CycleMind Pro
- Experts
- Muhammad Abdulrahman Omar Naima Allah Al-rais
- Version: 1.195
- Activations: 5
CycleMind Pro (Koji_Pegasus_v1.195) is a professional trading Expert Advisor designed around a deep understanding of market behavior through structured trading cycles.
It initiates trades only after confirmed RSI signals on closed candles, ensuring disciplined and high-quality entries.
Within each cycle, positions are built progressively using carefully calculated layers.
When market dynamics shift, the system applies intelligent hedging as a strategic tool for exposure balancing, not as an emergency reaction.
Hedging is used selectively to absorb volatility and stabilize the trading cycle.
Strict distance rules and global protection prevent order congestion and conflicts.
CycleMind Pro does not rely on traditional stop losses, but on professional margin-based risk control.
An advanced Money Management system can be toggled directly from the chart in real time.
All positions are automatically closed once a predefined profit target in account currency is reached.
CycleMind Pro represents disciplined, intelligent trading driven by logic rather than emotion.