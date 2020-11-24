This free utility is a must to manage your risk.

Very easy to calculate a new position size (number of lots), based on:

This utility gives the right information to enter the market.

A paid version is also available, Ofir Calculator+, to open the trade by a single click.

Telegram Setup instruction



Open your Telegram APP and search for "BotFather" Type /start and click/type /newbot to create a new bot Give your bot a nickname and username (e.g., nickname: MyNameAlerts and username: MyNameAlertsBot <-- username has to be ended by 'bot') Congratulations! You have created your Telegram bot. Save your bot API token (e.g. 1324115883:AAH2Z9PlxKX3Fce1e_m_w3AB7vA2EZZ_GAD) Back in MetaTrader 4, go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > tick 'Allowed WebRequest for listed URL' and add https://api.telegram.org. Attach the utility into your MetaTrader 4 chart and enter the Telegram Bot Token (from step 5) In Telegram open the Bot (search Bot username and start a chat with it) Press Start or enter /start You should get a message that the Chat Id is not correct. This message shows your Chat ID In Metatrader, open the utility properties and enter the Chat ID with the correct ID. This makes sure you are the only one who can use the Bot Back to Telegram, type /start . You should get information on your trading account number and equity Ofir Telegram Calculator is ready to work for you

Properties

