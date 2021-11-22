PZ Pyramid EA MT4

Pyramiding is a method of increasing a position size by using unrealized profits from successful trades as margin for new ones. This Expert Advisor will pyramid your trades without your intervention. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ]

  • Pyramid your successful trades easily
  • Make the most out of your winning trades
  • Fully configurable pyramiding behavior
  • Pyramiding is timeframe independent
  • Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digits
  • Takes random trades in backtest
  • Supports bidirectional trading
Usage is fairly simple:
  • Load the EA to the chart
  • Select amount of trades, spacing and pyramiding behavior
  • Enter stop loss and take profit in inputs (as % of balance)
  • Take the initial trade manually
  • Let the EA take care of the rest


Inputs

When loading the Expert Advisor to any chart, you will be presented with a set of options as input parameters, grouped in blocks.

  • Pyramiding Behavior
    This parameter instructs the EA what to do with the lot size of the pyramided trades: lot size can be the same as the original trade, decreased by half with each additional trade or doubled with each additional trade.

  • Pyramiding Action
    Use this parameter to close deals when you see fit.

  • Amount of trades
    This parameter controls how many trades can the EA pile up.

  • Initial Lot size
    The lot size of the first trade. The EA only trades in the tester, randomly. In live trading, you have to take the first trade randomly.

  • Stop loss and Take profit
    The stop loss and take profit are expressed as percentage of the current balance in EA inputs. The EA will close all trades of any given deal when one of these levels are hit, whichever happens first. The EA does not compute profits or losses caused in other pairs.

  • Other Settings
    You can select colors and sizes for the text and lines, magic number for the trades and custom comment for orders.

Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.


