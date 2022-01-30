TradeBox

A small trading panel makes it easier for a trader to visually place pending orders, market,
 as well as trailing and unloading the grid of orders.

 It is installed as a regular adviser.

  Parameters and description:

 Lot Volume: 100 - in this field you can set, change the order volume at any time

 Line UP - visual horizontal level for pending BuyStop and SellLimit orders

 Line DN - visual horizontal level for BuyLimit and SellStop pending orders

 Delete Lines - delete all lines from the chart

 Buttons: BuyStop, SellStop, BuyLimmit, SellLimit - set corresponding orders at horizontal levels (lines: Line UP and Line DN)

 Delete Pending Orders - deletes all pending orders

 Buttons: Buy and Sell - opens the corresponding market orders

 Close Market Orders - closes all open market orders

 Trailing off 100 - enable/disable trailing of open market orders, trailing orders by type (separately Buy and Sell),
 level is set in pips, default = 100 pips

 Unload off 50 - unloading the grid of orders, the default value is 50 pips, you can change it at any time.

  The Unload function (unloading the grid of orders) works as follows:
   - find the very first open losing order and the last open order,
   - if the amount of profit of these orders is greater than or equal to 50 pips, then these two orders are closed.
   
 To place pending orders, you need to set horizontal visual levels by pressing the buttons: Line UP or\and Line DN
 Then you can set pending orders: BuyStop, SellStop, BuyLimmit, SellLimit
 By dragging the lines on the chart, pending orders are reset.
Video TradeBox
Recommended products
Trade Panel And Strategy Tester
Giuseppe Genovese
Utilities
Market Order Management Utility and strategy Tester in one solution. The software is equipped with a simple and intuitive interface, with risk management in lots, but also in money or percentage. Management of the market position trough BE and split of the profit and monitoring of the profits in money and percentage. Also usable for MT4 BactTest system with 4 different speed.
FREE
MQLTA Auto Close
MQL4 Trading Automation
5 (4)
Utilities
Auto Close is an expert advisor that can assist you with your money and risk management rules. The EA can monitor your Balance, Equity, Margin, Global Profit and Global Loss and alert you in case any of these reaches a specified threshold. Free version with limited features can be found https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29179 How does it work Load the Auto Close EA in the chart and set the parameters you want to keep monitored. If any of the risk management parameters is met you can be not
FREE
Lot by Risk
Sergey Vasilev
4.83 (23)
Utilities
The Lot by Risk trading panel is designed for manual trading. This is an alternative means for sending orders. The first feature of the panel is convenient placing of orders using control lines. The second feature is the calculation of the order volume for a given risk in the presence of a stop loss line.   Control lines are set using hot keys: take profit – T key by default; price – P key by default; stop loss – S key by default; You can configure the keys in the settings of the trading panel.
FREE
Lot Calculate
Maksim Neimerik
Utilities
This simple but useful script calculates the lot in % of the deposit. It is indispensable for risk management. There is only one customizable parameter: MaxRisk - risk in % for lot calculation. The product works as a standard script. Launch it once on an appropriate chart and start trading using the calculated lot value. Genious is simplicity! Happy trading!
FREE
One Click Trader Demo
Andrzej Pierz
Utilities
Important! Demo version will work only on EURGBP. One Click Trader is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red SELL button enables you
FREE
MQLTA Auto Close Demo
MQL4 Trading Automation
Utilities
Auto Close is an expert advisor that can assist you with your money and risk management rules. The EA can monitor your Balance, Equity, Margin, Global Profit and Global Loss and alert you in case any of these reaches a specified threshold. This Demo Version has Notification and Close features disabled, full version can be found https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29141 How does it work? Load the Auto Close EA in the chart and set the parameters you want to keep monitored. If any of the risk
FREE
Safety
Sergey Ermolov
5 (2)
Utilities
I think everyone knows such a rule of money management as "Safe". For those who are not aware, the safe assumes closing half of the position after the profit on the transaction has equaled the size of the stop. Thus, even if the price reverses and catches the stop, you will not lose money, because exactly the same amount of profit was received when closing part of the position earlier. The Safety Expert Advisor has only one setting – the closing lot. Leaving it at position 0, the adviser will
