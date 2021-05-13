Giant Trade Panel

  • Utilities
  • Boaz Nyagaka Moses
    Boaz Nyagaka Moses

    Boaz Nyagaka Moses

    • Full time programmer and trader at  Home
    • Kenya
    • 8385
    4.8 (68)
    Hello,
    I am a proficient developer with vast knowledge of MQL4 and MQL5. Given my five years of experience in forex trading and automation, I am confident I can help you code your desired system, error-free and bug-free.
    I create scripts, Indicators, and Expert advisors for both MT4 and MT5.
    6 products 1 code 6 comments
  • Version: 1.10
  • Updated: 13 May 2021
  • Activations: 5

Giant Trade Panel comes as a whole package with functionalities that will satisfy all your needs as a manual trader. I created this utility to help you manage your trades from a single chart with just a few clicks. It has a smooth interface which is very responsive. 

The utility has sub panels each with different functions:

  1. Symbols panel - This will help you open chart of any symbol with just one click.
  2. Timeframes panel - With this you can navigate from M1 timeframe to MN1 timeframe with just one click.
  3. Trade pad - This pad will enable you open positions, open pending orders, close all orders, close short positions, close long positions, close losing trades, close winning trades and delete pending orders
  4. Trade Info Panel - This panel contains information about the account, trades opened by this utility; profit, drawdown, positions .etc

SETTINGS

  • Magic Number (unique)- This is a unique identifier for orders opened by this utility
  • Slippage - Maximum deviation of price for opening or closing orders.
  • No. of pairs to display (from market watch) - total number of symbols that will be shown by the symbols panel. If you update or change symbols in the market watch make sure to re-initialize the program for the new symbols to be displayed.


NOTE:
If you are new to mt4 you can write me a direct message and I will guide you on how to install the utility. Send me a message also if you have any questions or you encounter any issues.

Happy trading.

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