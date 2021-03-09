EurUsd Scalper PRO
- Experts
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Makarii GubaydullinMultifunctional Trade Assistant:
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71145
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Short-term scalper
Currency pair: EURUSD;
Timeframe: 5 minutes.
My #1 Utility: includes 65+ functions | Contact me if you have any questions
Since the EA works on a low timeframe, it is important to use a broker where the typical spread on EURUSD does not exceed 2.
A higher spread can significantly affect the results.
A higher spread can significantly affect the results.
The strategy is based on the idea of long-term stability.
The results attached in the screenshots are a backtest from 1999.