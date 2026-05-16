Telegram Sender Mt4


Telegram Sender — MetaTrader to Telegram Trade Alerts

Telegram Sender is a powerful MetaTrader utility that instantly sends trading alerts from your MT4/MT5 platform directly to Telegram. Stay connected to the market anywhere, anytime, without constantly watching your charts.

Designed for traders who value speed, automation, and convenience, Telegram Sender delivers real-time notifications for signals, order activity, and market events straight to your phone or Telegram group.

Key Features

  • Instant MetaTrader to Telegram notifications

  • Supports both private chats and Telegram groups

  • Real-time buy and sell signal alerts

  • Sends order open, close, SL, and TP updates

  • Lightweight and optimized for low CPU usage

  • Easy setup with Telegram Bot integration

  • EAs, and manual trading

  • Clean and customizable message formatting

  • Reliable delivery with fast execution

  • Suitable for VPS environments

Perfect For

  • Forex traders

  • Signal providers

  • Automated trading systems

  • Scalpers and swing traders

  • Traders managing multiple accounts

  • Trading communities and Telegram channels

Easy Setup

  1. Create a Telegram bot using BotFather

  2. Copy your Bot Token

  3. Add your bot to your chat or channel with posting privileges

  4. Add api.telegram.org/ to allowed webrequest URLs in your Metatrader

  5. Attach Telegram Sender to your chart

  6. Add your Chat ID or Group ID

  7. Start receiving alerts instantly



Recommended products
Waddah Attar Anti Limit Brokers Slippage
Ahmad Waddah Attar
Utilities
Most of brokers make slippage for your orders (stop orders or market orders). When you make limit orders (Buy or Sell), they don't make slippage for you. Because it is for your advantage. This EA will resolve limit slippage problem for you with any brokers. Slippage Problem Example: The price now is 1.31450, you put sell limit at 1.31500. If the price jumps to 1.31550. The Broker will execute your sell limit at 1.31500 NOT 1.31550. If you put buy stop, the Broker will execute it at 1.31550 (or m
EA Order Manager PRO
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Utilities
EA Order Manager v2.13 – Smart Management for Any Open Trade EA Order Manager is a universal trade manager for manual or automated orders on MetaTrader 4. It automatically applies advanced protections, trailing stop, break even, cross-closing logic, and global stop loss/take profit , regardless of the trade’s origin. Key Features: Global Stop Loss & Take Profit – Automatically secures your capital. Smart Trailing Stop – Only activates when real profit is detected. Global BreakEven –
Auto Close Trades at Percentage MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Utilities
Multi Take Profit Manager Automatically close portions of your open trades at up to three profit targets. This utility is designed for manual traders who frequently open multiple positions and want to scale out of trades automatically as profit targets are reached. Instead of manually closing positions one by one, the utility can partially close your total open position at predefined Take Profit levels, helping you lock in profits while allowing the remaining positions to continue running. Key F
OTRX Fimathe Backtest
Fabio Rocha
Utilities
OTRX Fimathe Backtest is a tool for the Trader or Enthusiast who uses the Fimathe technique created by Trader Marcelo Ferreira to carry out his training and validate if he can obtain profitability. In this tool you will be able to: 1. Define whether you are looking for a buy or sell entry. (Trend). 2. Define by clicking twice on the horizontal lines where your Reference Zone and your Neutral Zone will be. 3. Monitor the entry, subcycle and exit of the trade. 4. Trading Summary, Daily, Week
FREE
EasyTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Utilities
EasyTradePad – Trading Panel for MetaTrader 4 EasyTradePad is a tool for manual and semi-automated trading. The panel allows quick management of orders and positions, as well as risk management calculations in one click. [ DEMO and Instruction ] Panel Features: Open and close trades with predefined risk (% or deposit currency) Set SL and TP in points, percentages, or monetary values Calculate risk-to-reward ratio automatically Move stop loss to breakeven Partial position closing Trailing stop
Manager Trade FULL
Miguel Antonio Rojas Martinez
Utilities
Manager Trade is a tool that will help you manage trades in an easy and simple way. It is a panel that on its first tab contains buttons and inputs, beautiful and intuitive, that allow you to place operations much faster. In its second tab, all the orders of the account are listed, leaving them available to close each one with a single click of a button. Main features Place direct and pending orders with a single click, and in the same screen adjust SL, TP and Lots without having to reload the
Telegram Signal Sender
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilities
Elevate your forex signal-sharing game with the Telegram Signal Sender MT4, a powerful utility designed to automate and streamline the process of sending trade signals to your Telegram channel, perfect for both aspiring and established signal providers. Widely praised in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex, and highlighted in discussions on Investopedia and MQL5 forums for its efficiency in signal dissemination, this tool is a favorite among traders looking to grow their