Recommended products
BDLionEA
Syed Rahim Uddin Ahmed
Experts
BDLionEA – The Lion of the Forex Market Version: 1.00 Author: BDRahim Creation Date: 22 August 2025 Take control of the market with BDLionEA , a powerful and adaptive trading Expert Advisor built for traders who demand consistency, precision, and growth. Inspired by the lion’s strength and strategy, this EA is designed to dominate every market condition with smart trade management and fully automated execution. Key Features Smart Candle-Based Trading Logic – Automatically detects bullish a
Ai UsDCaD MT4
Tais Miranda Hoffmann
2 (4)
Experts
Only 5 copies for $220, next price: $240(3 copies left) For testing, in the settings, it is better to enable the full trade option. An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI ) For USDCAD in time frame 15 and 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily With Relatively large number of signals (To receive all the signals: activate the full trade option in the settings and run the expert at the same time in several time frames) Has a TP and a SL Without the use of dangerous strategies such as marting
Purple Monkey
Md Anawar Hossain
Experts
Purple Monkey EA: Advanced Grid Trading System Overview: Purple Monkey EA is a sophisticated grid trading system that has been successfully operating on live accounts for several years. Unlike conventional systems that are tailored to historical data, this EA is engineered to capitalize on existing market inefficiencies. It goes beyond a mere "hit and miss" approach, leveraging real market mechanics to generate consistent profits. Supported Currency Pairs: AUDCAD AUDNZD NZDCAD Recommended Timef
EA Four Indicators
Andrey Shvecov
Experts
An expert of the indicator type. To determine the entry point into the market, the expert can use the indicators of four indicators. Two indicators are standard, they are available in any MT4 terminal and two custom indicators that can be downloaded from the link . These indicators just need to be placed in the \MQL4\Indicators folder. All four indicators can be used to determine the entry point, as well as each indicator individually. The settings of all indicators are included in the Expert'
Chat Ai MT4
Indra Maulana
Utilities
Friends, this tool does not work in backtesting and you must run it live. Chat Ai assistant a versatile and intelligent AI assistant Talk to the AI, get advice from it, give it orders Can be used in all charts, time frames, symbols, markets and... With a very simple interface This tool is an artificial intelligence assistant that you can chat with. You can give him different commands. for example: Tell him to open a buy order for you. Or tell him to close your sales deals Or tell it to change
Big Gient MT4
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Big Giant Trend Following Robot is an MT4 Expert Advisor designed for use in currency trading with 5-minute and 15-minute timeframes. This trading robot is based on a trend-following strategy that seeks to identify and capitalize on long-term trends in the forex market. The Big Giant Trend Following Robot uses a combination of technical indicators and market analysis to determine the direction of the trend and the best entry and exit points. It is programmed to automatically execute trades bas
U Trail and Close Part
Sergiy Podolyak
5 (1)
Utilities
Virtual Trailing and Closing Profit by parts U Trail and Close Part is a fully automated Expert Advisor for managing trades. The following functions are used in the Expert Advisor: Calculation of risk in a position StopLoss - used for calculation of risk in a trade. LotFixedUse - only a fixed lot is used. LotFixed - fixed lot size. RiskMM - percentage of risk in the position. The function is active if the fixed lot is disabled. Partial profit taking PartialOn - enable partial closure (true) b
Smart Golden
Yi Hsiu Tsai
5 (2)
Experts
“ Smart Golden” is a product designed specifically for the gold market, using a scalping strategy. And it doesn't use management methods like Martingale, grid, and hedging.  We use AI tools(machine learning) to extract robust features from historical gold data, which are then encoded directly into “Smart Golden”. As we do not continuously train on specific historical data (fitting) or ChatGPT forecast, we can minimize the possibility of overfitting to the greatest extent. Trading Signals Curre
Mr Beast Cross Distance
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
MR BEAST 3 MA CROSS DISTANCE RECOMENDED EUR USD TIMEFRAME H1 Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading intradía. Tenga en cuenta que el uso de este robot implica ciertos riesgos y no garantiza ganancias consistentes en el mercado de divisas. El robot de trading se basa en algoritmos y estrategias que he diseñado, los cuales se han creado utilizando mi conocimiento y experiencia en el campo del trading. Sin embargo, el rendimien
Gold Breakout PRO MT4
Daophet Seng Athit
Experts
PRO  version(MT5): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135291 Using Breakout EA (Expert Advisor) has clear advantages over manual breakout trading, combining the strengths of breakout strategies with the power of automation in MQL4/MQL5 as follows: Advantages of using Breakout EA 1. 100% automatic EA can detect Breakout points and send trading orders immediately without having to watch the screen Suitable for strategies that require "speed" in entering orders after breaking through r
Pending Levels
Thomas Kjelvik
Experts
Pending Levels EA is a great expert advisor that places pending buy and sell orders at important levels.  It doesn't use any indicators and only use price and levels to make profit. It always use stopploss and takeprofit. Testresults use reasonable SL/TP. It has moneymanagement It doesn't use Martingale or Grid Only a few easy settings: -Magic number: ID of order -Minimum lot allowed -Risk: 0 use fixed lot -Stopploss: Setting in points. One pip is 10 Points. So if you want 50Pip SL you set 500
DoIt Gold Guardian MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Experts
[ MT5 Version ]   DoIt Gold Guardian — Confident, Stress-Free Automation for Gold (XAUUSD)   DoIt Gold Guardian   is designed for traders who want to   capitalize on gold’s explosive movements   with confidence, control, and simplicity. Specialized for   long trades only , it focuses on catching the most powerful bullish phases of gold — while protecting your capital through dynamic, intelligent risk management. Built for traders who seek   consistent growth without fear of volatility , i
NasdaqDaily
Arqam Aslam Ranjha
5 (1)
Experts