FREE
IceFX TradeInfo
Norbert Mereg
4.77 (44)
Utilities
IceFX’s TradeInfo is an utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position. Displayed information: Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin). Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc. Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit. Today’s and yesterday’s range. Remaining time to the next candle. Last day profit information (with integrated IceFX ProfitInfo indicator). Risk-based LOT
FREE
CloseDeleteEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
3.5 (2)
Utilities
This Expert Advisor closes all open positions and pending orders. It is possible to close only buy or sale orders, market or pending orders, positions with profit or loss. You can to get source code from here . Parameters CloseAllBuy - close buy positions. CloseAllSell - close sell positions. CloseMarketOrders - close market orders. DeletePendingOrders - delete pending orders. CloseOnlyProfit - close only profitable orders. CloseOnlyLoss - close only loss-making orders. ClearChart - clear the
FREE
One click closing Tool
Ding Xu
5 (1)
Utilities
一键平仓小工具，可以针对买单、卖单和挂单进行批量操作，可以操作当前图表订单和所有订单，简单高效。 第一行第一个按钮是关闭当前图表 品种 所有买单，第二个按钮是关闭当前图表品种的所有卖单，第三个按钮是关闭当前图表 品种 的所有订单； 第二行 第一个按钮是删除当前图表 品种 所有买单挂单，第二个按钮是 删除 当前图表品种的所有卖单 挂单 ，第三个按钮是 删除 当前图表 品种 的所有 挂单 ； 第三行第一个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全部买单，第二个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全 卖单，第三个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全部订单； 第四行第一个按钮是删除所有 品种全部买单挂单 ，第二个按钮是 删除 全部品种 的全部卖单挂单 ，第三个按钮是删除 全部品种 的全部挂单 。 希望此程序能对您有用
FREE
Trade Panel Pro by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.85 (34)
Utilities
Fully functional manual trade panel with risk/reward, auto SL, lot size calculation, one-click trading, hidden (virtual) stop loss/take profit and pending orders, scale in and out of trades (partial close), news events and more. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Brings an incredible amount of functionality to MetaTrader for free and for both demo and live accounts. Features Lot size calculation - based on % of account to risk, fixed amount or dynamic lots Automatic take profit base
FREE
MT4 AccountInfoEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
Utilities
Account Info EA It is a tool that presents on the graph all the positions of the account, and specific information concerning the positions, but also the account. It enables the user to have an image of his account at a glance. Use like any expert advisor. You can't attach it in the same chart with other expert advisor. It does not have the ability to open or manage positions. You can attach it on any chart and any timeframe.
FREE
Daily Sacrifice Pro
Jesse Frank Cornelson
Utilities
This is an expanded version of my Daily Sacrifice EA that closes old losing trades at the expense of a portion of your profits. This helps to slowly work away drawdown and accelerate the closure of martingale grids *** Pro Features *** Include/Exclude symbols.   These fields are empty by default, but if populated allow you to include only specific symbols or alternatively exclude specific symbols Execute on an hourly interval.   Allows the EA to be ran every so many hours rather than on a fixed
FREE
Profitstat free
Tonny Obare
4 (2)
Utilities
Profitstat is a free indicator that scans your history and displays it on the chart. The free version shows the number of trades and profit made on the current and previous day. The data is updated instantly as soon as a trade closes. Simply attach it to any chart and it gives the account data irrespective of the chart currency nor timeframe.
FREE
Countdown Bar Timer
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Countdown timer till the bar closure, + % Progress status:  #1 multifunctional utility :   66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions   |    MT5 version In the settings of the indicator, you can configure: Timeframe for Calulculation; true / false: Higher TimeFrame option (next from the currently used: M15->M30, H4->D1...) Position: 1 = Bottom Left corner; 2 = Bottom Right corner; 3 = Top Left corner; 4 = Top Right corner; Font Size; Color; Font Style;
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (2)
Utilities
Introducing NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker for MT4: Never miss setting StopLoss and TakeProfit again with our NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker, an indispensable assistant for traders navigating the Nasdaq 100 market on MetaTrader 4. This tool is designed for those who seek a seamless solution to automate the management of StopLoss and TakeProfit levels. Key Features: Effortless Automation: Automatically monitors Nasdaq 100 trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit. Dynamically adjusts levels based on us
