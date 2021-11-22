PZ Pyramid EA MT4

Pyramiding is a method of increasing a position size by using unrealized profits from successful trades as margin for new ones. This Expert Advisor will pyramid your trades without your intervention. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ]

Inputs



Usage is fairly simple:

When loading the Expert Advisor to any chart, you will be presented with a set of options as input parameters, grouped in blocks.

Pyramiding Behavior

This parameter instructs the EA what to do with the lot size of the pyramided trades: lot size can be the same as the original trade, decreased by half with each additional trade or doubled with each additional trade.





Use this parameter to close deals when you see fit.





This parameter controls how many trades can the EA pile up.





The lot size of the first trade. The EA only trades in the tester, randomly. In live trading, you have to take the first trade randomly.





The stop loss and take profit are expressed as percentage of the current balance in EA inputs. The EA will close all trades of any given deal when one of these levels are hit, whichever happens first. The EA does not compute profits or losses caused in other pairs.





You can select colors and sizes for the text and lines, magic number for the trades and custom comment for orders.





Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.