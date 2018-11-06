Safety

5
I think everyone knows such a rule of money management as "Safe". For those who are not aware, the safe assumes closing half of the position after the profit on the transaction has equaled the size of the stop. Thus, even if the price reverses and catches the stop, you will not lose money, because exactly the same amount of profit was received when closing part of the position earlier.

The Safety Expert Advisor has only one setting – the closing lot. Leaving it at position 0, the adviser will close exactly half of the transaction.

After installing the Expert Advisor, a red dashed line will appear on the chart in the place where part of the profit will be fixed by the Expert Advisor. You can safely move this line to another place if you want the adviser to close part of the transaction at another level.

If you have several trades open on the same currency pair, then you should drag the EA onto the chart with the mouse cursor and drop the EA near the order opening level that you want to close by safe. The Expert Advisor considers the order ticket and will only work with this order.
Reviews 3
Evgen Khenkin
414
Evgen Khenkin 2023.01.26 12:22 
 

Удобная утилита, максимально комфортная и простая. После срабатывания автоматического ТП равного СЛ, переношу сам СЛ в безубыток. А далее либо запланированный дальний ТП либо безубыток. Возможно в будущем можно добавить это в автоматизацию, с включением по желанию пользователя, будет здорово! Рекомендую.

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Evgen Khenkin
414
Evgen Khenkin 2023.01.26 12:22 
 

Удобная утилита, максимально комфортная и простая. После срабатывания автоматического ТП равного СЛ, переношу сам СЛ в безубыток. А далее либо запланированный дальний ТП либо безубыток. Возможно в будущем можно добавить это в автоматизацию, с включением по желанию пользователя, будет здорово! Рекомендую.

Alik
513
Alik 2019.08.08 13:28 
 

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sunnychow
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sunnychow 2018.11.24 17:09 
 

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