Trade Panel Manager MT4
Marlon Ahrens
Utilities
Transform Your MT4 Trading: From Chaos to Command Center in One Click! Struggling with manual position sizing? Losing track of multiple entries? Watching your basket trades spiral out of control? Stop the madness. The Trade Panel Manager MT4 is the professional-grade EA that elite traders use to dominate the markets. This isn't just another trade manager – it's your complete trading command center that handles everything from lightning-fast single trades to sophisticated multi-position basket
Visual Risk Tool MT4
Md Wakiluzzaman Raz
Utilities
VisualRiskTool VisualRiskTool is a professional trade execution panel and risk management utility designed for MetaTrader. It streamlines the process of opening and managing positions by automating complex lot size calculations and providing a visual interface for setting stop-loss and take-profit levels directly on the chart. Core Functionality: Precision Risk Management The primary goal of VisualRiskTool is to eliminate manual calculation errors. By defining a fixed risk percentage (e.g., 0.5%
Daily Pips Target
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Informer for tracking your daily trading results Check out my  #1 Trade Assistant : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions In the upper part of the panel, you set the daily profit target (in pips): Manually entering a value; Using the + and - buttons (the change step can be configured in the settings); The dashboard then groups trades into 2 categories: Current floating result; Summing up closed trades; The final result is displayed at the bottom: achieveme
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven
Thi Ngo
5 (2)
Utilities
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol, and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so yo
Boleta EasyTrade
Silvio Garcia Wohl
Utilities
When executing an order, whether through the Metatrader ticket on a computer or the Metatrader app on a mobile device, either manual or pending, Easy Trade will automatically set the take profit and stop loss levels, as well as a limit order with its respective take profit and stop loss levels. It follows the trading strategy for market open (US30, US100, US500), but it can be applied to any market asset.
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Utilities
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
LightProtector By Stellarbot
Eduardo Lima Monteiro
Utilities
Light Protector is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. This powerful yet lightweight application is specifically developed to safeguard trading accounts from excessive losses by implementing multiple protective mechanisms. One of the key advantages of Light Protector is its lightweight nature. The Expert Advisor is designed to have minimal impact on system resources, ensuring optimal performance and swift execution of trades. It operates seamless
Performance calculator for MT4
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
Utility for know the performance of your acoount. From dialog you can filter data in this modes: - You can include or not include the open positions - You can include or not the closed positions - You can filter the data by date (from, to) - You can filter the data by simbols (multi selection) - You can filter the data by magic number (multi selection) On bottom of table, are show the total of: - Number of data - Total size - Total commissions paid - Total swap paids - Total profits - Total net
Trades copier
Debashish Sahu
5 (2)
Utilities
You Can Instantly Copy All the Trades from one account to another account in MT4. It only copy inside the same computer or same VPS. You can also use it to copy from MT4 to MT5, then you also need to download the MT5 version and set the SEND and RECEIVE accordingly. MT5 Version download -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88791 Note: If you download the demo version, it will not copy the trade into the real account as demo version does not work on real account. Sometime you will find trad
RiveRControl
Ruslan Losin
Utilities
A powerful assistant for manual trading. Execute a deal with one click and manage the trade volume, stop loss and take profit, according to your trading strategy, without being distracted from the chart. The product can also visually preview your levels of entry into the market, stop loss and take profit before placing an order. Advantages easy and intuitive interface the control panel in real time 3 modes of setting the order volume 6 stop loss setting modes 5 profit take setting modes calcula
EasyClose MT4
Nina Yermolenko
4 (1)
Utilities
A simple and convenient utility for closing orders. It can close both all orders together as well as buy, sell or pending orders separately. Has an intuitive graphical interface. MT5 version of the utility -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78599 If you like this utility, take a look at my other products -   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nina_yermolenko/seller
FREE
TradeBox
Aleksandr Butkov
Utilities
A small trading panel makes it easier for a trader to visually place pending orders, market,  as well as trailing and unloading the grid of orders.  It is installed as a regular adviser.   Parameters and description:   Lot Volume: 100 - in this field you can set, change the order volume at any time   Line UP - visual horizontal level for pending BuyStop and SellLimit orders   Line DN - visual horizontal level for BuyLimit and SellStop pending orders   Delete Lines - delete all lines from t
FREE
Kalifx Equity Guard EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
5 (1)
Utilities
Kalifx Equity Guard — Account Protection Utility (MT4) Kalifx Equity Guard is a MetaTrader 4 risk-management utility designed to protect trading accounts from excessive losses and uncontrolled drawdowns. It continuously monitors account equity, floating losses, and daily performance, automatically taking protective action when predefined risk limits are reached. The utility operates independently of trade-entry logic and is fully compatible with both manual trading and automated Expert Advisors.
FREE
Market information
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Market information and detailed statistics: analysis of volatility and price bars. Check out my  # 1 Trade Assistant : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Specify any currency pair/trading instrument to get information: Market information: Current spread; Swap for long positions (buys); Swap for short positions (sells); Select a time frame and number of periods to analyze price changes: Average volatility; Maximum volatility; Minimum volatility; Maximum
Close at time
Yaotang Liu
5 (2)
Utilities
Close at time is a very useful EA to close specific positions at specific time. It also provides additional condition to setup. Close specific positions at time. Close specific positions which currently profits. Close specific long positions only. Close specific short positions only. Close specific pending orders. It is useful to support your trading strategies. Parameters description magic : Target magic number to close. close_time_hr: Hour to close. (MetaTrader 4 terminal time) close_time_min
FREE
RJS Trade Copier
Robert Jasinski-sherer
Utilities
RJS Trade Copier: High-Speed Hybrid Sync Pro RJS Trade Copier   is a professional-grade, ultra-low latency synchronization tool designed for traders managing multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts. Whether you are scaling a   $400k Prop Firm account   (FTMO, Topstep, etc.) or managing private investor capital, RJS provides a seamless, "set-and-forget" mirroring experience. Built with proprietary   Zero-Path Technology , RJS bypasses the common freezing, lag, and complex setup issues found in tradition
Smarter Trade Manager
Khalil Abokwaik
5 (2)
Utilities
Smarter Trade Manager  is an advanced trade management tool that can monitor and manage your manual and EA trades according to the settings you choose. It works as an Expert Advisor (EA), it does not open any trades but it closes trades as per the auto closing settings or when manually pressing any of the close buttons. FEATURES: Three-dimensional interactive  view of your trades Trade Summary, P/L, Alerts, Closure by Currency Trade Summary, P/L, Alerts, Closure by Magic Number Profit and Loss
DG Equity Monitor
David Mugo Gathaga
Utilities
DG Equity Monitor is a useful tool that keeps track of the daily transactions made on the account. The EA automatically and instantly closes all the trades running based on two conditions: 1. If the daily profit target is hit. 2. If the maximum drawdown is reached. An alert is sent immediately one of the above conditions are met. Parameters: Show Account Info -Choose whether or not to display the Account Info on the chart. Show Pop Up Alert -Show alert on chart when either condition 1 or 2 are
FREE
DD Stopper
Michail Manelidis
Utilities
DD Stopper for MT4 | Protect Your Account from Excess Drawdown DD Stopper is a lightweight and powerful risk management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes all trades when your account drawdown reaches a defined amount in USD. Protect your capital. Trade with discipline. Eliminate emotional decisions. What This Tool Does DD Stopper continuously monitors your account and: Tracks real-time drawdown (Balance vs Equity or floating loss) Closes all open trades instantly when the
FREE
TradeMngr
Edgar Enrique Retontali
Utilities
TradeManager 1.0 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 y 5 that streamlines real-time trade management. Through a graphical control panel, you can send market and pending orders, move stop losses to breakeven, and automatically calculate position size based on your risk settings. Below is a comprehensive overview of its features and input parameters. Key Features Market Orders & Pending Orders BUY/SELL Buttons : Instantly open long or short positions at market. BUY STOP / SELL STOP / BUY LIMIT
Ticks Overcome Signal
Anass Habrah
Indicators
The “ Ticks Overcome Signal ” indicator, as outlined in your provided code, is a custom tool designed for use with MetaTrader 4 (MT4), a popular platform for Forex trading. This indicator seems to focus on tracking the momentum and direction of price movements by counting consecutive up and down ticks. Here’s an overview of the psychological aspects, logic benefits, and usage instructions for this indicator on MT4: Decision Support : Traders often face psychological challenges in decision-making
FREE
TradePanel Close Order
Denis Vasyutin
Utilities
