The StarBot Demo utility works with open Sell and Buy orders, partially closes profit when the specified level is passed. There are three levels for partially closing the Sell and Buy orders. The utility also transfers Stop Loss to breakeven when the specified level is passed. It works on all currency pairs and timeframes.

The demo version is limited to trading only on the EURUSD currency pair and with the initial lot limited to 0.04.

The full version can be purchased here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/27160





Input Parameters: