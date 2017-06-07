EA News that includes multiple strategies for trading rapid price swings. It is designed to simplify the placement of pending orders at a specified distance from the price of price channel. The EA can trade both the price breakouts and rebounds.

There are two trading modes:

Automatic - the EA downloads the news from the site http://ec.forexprostools.com/. When it finds the symbol of the currency pair and the specified volatility of the news, it places pending orders several minutes before the release. Manual - pending orders are placed during the specified period. In all trading modes, the placed orders are modified depending on the current price or channel. In case of a sudden change, one of the orders is triggered and the other is deleted.

In all trading modes, placed orders change depending on the current price or channel. With a sharp change, one of the orders is triggered, and the other is deleted. The EA features transfer of orders to breakeven and trailing stop. When trading in automatic mode, it is necessary to allow WebRequest for the following URL: http://ec.forexprostools.com/. When placing pending orders in manual mode, there are several options for entering the time period. Example 1: “2003.8.12 17:35”. Example 2: “17:35” - return the current date with the specified time. Example 3: “2003.8.12” - return the date with the midnight time “00:00”.

Complete user guide