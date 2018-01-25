StarBot Demo

The StarBot Demo utility works with open Sell and Buy orders, partially closes profit when the specified level is passed. There are three levels for partially closing the Sell and Buy orders. The utility also transfers Stop Loss to breakeven when the specified level is passed. It works on all currency pairs and timeframes.

The demo version is limited to trading only on the EURUSD currency pair and with the initial lot limited to 0.04.

The full version can be purchased here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/27160


Input Parameters:

  • Follow the orders - manage all orders, or select from Sell and Buy.
    • All.
    • Only Sell.
    • Only Buy.
  • The first close for Buy 1 - the first partial closure.
  • Distance - distance to trigger the first partial closure of Buy orders.
  • Lots for close - volume for partial closure.
  • The second close for Buy 2 - the second partial closure of Buy orders.
  • Distance - distance to trigger the second partial closure.
  • Lots for close - volume for partial closure.
  • The third close for Buy 3 - the third partial closure of Buy orders.
  • Distance - distance to trigger the third partial closure.
  • Lots for close - volume for partial closure.
  • The first close for Sell 1 - the first partial closure.
  • Distance - distance to trigger the first partial closure of Sell orders.
  • Lots for close - volume for partial closure.
  • The second close for Sell 2 - the second partial closure of Sell orders.
  • Distance - distance to trigger the second partial closure.
  • Lots for close - volume for partial closure.
  • The third close for Sell 3 - the third partial closure of Sell orders.
  • Distance - distance to trigger the third partial closure.
  • Lots for close - volume for partial closure.
  • Options for StopLoss - parameters for transferring positions to breakeven.
  • Use StopLoss - set Stop Loss?
    • Yes.
    • Only for orders with the initial lot.
    • For all orders greater than the initial lot.
    • No.
  • Lot Base - initial lot.
  • Size Profit - the number of points to transfer to breakeven.
  • Size StopLoss - breakeven level in points.
  • Enable messages from the EA? - enable notifications from the EA.
    • disable all.
    • print to journal.
    • output to dialog box.
  • Sound message - enable audio notifications.
    • Without signal.
    • alert.
    • alert2.
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Utilities
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4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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Dmitry Bondarenko
Utilities
The StarBot utility works with open Sell and Buy orders, partially closes profit when the specified level is passed. There are three levels for partially closing the Sell and Buy orders. The utility also transfers Stop Loss to breakeven when the specified level is passed. It works on all currency pairs and timeframes. Demo version for testing can be downloaded at: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/27247 Input parameters Follow the orders - manage all orders, or select from Sell and Buy. Al
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Dmitry Bondarenko
Experts
StarEA is an Expert Advisor based on the StarBot utility. The EA opens orders when the price passes trade levels calculated on the average volatility for the previous day. Stop Loss is set to the opposite level. Take Profit is not set, as the EA continues to monitor the distances covered, and partially closes the order by three levels. The EA works on the Н1 timeframe. Currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP, USDJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF (more will be added). Set files for each pair are available in th
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