FREE
ScalpingOne for MT4free
Xian Er Sha Ao
3 (1)
Utilities
Scalping Day Trading Support Utility Scalping One MT4 free One position is displayed with one button. View P & L, Lot, and Point in real time. It is possible to switch the display of positions of only chart currencies and all currency pairs.  (The free version has only 3 positions) Supports automatic identification in Japanese and English   Account currency notation corresponds to dollar, euro, pound, yen (automatic identification) The timeline drawing function can be linked with the clock disp
FREE
Smart Auto Trailing Stop Loss
Dejan Boshkov
1 (1)
Utilities
This EA manage your trailing stop loss on every manual opened position and he lead your position to profit. This is free tool that can be used from any trader and is special good for rookie traders. You must to try it and you can feel how your positions go to profit.  I'm a professional forex trader for about 4 years now and I'm specialized in automated trading systems (EA's) and scalping trading strategies. I've tried a lot in my journey and finally found the tools that make consistent results
FREE
Buy and sell buttons
Markus Christer Ekengren
Utilities
Simple buy and sell buttons to execute orders instant with automatically stop loss and take profit levels. Stop loss and Take profit- levels can be changed in settings. Free version, only for US30- market. Feel free to send direct message for improvements or other ideas.. ---------------------- Payed version comming soon (for all markets/ timeframes).
FREE
Magic Keyboard
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
With the Magic Keyboard (MT4 Manager), you can transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool. This innovative feature allows you to easily buy, sell, and close trades and move your stop loss to breakeven by simply pressing specific keys on your keyboard. Additionally, the tool automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to buy and sell orders, streamlining your trading process effortlessly. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133390?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key
Boleta Easy Trade Mt4
Silvio Garcia Wohl
Utilities
When executing an order, whether through the Metatrader ticket on a computer or the Metatrader app on a mobile device, either manual or pending, Easy Trade will automatically set the take profit and stop loss levels, as well as a limit order with its respective take profit and stop loss levels. It follows the trading strategy for market open (US30, US100, US500), but it can be applied to any market asset.
FREE
Elsna Horizontal Lines MT4
Raymond Edusei
Utilities
This MQL4 indicator creates a customizable grid of horizontal lines on your trading chart. Here's what it does: **Main Functions:** - Draws equally spaced horizontal lines across the visible price range - Supports two line types: horizontal lines or trend lines with forward projection - Automatically adjusts to price scale changes **Key Features:** 1. **Customizable Spacing**: Set grid distance in pips (20 pips by default) 2. **Flexible Starting Point**: Auto-calculates starting price or lets
FREE
TCA Panel
Seng Yang
Utilities
Note: This is EA only panel for manage Orders ------------------------- EA  input inclde - EA_Comment   ------------------------ The panel include  - Lot size input for BUY and SELL button - Close ALL SELL orders (same symbol) - Close ALL BUY orders (same symbol) - Close ALL orders (same symbol) ------------------------- You can use on any pair and any time frame  Thanks
FREE
Risk Controller Free
Georgii Garanin
Utilities
This is a fully functional evaluation version for working on "CADCHF". Full version - Risk Controller If there are active deals on the account when the robot is launched, then all of them except CADCHF will be closed! Risk controller is a tool allowing you to automatically control orders, losses and emotionally motivated actions. Main advantages Limitation of the total account loss. When the MinimalDepo value is reached, any trade will be closed. Limitation of losses per day. Limitation of los
FREE
Slippage Monitor
Ziheng Zhuang
4.8 (5)
Utilities
This EA is designed to monitor the slippage of opening and closing orders, and save the records in files. It is useful to record the slippage and evaluate brokers. The record files are saved in the folder  MT4_Data_Folder\MQL4\Files.  Go to "File " --> "Open Data Folder" . Warning : Do NOT open the files directly, otherwise it will affect the exectution of EA, just copy them to another folder and open them. Usage: Open a chart and load the EA on it, just need only one EA to run, it monitors al
FREE
VR Color Levels MT4
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (1)
Utilities
