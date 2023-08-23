The Equity Protector
- Utilities
- Wade C Hunt
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Keep your equity safe with the Equity Protector.
A purposefully built EA for those running bots on their Funded Account Challenges. Place this bot on a chart, enter in your target in total equity and take comfort in knowing that your bots will cease trading when this goal is achieved. Giving you peace of mind that your equity is safe, even when sleeping!
Try out Equity Protector today!
