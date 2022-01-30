A small trading panel makes it easier for a trader to visually place pending orders, market,

as well as trailing and unloading the grid of orders.





It is installed as a regular adviser.

Parameters and description:





Lot Volume: 100 - in this field you can set, change the order volume at any time





Line UP - visual horizontal level for pending BuyStop and SellLimit orders





Line DN - visual horizontal level for BuyLimit and SellStop pending orders





Delete Lines - delete all lines from the chart





Buttons: BuyStop, SellStop, BuyLimmit, SellLimit - set corresponding orders at horizontal levels (lines: Line UP and Line DN)





Delete Pending Orders - deletes all pending orders





Buttons: Buy and Sell - opens the corresponding market orders





Close Market Orders - closes all open market orders





Trailing off 100 - enable/disable trailing of open market orders, trailing orders by type (separately Buy and Sell),

level is set in pips, default = 100 pips





Unload off 50 - unloading the grid of orders, the default value is 50 pips, you can change it at any time.





The Unload function (unloading the grid of orders) works as follows:

- find the very first open losing order and the last open order,

- if the amount of profit of these orders is greater than or equal to 50 pips, then these two orders are closed.

To place pending orders, you need to set horizontal visual levels by pressing the buttons: Line UP or\and Line DN

Then you can set pending orders: BuyStop, SellStop, BuyLimmit, SellLimit

By dragging the lines on the chart, pending orders are reset.