VR Color Levels is a handy tool for those who apply technical analysis using elements such as trendline, rectangle and text. It is possible to add text directly to the chart and take screenshots. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can read or write reviews at [link] Version for [MetaTrader 5] Working with the indicator is carried out in one click . To do this, click on the button with the line, after which a trend line will appear unde
FREE
PZ Trade Pad EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.27 (30)
Utilities
This simple visual expert advisor allows you to trade easily from the chart. It handles risk management for you and can perform several useful tasks with your existing trades, saving time and making risk-management for each individual trade easier.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade easily from the chart Trade with precise risk management, hassle free Trade pending order with drag and drop price selection Set SL and TP levels with drag and drop pr
FREE
GIX Trade Panel
Rustam Zaytsev
Utilities
Universal tool for managing positions in one click with ability to test strategies The utility has all functions of opening, tracking and closing trade orders with additional options for reversal, averaging and position compensation Extended order modification system with possibility of correction on price chart, taking into account conditions of partial or complete fixing of positions The panel allows you to test strategies in MetaTrader tester - all panel functions are available here with ab
FREE
AQ RiskOptimizer
HIT HYPERTECH INNOVATIONS LTD
5 (1)
Utilities
Risk Optimizer is the absolute solution for applying risk management on your account. Bad risk management is the main reason that causes traders to lose money. Risk Optimizer calculates and suggests the correct lot size for each position according to your personal, customized risk profile. You can give directly your preferred risk as percentage (%) for each position or you can trust our algorithms to calculate and optimize according to your risk category selection. But it is not only that! Selec
FREE
EasyReverse MT4
Nina Yermolenko
Utilities
Utility for order reversal. Closes orders on the chart on which it is launched and opens orders with the opposite direction instead of them. Has a simple and intuitive graphical interface. It is also possible to automatically reverse newly opened orders. MT5 version of the utility -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/74770 If you like this utility, take a look at my other products -   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nina_yermolenko/seller
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (105)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (425)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT4 - the ultimate   risk management tool   designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT4 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indice
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Trade copier for MetaTrader 4.   It copies forex trades, positions, and orders from any accounts. It is one of the best trade copiers   MT4-MT4, MT5 - MT4   for the   COPYLOT MT4   version (or   MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5   for the   COPYLOT MT5   version).        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex Copier  version for      MetaTrader 5  terminal ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 )-  Copylot Cli
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.56 (32)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Discord channels you are a member of directly into MetaTrader 4. No bot token, chat IDs, or admin permissions required. Quick setup : customise your rules in a clean on-chart interface and start copying within minutes. User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version | Telegram Version Core copying features Copy from any Discord channel you are a member of Risk by percent or fixed lot size Exclude specific symbols Copy all signals or only selected signal types Signal recognition with con
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Closing positions in MetaTrader 4 upon reaching the total profit/loss with the profit trailing function. You can enable the Virtual stops (Separate Order) , Calculating and closing for BUY and SELL positions separately (Separate BUY SELL) , Closing and calculating all symbols or the current symbol only (All Symbols) , Enable trailing for profit ( Trailing Profit) Close on total profit and loss in deposit currency, points, or % of the balance. The application is designed for use on any account t
TPSpro Trade PRO
Roman Podpora
4.67 (6)
Utilities
A tool that can instantly calculate position size or risk based on a given stop-loss level is critical for both professional and novice traders. The TRADE PRO trading utility provides fast and accurate calculations, helping you make decisions in time-sensitive and volatile market conditions. MT5 VERSION    /    Additional installation materials Main functions: Original. Simple. Effective. A unique and convenient way to open the main trading panel: Hover your mouse over the right side of the ch