This panel closes trading positions at multiple symbols. The panel displays the situation for all open symbols on the account: Balans - account balance Equity - account equity Margin - used margin Freemargin - free margin Summ Position - the summary position on the account, in lots Position buy - the summary buy position, in lots Position sell - the summary sell position, in lots Summ Profit - the total profit (loss) at all positions Profit buy - the total profit of buy positions Profit sell - t
Trade View Risk Reward Order Management Tool
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Utilities
The characteristics of this exploit are that all forex transactions opened can be controlled with a single click according to the risk reward system. You can also take your stop loss level to the opening price at any time. You can change rates of buy or stop loss in two ways. You can close lots of opened trades in a single click. Everything will be calculated automatically. You can also see how many pips remain to the profit and stop loss levels. Your biggest assistant and a tool to manage your
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (443)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (110)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.59 (34)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT4," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT5" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT helps you copy Forex trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals with flexible synchronization for different account setups. COPYLOT MT4 version supports: MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting to MetaTrader 4   MT5 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize A
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (197)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Working Trial Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
Utilities
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
Risk to R Ratio Manager
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
The Risk to Reward Ratio Manager is a visual order management tool and position size calculator designed to support disciplined trading and professional risk management. It allows traders to visually set entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels directly on the chart, while automatically calculating the lot size and risk-to-reward ratio before sending an order. The tool helps standardize trade preparation and ensures that each position is opened with a predefined and controlled level of risk. Thi
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] One of the k
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
Utilities
A professional panel for manual trading that keeps the whole trade cycle in one window on the chart, from a precise entry to protecting your account. Size every position strictly to a defined risk, build the trade with lines directly on the chart using the RR Tool, and place market and pending orders, grids and OCO. The panel takes position management off your hands: partial closing across up to five levels, six types of trailing stop, breakeven and Virtual SL/TP. Daily, weekly and monthly limit
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Utilities
Automatic profit locking when target profit is reached EquityTargetCloser   — is a utility expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes all market positions and deletes pending orders as soon as   equity exceeds the current balance by a specified profit amount . After all positions are closed, the target automatically increases: the new threshold = new balance + specified profit. The EA does not open trades, it only manages existing positions, helping to reliably lock in profit and
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Utilities
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MACD Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Utilities
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [Settings descrition
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
More from author
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (52)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Tonnys Trendline EA
Tonny Obare
4.2 (5)
Utilities
Free TrendLine EA opens trades whenever the price on the chart interacts with or crosses your trend line. You simply draw the trend line manually then let the EA do the trading automatically according to the rules you give it. The settings available in the EA are explained below: Lots : The lot size for trading. RiskPercentage : Set a value other than zero to activate lot sizing by use of percentage of margin. TrendLineName:   The name of the line to track. You can either   * rename the trend li
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.68 (50)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Automatic fibonacci with alerts
Tonny Obare
5 (1)
Indicators
Automatic fibonacci with alerts is an indicator that automatically plots a fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appear amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with d
FREE
MA strategies EA
Tonny Obare
5 (6)
Experts
MA strategies EA is a moving average cross EA that can support multiple MA cross strategies that involve two or three moving averages. Purchasing this EA can save you the time taken to automate your existing MA strategy through coding a custom EA and it also helps you discover profitable moving average strategies as its fully compatible with the strategy tester and all settings are editable. The EA supports both scalping, short term and long term strategies. The various supported settings are e