Recommended spread 80 or lower  Nasdaq Daily is an advanced, fully automated Expert developed to trade with Nas100 index. Experts showed stable results on Nas100. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or hedge.  Working symbol NAS100, USTEC, US100, Nasdaq 100 Working Timeframe: M5 Min deposit:  $ 100 For back-testing, Please download dataset and load in the EA to begin:  Download dataset for $100 initial deposit Invest only what you can afford to lose. NFA.
Guardian of the Galaxy
Arwan Prabowo
5 (1)
Utilities
Protect your account from Margin Call when the market is going opposite with your trades. Manage your risk when you're using Martingale, Grid, Average . They are not dangerous anymore, but manageable  Use this EA utilities to accompany your every MT4 installation This EA is a utility to protect your capital when your trading are unfavorable : Maximum loss in money, Maximum Draw-down/ equity loss in percentage, Your minimum equity reached Those are whichever reached first It's simple, straightfor
FREE
QuantumGuard Pro Safe Trading with Risk Panel
Nan Wang
Utilities
QuantumGuard Pro - Intelligent Quantum Risk Management Trading System Core Features Five independent fund management groups for smart risk diversification Triple protection mechanism: profit target + drawdown protection + global risk control Professional trading panel for one-stop trade execution 24/7 real-time risk monitoring and protection Automatic display of average price lines for each group One-click close single group orders for precise control Order group highlighting for clear status o
Price action with smart money management
Debashish Sahu
Experts
This PRICE ACTION  trading EA is best for low risk steady growth. The EA has ability to smartly increase and decrease risk percent per trade  to maximize the gain. No INDICATORS are used of any kind. There is NO HEDGING or MARTINGALE. This Ea is fully set and forget based, but if you want you can also manually move your stop and profit target and can also close the trades whenever you want, it will not affect the EA algorithm. If You are new to robot trading, run with default settings. NOTE:
Ai GbPUsD MT4
Tais Miranda Hoffmann
1 (6)
Experts
Only 5 copies for $260, next price: $280(3 copies left) For testing, in the settings, it is better to enable the full trade option. An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI ) For GBPUSD in time frame 15 and 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily With Relatively large number of signals (To receive all the signals: activate the full trade option in the settings and run the expert at the same time in several time frames) Has a TP and a SL Without the use of dangerous strategies such as marting
BG Night Line
Boris Gulikov
Experts
BG Night Line is an advisor for trading in the Asian trading session. The trading strategy is based on the classic approach of returning the price to its average value. The standard trading indicators built into the terminal are used in the work. Due to the relatively large stop losses and the use of several averaging orders, it is not critical for the ADVISER to expand spreads with low liquidity, and there are no high requirements for fast execution of orders. The EA is designed for trading on
SpotLight EA
Thomas Gruening
4.3 (10)
Experts
This is a multi-strategy EA. In the night scalping mode, the filters filter a trend-free range market environment and trades are placed in the opposite direction at the edges of the range. With an additional main trend filter in the trend-following mode, you can also trade pull-backs during longer trends on same houers or days. A detailed description of SpotLight EA can be found in the SpotLightBlog and a live monitoring here: If you have any question about the product, please contact me.
Telegram Broadcast
Volodymyr Hrybachov
4.67 (3)
Utilities
The TELEGRAM BROADCAST utility helps you instantly publish your trade to the Telegram channel. If you have long wanted to create your own Telegram channel with FOREX signals, then this is what you need. TELEGRAM BROADCAST can send messages: Opening and closing deals; Placing and deleting pending orders; Modification of stop loss and take provision (last order); Stop loss and take prov triggered; Activation and deletion of a pending order: Sending trading reports; Sending a message for deposits
Guardian Forex Trade Manager MT4
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
Utilities
Title: Guardian Forex Trade Manager MT4 - Advanced Risk Management & One-Click Trading Panel Automate your trading safety, lock in profits early, and manage risk with precision. The Guardian Forex Trade Manager combines a one-click trading panel with powerful defensive algorithms, including a Daily Loss Limit Circuit Breaker and Smart Profit Taking. Full Description: Take control of your trading destiny with the Guardian Forex Trade Manager . This utility is not just a trade assistant; it is y
Corsair
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Limit orders are used on signals. Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. All positions have a fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss. Take Profit is relative, since the expert himself decides when to close or trawl Take Profit positions. Two Stop Losses are set, virtual and real., Virtual is set so that the stop is not knocked down by the dynamic spread., A real one for closing a position on the broker's server in unforeseen ci
Sven AI Trading BOT EA
Sven Unglaube
Experts
Sven AI Trading BOT EA is operating Grid, Martingale, Arbitrage Strategies by new moderne Artificial Intelligence Technologies ! Sven AI Trading BOT EA is using new moderne Artificial Intelligence Grid Technologies for very fast automatical High-Frequency trading of CFDs, Currencies, Forex (FX), Indices, Indexes, Stocks, Shares, ETFs, Gold, Commodities, Metals, ETCs, Futures and Options into MetaTrader 4 Platform ! Sven AI Trading BOT EA is using new High Quantity and High Quality Artificial Int
Algo v3 ea robot
Sharif Khatib Said
1 (1)
Experts
ALGO V3 EA is developed with over a year of intense research and testing. This expert advisor employs multi-timeframe volatility measurements, analyses intentions of market participants and anticipate price movements before they occur with help candlestick patterns, and supply & demand analysis for accurate entries that are highly reactive to market price movements of Gold, breaking out at critical price levels. Gold Mana is proven to be resilient for more than 3 years with stable trading throug
Duel MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
