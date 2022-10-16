Auto Percentage TP SL

The Auto Percentage SL TP is not taking any trade! It was made especially for Proptrading Challenges like FTMO, Myforexfunds, Fundednext and many more. Most Propfirms ban your funded Live-Account if you do not set SL and TP soon after the trade.

It is a tool to help setting automatically TP and SL based on given percentage in settings. You can add e.g. 1% risk for a trade and it sets the stop loss to 1% from your balance. Same with stop loss, which is default also 1%. But these values can be change in settings.

Settings:

All pairs (yes/no) - Alle opened trades or just the chartsymbol

TP percentage - Profit in %

Sl percentage - Risk in %


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Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
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