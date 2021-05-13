Giant Trade Panel comes as a whole package with functionalities that will satisfy all your needs as a manual trader. I created this utility to help you manage your trades from a single chart with just a few clicks. It has a smooth interface which is very responsive.

The utility has sub panels each with different functions:

Symbols panel - This will help you open chart of any symbol with just one click. Timeframes panel - With this you can navigate from M1 timeframe to MN1 timeframe with just one click. Trade pad - This pad will enable you open positions, open pending orders, close all orders, close short positions, close long positions, close losing trades, close winning trades and delete pending orders Trade Info Panel - This panel contains information about the account, trades opened by this utility; profit, drawdown, positions .etc SETTINGS Magic Number (unique)- This is a unique identifier for orders opened by this utility

This is a unique identifier for orders opened by this utility Slippage - Maximum deviation of price for opening or closing orders.

Maximum deviation of price for opening or closing orders. No. of pairs to display (from market watch) - total number of symbols that will be shown by the symbols panel. If you update or change symbols in the market watch make sure to re-initialize the program for the new symbols to be displayed.



NOTE:

If you are new to mt4 you can write me a direct message and I will guide you on how to install the utility. Send me a message also if you have any questions or you encounter any issues.

Happy trading.