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
LAUNCH OFFER 30% OFF! $49 instead of $69! The Risk/Reward Tool is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to revolutionise the way you plan, visualise, and execute trades in MetaTrader 4. Whether you're a discretionary trader who values precise risk management or a strategy developer who needs to test trade setups visually, this tool provides everything you need in one elegant, intuitive interface. Unlike basic position calculators, the Risk/Reward Tool combines visual trade planning with
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
3.58 (12)
Utilities
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to copy trades from a source MT4 or MT5 account to multiple MT4 or MT5 accounts on the same PC. This utility is ideal for replicating trades across client accounts or portfolios with customizable parameters, including lot sizes, stop-loss/take-profit, and reverse copying options. It streamlines trade management without executing trades based on market logic, offering flexible synchronization for diverse trading needs. Note : D
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
Multi Copy
Kaijun Wang
5 (1)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Basic functions: The normal interaction speed of copy trading is less than 0.5s Automatically detect signal sources and display a list of signal source accounts Automatically match symbols, 95% of commonly used trading symbols on different platforms (special cases such as different suffixes) are automatically matched, basically no manual settings are requ
Exp SafetyLock PRO
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (28)
Utilities
SAFETYLOCK is a powerful tool that enables traders to shield their positions from sudden market reversals by automatically placing an opposite order for any open trade. When a trader or an Expert Advisor (EA) initiates a position, SAFETYLOCK immediately sets a corresponding pending order (Buy Stop or Sell Stop). If the original position starts incurring losses, the pending order is triggered, creating a protective lock that helps mitigate risk. This Expert Advisor offers flexibility, allowing y
Trade Manager Assistant MT4
Ianina Nadirova
Utilities
Upgrade Your Manual Trading: Enhanced Precision and Control with Trade Manager Assistant Learn how to maximize the benefits of the trade panel by exploring comprehensive setup guides in our complimentary demo version. For further insights, visit this resource: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758625 . Manual trading demands careful analysis and quick decisions. However, challenges such as slow execution, poor risk management, and improper configurations often lead to reduced earnings and incre
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Utilities
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on you
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilities
Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
KT Equity Protector MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.4 (5)
Utilities
Safeguard Your Trading Capital Effortlessly Protecting your trading capital is just as important as growing it. The KT Equity Protector is your personal risk manager, continuously watching your account equity and automatically stepping in to prevent losses or lock in profits by closing all active and pending orders when predefined profit targets or stop-loss levels are reached. No more emotional decisions, no guesswork—just reliable equity protection working tirelessly on your behalf. KT Equity
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
More from author
Line Regression
Aleksandr Butkov
4 (4)
Experts
This utility advisor builds a linear regression channel on the chart and opens trades for a breakout or rebound from the channel boundaries. Orders are closed when the price reaches the middle line of the channel. The Expert Advisor can be used as a utility drawing a channel. to do this, you need to disable the advisor in the settings: Trade = false . About settings: Two points are responsible for plotting the regression channel: the start point of the Last bar , the end point of the First bar
FREE
Hedge 2 pare
Aleksandr Butkov
1 (1)
Experts
An Expert Advisor with a choice of currency pairs and lot size is   published HERE. The advisor works on a diversification and hedging strategy. Currency pairs: EURUSD and USDCHF, orders for which overlap (compensate) the final result. Timeframe: from M5 to H4. The advisor's strategy: · We open one Buy deal on EURUSD; · If you have reached profit, then close the deal; · If the price went against us, open a new Buy deal, but already on the USDCHF pair; · After a while, one of the pairs w
FREE