YOU WANT TO WIN THE DUEL. Look the market in the eye, feel the trigger on your finger. Take a deep breath and shoot before anyone else. This system allows you to detect the right moment to attack the market. The whistles are already sounding in the air. Dare to win the duel at the market. This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only  $ 10 0 . You can download the demo and test it yourself.   Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety
Cusiosity 12 The Pullback Signal
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Cusiosity    12 The Pullback Signal    It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader.   Cusiosity  12 The Pullback Signal   have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms developed for the identification of areas of chan
Kakarot Ea
Pham Xuan Can
Experts
PROFITABLE HIGHER AND SAFER - Kakarot EA uses indicators combined with AI algorithm according to the principle of trend detection and trend matching. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Flexible command entry and exit - Works on all pairs, preferable to major USD pairs. - Support trade manual methods. - Provide effective bot management parameters at your own discretion to be able to bring a much higher profit. Help Manual Bot configu
SwS Mt4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
SwS Scalping whit Stocastic:  It is a scalping system that uses the stocastic signal as a reference to enter the market. It is a very aggressive system so it needs volatile pairs with little spread. The system detects turning points and operates small market corrections. All orders have a stoploss. And it has a virtual trailing. This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only  $ 10 0 . You can download the demo and test it yourself.   Very stable growth curve as resu
CyberVision EA MT4
Eduard Nagayev
4 (1)
Experts
CyberVision EA is a technology I developed during my undergraduate studies. CyberVision EA is not just an advisor, it is a high-speed computing machine that can generate historical data. CyberVision EA is not just an EA, it is a high-speed computing machine that works with recurrent neural network (RNN) and generative adversarial network (GAN), and my EA also uses data quantization. Live Signal High:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2221931 Live Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2218278 C
Fortune Long b4
Sabina Fik
Experts
The " Fortune Long " bot works using pending orders and reacts to a channel breakdown with the direction of work in the channel; it is necessary to correctly calculate the levels of entry, stop loss, take profit, and the level of deviation of the pending order from the price. The bot needs to be optimized for 2 years with a forward period of 1/2. Once optimization is complete, select the best settings and save them. Work for 6 months. The bot automatically calculates all levels and the entry le
Buyers of this product also purchase
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (105)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (425)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT4 - the ultimate   risk management tool   designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT4 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indice
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Trade copier for MetaTrader 4.   It copies forex trades, positions, and orders from any accounts. It is one of the best trade copiers   MT4-MT4, MT5 - MT4   for the   COPYLOT MT4   version (or   MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5   for the   COPYLOT MT5   version).        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex Copier  version for      MetaTrader 5  terminal ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 )-  Copylot Cli
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.56 (32)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Discord channels you are a member of directly into MetaTrader 4. No bot token, chat IDs, or admin permissions required. Quick setup : customise your rules in a clean on-chart interface and start copying within minutes. User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version | Telegram Version Core copying features Copy from any Discord channel you are a member of Risk by percent or fixed lot size Exclude specific symbols Copy all signals or only selected signal types Signal recognition with con
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Closing positions in MetaTrader 4 upon reaching the total profit/loss with the profit trailing function. You can enable the Virtual stops (Separate Order) , Calculating and closing for BUY and SELL positions separately (Separate BUY SELL) , Closing and calculating all symbols or the current symbol only (All Symbols) , Enable trailing for profit ( Trailing Profit) Close on total profit and loss in deposit currency, points, or % of the balance. The application is designed for use on any account t
TPSpro Trade PRO
Roman Podpora
4.67 (6)
Utilities
A tool that can instantly calculate position size or risk based on a given stop-loss level is critical for both professional and novice traders. The TRADE PRO trading utility provides fast and accurate calculations, helping you make decisions in time-sensitive and volatile market conditions. MT5 VERSION    /    Additional installation materials Main functions: Original. Simple. Effective. A unique and convenient way to open the main trading panel: Hover your mouse over the right side of the ch
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
LAUNCH OFFER 30% OFF! $49 instead of $69! The Risk/Reward Tool is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to revolutionise the way you plan, visualise, and execute trades in MetaTrader 4. Whether you're a discretionary trader who values precise risk management or a strategy developer who needs to test trade setups visually, this tool provides everything you need in one elegant, intuitive interface. Unlike basic position calculators, the Risk/Reward Tool combines visual trade planning with
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
Multi Copy
Kaijun Wang
5 (1)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Basic functions: The normal interaction speed of copy trading is less than 0.5s Automatically detect signal sources and display a list of signal source accounts Automatically match symbols, 95% of commonly used trading symbols on different platforms (special cases such as different suffixes) are automatically matched, basically no manual settings are requ
Exp SafetyLock PRO