Automatic Fibonacci with alerts MT5
Tonny Obare
Indicators
Automatic fibonacci with alerts is an indicator that automatically plots a fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appear amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with d
FREE
Trade Simplifier
Tonny Obare
Utilities
Trade simplifier is a trade panel that simplifies trade opening. It is simple and easy to understand, with key features to ease trading. Features include: Order type selection Fixed lot entry from the chart user interface Easy Take profit entry field on the chart user interface Visual take profit selection and adjustment via the line that appears when you click the Take Profit button Easy Stop loss entry field in points on the chart user interface  Visual Stop Loss selection and adjustment  via
FREE
Trade Simplifier Mt4
Tonny Obare
Utilities
Trade simplifier is a trade panel that simplifies trade opening. It is simple and easy to understand, with key features to ease trading. Features include: Order type selection Fixed lot entry from the chart user interface Easy Take profit entry field on the chart user interface Visual take profit selection and adjustment via the line that appears when you click the Take Profit button Easy Stop loss entry field in points on the chart user interface  Visual Stop Loss selection and adjustment  via
FREE
Free TrendLine EA
Tonny Obare
4.67 (6)
Utilities
Free TrendLine EA opens trades whenever the price on the chart interacts with or crosses your trend line. You simply draw the trend line manually then let the EA do the trading automatically according to the rules you give it. The settings available in the EA are explained below: Lots : The lot size for trading. RiskPercentage : Set a value other than zero to activate lot sizing by use of percentage of margin. TrendLineName: The name of the line to track. You can either * rename the trend line t
FREE
Free RSI EA
Tonny Obare
3.5 (6)
Experts
Free RSI expert advisor is a completely free expert advisor that trades using rsi level crosses. You can set which levels the Ea should use to open and close trades. The various settings are explained below. NOTE: The default settings are just place holders and not necessarily the best. Use the settings that best suites you or your strategy. Lots - This is the lot size of the EAs trades. 0.1 is the default setting. AllowBuy - Set to true to allow buy trades. This setting is true by default. Allo
FREE
Free Parabolic SAR EA
Tonny Obare
1.5 (2)
Experts
Free parabolic SAR expert advisor is a completely free expert advisor that trades using Parabolic SAR dots. It opens and closes trades based on the first dots of a new trend. The various settings are explained below. Parameters NOTE: The default settings are just place holders and not necessarily the best. Use the settings that best suites you or your strategy. Lots - This is the lot size of the EAs trades. 0.1 is the default setting. StopLoss - Stop loss setting. AllowBuy - Set to true to allo
FREE
Profitstat free
Tonny Obare
4 (2)
Utilities
Profitstat is a free indicator that scans your history and displays it on the chart. The free version shows the number of trades and profit made on the current and previous day. The data is updated instantly as soon as a trade closes. Simply attach it to any chart and it gives the account data irrespective of the chart currency nor timeframe.
FREE
Profitstat premium
Tonny Obare
Utilities
Profitstat premium version scans your trading history and displays performance on the chart. The premium version is far more flexible than the free one. The premium version contains the following features that you won't find in the free version: Ability to horizontally position the indicator as you prefer. Ability to display results in money or in pips with the option to hide or display one or both of them. An option to show stats for only the chart symbol. An option to only show data from a cer
Automatic stops
Tonny Obare
Utilities
Effortless Trade Management – Automatic Stops & Trailing Take the guesswork and manual effort out of risk management. Our   Automatic Stops   tool continuously monitors your account and instantly applies your predefined stop loss, take profit, partial close levels (scaling out), and trailing stop to every new trade. Once the EA is attached to a chart, it automatically sets and manages these levels for any new trade on that currency pair – so you never have to enter them manually again. Key Feat
Parabolic SAR strategies EA
Tonny Obare
Experts
Parabolic SAR strategies EA is a Parabolic SAR EA that can support multiple strategies. Purchasing this EA can save you the time taken to automate your existing PSAR strategy through coding a custom EA and it also helps you discover profitable Parabolic SAR strategies as its fully compatible with the strategy tester and all settings are editable. The EA supports both scalping, short term and long term strategies. The various supported settings are explained below: NOTE: The default settings in t
RSI Strategies EA
Tonny Obare
4.33 (3)
Experts
RSI strategies EA supports multiple RSI based strategies. Purchasing this EA can save you the time taken to automate your existing RSI strategy, through coding a custom EA and it also helps you discover profitable RSI strategies as its fully compatible with the strategy tester and all settings are editable. The EA supports both scalping, short term and long term strategies. The various supported settings are explained below: NOTE:   The default settings in the EA are simply place holders. Before
