bot a nickname and username (e.g., nickname: MyNameAlerts and username: MyNameAlertsBot <-- username has to be ended by 'bot')
- Congratulations! You have created your Telegram bot.
- Save your bot API token (e.g. 1324115883:AAH2Z9PlxKX3Fce1e_m_w3AB7vA2EZZ_GAD)
- Back in MetaTrader 4, go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > tick 'Allowed WebRequest for listed URL' and add https://api.telegram.org.
- Attach the utility into your MetaTrader 4 chart and enter the Telegram Bot Token (from step 5)
- In Telegram open the Bot (search Bot username and start a chat with it)
- Press Start or enter /start
- You should get a message that the Chat Id is not correct. This message shows your Chat ID
- In Metatrader, open the utility properties and enter the Chat ID with the correct ID. This makes sure you are the only one who can use the Bot
- Back to Telegram, type /start . You should get information on your trading account number and equity
- Ofir Telegram Calculator is ready to work for you
Properties
- Bot Api Token: The unique token of your bot. Do not share this information.
- Chat ID: Your Telegram Chat ID