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (28)
Utilities
SAFETYLOCK is a powerful tool that enables traders to shield their positions from sudden market reversals by automatically placing an opposite order for any open trade. When a trader or an Expert Advisor (EA) initiates a position, SAFETYLOCK immediately sets a corresponding pending order (Buy Stop or Sell Stop). If the original position starts incurring losses, the pending order is triggered, creating a protective lock that helps mitigate risk. This Expert Advisor offers flexibility, allowing y
Trade Manager Assistant MT4
Ianina Nadirova
Utilities
Upgrade Your Manual Trading: Enhanced Precision and Control with Trade Manager Assistant Learn how to maximize the benefits of the trade panel by exploring comprehensive setup guides in our complimentary demo version. For further insights, visit this resource: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758625 . Manual trading demands careful analysis and quick decisions. However, challenges such as slow execution, poor risk management, and improper configurations often lead to reduced earnings and incre
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Utilities
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on you
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilities
Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132613 Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trade
More from author
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicators
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
PZ ABCD Retracement MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Identify precise entry and exit points with AB=CD patterns This indicator finds AB=CD retracement patterns. The AB=CD Retracement pattern is a 4-point price structure where the initial price segment is partially retraced and followed by an equidistant move from the completion of the pullback, and is the basic foundation for all harmonic patterns. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable AC and BD ratios Customizable b
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
PZ Pennants MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Unlock market continuations with the accurate pennants indicator This indicator finds pennants , which are continuation patterns identified by converging trendlines surrounding a price consolidation period. Trades are signaled using a breakout period alongside the formation breakout.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use Customizable colors and sizes It implements breakout signals It implements alerts of all kinds Optimal Usage To see pennants
PZ Reversal Fractals MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.53 (34)
Indicators
This is the latest iteration of my famous indicator, Reversal Fractals, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It examines the price structure of fractals to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Reversal fractals can start long trends The indicator is non repainting It implements alerts of all ki
FREE
PZ Trade Pad MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.41 (22)
Utilities
This simple visual expert advisor allows you to trade easily from the chart. It handles risk management for you and can perform several useful tasks with your existing trades, saving time and making risk-management for each individual trade easier.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade easily from the chart Trade with precise risk management, hassle free Trade pending order with drag and drop price selection Set SL and TP levels with drag and drop pr
FREE
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicators
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
PZ Swing Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
Indicators
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (41)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
PZ Turtle Trading EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2 (4)
Experts
This expert advisor implements the original Dennis and Eckhardt trading system, commonly known as The Turtle Trader. It trades exactly like the original turtles did, and can be used by experienced traders to capture trends in up or down markets. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Fully configurable strategy settings Fully configurable trading settings Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Works for CFDs and for
FREE
PZ Lopez Impulse MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (4)
Indicators
Transform your trading approach with reliable bullish and bearish patterns This indicator evaluates volatility and price directionality simultaneously, which finds the following events. Decisive and sudden price movements Large hammers/shooting stars patterns Strong breakouts backed by most market participants Indecisive but volatile market situations It is an extremely easy to use indicator... The blue histogram represents the bullish impulse The red histogram represents the bearish impulse The
FREE
PZ Turtle Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.67 (6)
Indicators
The Turtle Trading Indicator implements the original Dennis Richards and Bill Eckhart trading system, commonly known as The Turtle Trader. This trend following system relies on breakouts of historical highs and lows to take and close trades: it is the complete opposite to the "buy low and sell high" approach. The main rule is "Trade an N-day breakout and take profits when an M-day high or low is breached (N must me above M)".  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Pr
FREE
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
PZ Chart Overlay MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4 (1)
Indicators
Master the market: harness the power of statistical arbitrage This indicator showcases the price action of multiple instruments on a single chart, enabling you to compare the fluctuations of different assets and seamlessly implement statistical arbitrage strategies. Its main usage is to find correlated symbols which are temporarily out of whack. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Find overbought or oversold currency pairs easily Plot up to six currency
FREE
PZ Pivot Points MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.91 (22)
Indicators
This indicator displays pivot points in the chart, including historical vales, and supports many calculation modes for Pivot Points and S/R levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It plots historical levels for backtesting purposes It allows you to select the reference timeframe It implements different Pivot Point calculation modes It implements different SR calculation modes It implements customizable colors and sizes Calculation Modes The indicato
