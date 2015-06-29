Period Change Button
- Utilities
- Rainer Albrecht
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 23 November 2021
Fastest way to change the period.
Suitable for traders who use many charts and timeframes.
Size, shape and color can be customized.
Inputs Parameters
- Corner — Choose corner placement Standart is "Right lower chart corner"
- Color — Background color of the button
- ColorText — Text color of the button
- ColorOn — Background color of the button for the current period
- ColorOnText — Text color of the button for the current period
- Font — Arial, Verdana...
- FontSize — Size of the font in pixels
- DistanceX — Horizontal distance of the button from the chart border in pixels
- DistanceY — Vertical distance of the button from the chart border in pixels
- SizeX — Horizontal size of the button
- SiseY — Vertical size of the button
For some strange reason, the indicator is slow when switching from one timeframe to another. Could it be a setting...any ideas?