Fibonacci Strategies EA
Tonny Obare
Experts
Fibonacci strategies EA trades Fibonacci levels. You can choose whether the EA should trade a manually plotted fibonacci or whether it should automatically plot a fibonacci. In automatic fibonacci drawing mode, the EA automatically plots a fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values
Thumbs up
Tonny Obare
Experts
Introducing Thumbs Up EA: The Consistent Profit Engine Built for Modern Markets Tired of complex EAs that require constant tweaking? Meet   Thumbs Up EA   – the sophisticated, set-and-forget expert advisor engineered for steady, resilient growth across any market trend. Born from a groundbreaking strategy, Thumbs Up EA features a proprietary   smart trade management system   that patiently maximizes profits from every move. It’s not about high-frequency trading—it’s about precision, patience, an
MACD Strategies EA
Tonny Obare
Experts
MACD strategies EA is a EA that can support multiple MACD strategies. Purchasing this EA can save you the time taken to automate your existing MACD strategy through coding a custom EA and it also helps you discover profitable MACD strategies as its fully compatible with the strategy tester and all settings are editable. The EA supports both scalping, short term and long term strategies. The various supported settings are explained below: NOTE:   The default settings in the EA are simply place ho
Trade Simplifier Premium Mt4
Tonny Obare
Utilities
Trade simplifier premium is a trade panel that simplifies trade opening. It is simple and easy to understand, with key features to ease trading. Features include: Order type selection Fixed lot entry from the chart user interface Easy Take profit entry field on the chart user interface Visual take profit selection and adjustment via the line that appears when you click the Take Profit button Easy Stop loss entry field in points on the chart user interface  Visual Stop Loss selection and adjustm
MA Strategies EA mt5
Tonny Obare
Experts
MA strategies EA is a moving average cross EA that can support multiple MA cross strategies that involve two or three moving averages. Purchasing this EA can save you the time taken to automate your existing MA strategy through coding a custom EA and it also helps you discover profitable moving average strategies as its fully compatible with the strategy tester and all settings are editable. The EA supports both scalping, short term and long term strategies. The various supported settings are ex
Automatic Stops MT5
Tonny Obare
Utilities
Effortless Trade Management – Automatic Stops & Trailing Take the guesswork and manual effort out of risk management. Our   Automatic Stops   tool continuously monitors your account and instantly applies your predefined stop loss, take profit, partial close levels (scaling out), and trailing stop to every new trade. Once the EA is attached to a chart, it automatically sets and manages these levels for any new trade on that currency pair – so you never have to enter them manually again. Key Featu
PSAR Strategies EA mt5
Tonny Obare
3 (1)
Experts
Parabolic SAR strategies EA is a Parabolic SAR EA that can support multiple strategies. Purchasing this EA can save you the time taken to automate your existing PSAR strategy through coding a custom EA and it also helps you discover profitable Parabolic SAR strategies as its fully compatible with the strategy tester and all settings are editable. The EA supports both scalping, short term and long term strategies. The various supported settings are explained below: NOTE:   The default settings in
MACD Strategies EA Mt5
Tonny Obare
Experts
MACD   strategies EA is a EA that can support multiple   MACD   strategies. Purchasing this EA can save you the time taken to automate your existing   MACD   strategy through coding a custom EA and it also helps you discover profitable   MACD   strategies as its fully compatible with the strategy tester and all settings are editable. The EA supports both scalping, short term and long term strategies. The various supported settings are explained below: NOTE:   The default settings in the EA are s
Trade Simplifier Premium
Tonny Obare
Utilities
Trade simplifier premium is a trade panel that simplifies trade opening. It is simple and easy to understand, with key features to ease trading. Features include: Order type selection Fixed lot entry from the chart user interface Easy Take profit entry field on the chart user interface Visual take profit selection and adjustment via the line that appears when you click the Take Profit button Easy Stop loss entry field in points on the chart user interface  Visual Stop Loss selection and adjustm
Telegram Sender
Tonny Obare
Utilities
Telegram Sender — MetaTrader to Telegram Trade Alerts Telegram Sender   is a powerful MetaTrader utility that instantly sends trading alerts from your MT4/MT5 platform directly to Telegram. Stay connected to the market anywhere, anytime, without constantly watching your charts. Designed for traders who value speed, automation, and convenience, Telegram Sender delivers real-time notifications for signals, order activity, and market events straight to your phone or Telegram group. Key Features In
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review