FREE
PZ Inside Bars MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.5 (12)
Indicators
Enhance your price action strategy: inside bar breakouts at your fingertips This indicator detects inside bars of several ranges, making it very easy for price action traders to spot and act on inside bar breakouts. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and understand Customizable color selections The indicator implements visual/mail/push/sound alerts The indicator does not repaint or backpaint An inside bar is a bar or series of bars which is/a
FREE
PZ Turtle Trading EA
PZ TRADING SLU
Experts
This expert advisor implements the original Dennis and Eckhardt trading system, commonly known as The Turtle Trader. It trades exactly like the original turtles did, and can be used by experienced traders to capture trends in up or down markets. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Fully configurable strategy settings Fully configurable trading settings Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Works for CFDs and for
FREE
PZ Three Drives
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable colors and sizes Customizable breakout periods Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios It implements visual/s
FREE
PZ Lopez Efficiency MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
This indicator analyzes how efficient is the current market movement based on the true high-low ratio of a certain number of bars.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] The ratio is the effectiveness of the market movement A ratio below 1 means the market is going nowhere A ratio above 1 means the market is starting to show directionality A ratio above 2 means the market is showing effective movement A ratio above 3 means the market moved too much: it will
PZ 123 Pattern MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Unlock powerful breakout opportunities The 123 Pattern is one of the most popular, powerful and flexible chart patterns. The pattern is made up of three price points: a bottom, a peak or valley, and a Fibonacci retracement between 38.2% and 71.8%. A pattern is considered valid when the price breaks beyond the last peak or valley, moment at which the indicator plots an arrow, rises an alert, and the trade can be placed. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ]
PZ Flat Market Index MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Identify trending and flat markets effortlessly This indicator calculates how much has a symbol moved in relative terms to find trending or flat markets. It displays what percentage of the latest price range is directional. It can be used to avoid trading in flat markets, or to find flat markets to execute range-bound trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] A value of zero means the market is absolutely flat A value of 100 means the marke
FREE
PZ The Zone
PZ TRADING SLU
4.33 (3)
Indicators
This indicator displays buy or sell signals according to Bill Williams' definition of the Trading Zone. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and understand Avoid trading flat markets Deterministic indicator with clear rules The indicator is non-repainting It implements alerts of all kinds It has straightforward trading implications. A blue arrow is a buy signal A red arrow is a sell signal According to Bill Williams trading in the zone helps to
FREE
PZ Trendlines
PZ TRADING SLU
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Tired of plotting trendlines? The PZ TrendLines indicator applies a mechanical approach to the construction of trend lines for you! [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It can draw up to 18 trendlines Trendlines can be optionally based on fractals Each line represents a breakout level Each trendline can be broken or rejected Configurable amount of lines Configurable colors Author Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and
FREE
PZ Stretch MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
The Stretch is a Toby Crabel price pattern which represents the minimum average price movement/deviation from the open price during a period of time, and is used to calculate two breakout levels for every single trading day. It is calculated by taking the 10 period SMA of the absolute difference between the open and either the high or low, whichever difference is smaller. This value is used to calculate breakout thresholds for the current trading session, which are displayed in the indicator as
FREE
PZ Turtle Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (10)
Indicators
The Turtle Trading Indicator implements the original Dennis Richards and Bill Eckhart trading system, commonly known as The Turtle Trader. This trend following system relies on breakouts of historical highs and lows to take and close trades: it is the complete opposite to the "buy low and sell high" approach. The main rule is "Trade an N-day breakout and take profits when an M-day high or low is breached (N must me above M)". [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Prod
FREE
PZ Sandwich Bars MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
Indicators
Spot high-probability trades: sandwich bar breakouts at your fingertips This indicator detects Sandwich Bars of several ranges, an extremely reliable breakout pattern. A sandwich setup consists on a single bar that engulfs several past bars, breaking and rejecting the complete price range. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy and effective usage Customizable bar ranges Customizable color selections The indicator implements visual/mail/push/sound aler
FREE
Filter:
Hoang Minh Trong
181
Hoang Minh Trong 2024.10.22 15:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

tmbulb
27
tmbulb 2024.01.30 11:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hussain54
59
Hussain54 2023.10.26 17:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tamas Molnar
588
Tamas Molnar 2022.11.09 10:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

lengendmt4
1099
lengendmt4 2022.11.05 22:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

bux
245
bux 2022.03.07 21:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Glyn Robert Williams
329
Glyn Robert Williams 2022.01.13 01:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lupacchiotta
330
Lupacchiotta 2021.12.10 18:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review