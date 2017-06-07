EA News

3.4

EA News that includes multiple strategies for trading rapid price swings. It is designed to simplify the placement of pending orders at a specified distance from the price of price channel. The EA can trade both the price breakouts and rebounds.

There are two trading modes:

  1. Automatic - the EA downloads the news from the site http://ec.forexprostools.com/. When it finds the symbol of the currency pair and the specified volatility of the news, it places pending orders several minutes before the release.
  2. Manual - pending orders are placed during the specified period. In all trading modes, the placed orders are modified depending on the current price or channel. In case of a sudden change, one of the orders is triggered and the other is deleted.

In all trading modes, placed orders change depending on the current price or channel. With a sharp change, one of the orders is triggered, and the other is deleted. The EA features transfer of orders to breakeven and trailing stop. When trading in automatic mode, it is necessary to allow WebRequest for the following URL: http://ec.forexprostools.com/. When placing pending orders in manual mode, there are several options for entering the time period. Example 1: “2003.8.12 17:35”. Example 2: “17:35” - return the current date with the specified time. Example 3: “2003.8.12” - return the date with the midnight time “00:00”.

Complete user guide

Reviews 10
ian1001
114
ian1001 2020.06.18 04:14 
 

Brilliant work. The best Expert Advisor I have used over 5 years now. Excellent customer service.

Memory Masvongo
42
Memory Masvongo 2019.06.26 09:37 
 

Quickly response,friendly and he's always available to help

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Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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Experts
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Alek Polunin
100
Alek Polunin 2022.12.07 11:58 
 

Советник EA News, рабочий, все настройки работают.Регулярно, согласно графика, автоматически загружает новости, и выставляет отложенные ордера,перед входом новостей. Есть стоп лосс, тейк профит, трейлинг,безубыток.При правильных настройках закрывает сделки в профит. Поддержка есть,регулярно отвечает автор, с разъяснениями. Рекомендую к покупке ! EA News Advisor, working, all settings work.Regularly, according to the schedule, automatically downloads news, and places pending orders before entering news. There is a stop loss, take profit, trailing, breakeven.With the correct settings, it closes transactions in profit. There is support, the author regularly responds, with explanations. I recommend to buy !

Konstantin Kotlov
2896
Reply from developer Konstantin Kotlov 2022.12.07 17:41
Большое спасибо за ваш отзыв
Colon70
30
Colon70 2021.08.05 23:58 
 

it does not work

Konstantin Kotlov
2896
Reply from developer Konstantin Kotlov 2021.08.08 18:42
The Expert Advisor works according to the description, what does not work for you? You may be setting the settings incorrectly. I recommend that you read the instructions https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/729367
ian1001
114
ian1001 2020.06.18 04:14 
 

Brilliant work. The best Expert Advisor I have used over 5 years now. Excellent customer service.

cristianmenzolini99
20
cristianmenzolini99 2020.06.16 14:14 
 

the expert looks good, but it is clear that the default settings are not good, does anyone have set files?

Memory Masvongo
42
Memory Masvongo 2019.06.26 09:37 
 

Quickly response,friendly and he's always available to help

Mark Stroum
54
Mark Stroum 2019.06.11 14:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

kamaleev
59
kamaleev 2019.05.25 17:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

David Chang
30
David Chang 2019.05.10 08:35 
 

For manual trading, better off to have 'Start/Stop' switch on the chart window to prevent trade reentries by the EA (that is very risky)

Alejandro Flores Arias
584
Alejandro Flores Arias 2019.04.05 16:57 
 

Great EA to use your own settings and experiment, dont use the settings of the creator, will only make you loss.

vologodsky
51
vologodsky 2018.07.19 11:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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