FracLine
Aleksandr Butkov
5 (3)
Experts
The "FracLine" Expert Advisor uses trend lines based on fractals to open a position. It works at closing prices, so optimization and testing can be performed at open prices. The time frame and tool can be anything. Definition of a fractal for this EA: a fractal is a 9-candlestick pattern, where the central one is the maximum (in an upward movement) or minimum (in a downward movement) in this pattern. A prerequisite is that to the left and right of the high (fractal candle) there must be at l
FREE
Pattern 3 Candles
Aleksandr Butkov
4.2 (5)
Experts
An Expert Advisor based on the 3 candlestick pattern. 1-SL, 2-TP, 3-OFF - 1 pulls up StopLoss. 2 pulls up TakeProfit. 3-disabled. auto SL / TP on hi-low count bars - number of bars for 1-SL, 2-TP expiration on profit - after passing N bars, TP changes expiration on loss - after N bars have passed SL to open an order + commission pips for loss expiration - the number of points for expiration on profit The rest of the settings are intuitive.
FREE
Proffitunity
Aleksandr Butkov
Experts
The Profitunity version of Bill Williams in my vision The EA works according to standard indicators: Aligator + AO + Fractals To move into a deal, a pin bar is also used at a distance of N points from the Aligator (Distance Pin from Alig). To exit positions, there is TP, SL, several Trailling options, closing all orders by the total profit. NOT GRAIL but it works! The Profitunity version of Bill Williams in my vision. What about the settings of the advisor and how it works. Fix Lot - fixed lot
FREE
BBarsio AUDCAD
Aleksandr Butkov
4.5 (2)
Experts
Free version of BBarsio Expert Advisor, which is intended only for AUDCAD pair. Works with a fixed minimum lot ! The Expert Advisor uses a weighted scalping strategy. Currency pair: AUDCAD. Timeframe: M5-M15. The advisor's strategy: the advisor finds possible reversal / trend continuation points; filters out some of the false signals; entry into the deal with only one order !!! exit from a trade by take profit or by a signal of a possible reversal; Default settings for M5. The Expert Advis
FREE
FiboFanSemiauto
Aleksandr Butkov
Utilities
Advisor-assistant for those who like trading on Fibonacci levels. Automatically finds manually plotted Fibonacci Lines on the chart, and opens an order when the levels are broken. The Expert Advisor has 4 customizable levels and the ability to turn them off as unnecessary. Parameters:   Lot - order volume (lot);   Requote - price slippage;   Magic - individual number for all EA orders, works only with own orders;   Name Fibo - set initial name of Fibonacci lines;       Level parameters are ide
FREE
RSI Mult
Aleksandr Butkov
Indicators
Standard Oscillator RSI (Relative Strength Index) with some additions. Allows you to select up to 5 instruments. Displaying indicator data from selected instruments for all time frames. Fast switching to the selected instrument or time frame. The RSI indicator shows good signals, but its readings still need to be filtered. One such possible filter could be RSI from a higher period. This version of the Oscillator is designed to make it easier to work with charts, namely, to reduce the numb
FREE
FRPattern
Aleksandr Butkov
Experts
FRPattern Советник можно использовать на любом рынке с низким спредом и хорошей ликвидностью. Тем не менее рекомендую следующие валютные пары: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD и XAUUSD. Полностью автоматическая торговля с расчетом входов на основе анализа паттерна на старшем таймфрейме  и фильтрации на младшем таймфрейме. Основные характеристики советника Продвинутое управление стоп-лоссом Алгоритм контроля за проскальзыванием, позволяющий избегать больших убытков при сильном проскальзывании Полностью
TrendRVR
Aleksandr Butkov
Experts
This Expert Advisor is notable for the fact that it is designed for trading any currency pair. The "Pattern + RSI" robot demonstrates good performance for a long time without changing the settings, and it is not some prohibitively complex system, but simply a successful combination of Prise Action, indicators and an order grid. The EA can be used in any market with a low spread and good liquidity. However, I recommend the following currency pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD and XAUUSD. Fully autom
CandleShadow
Aleksandr Butkov
Experts
The EA can be used in any market with a low spread and good liquidity. I recommend the following currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD. Fully automatic trading with the calculation of entries based on the analysis of the pattern shadow and filtering by RSI. The main characteristics of the advisor Advanced stop loss management Slippage control algorithm to avoid large losses in case of strong slippage Fully automatic mode with configurable inputs Well tested on history with high quality simulations,
CandleShadow free
Aleksandr Butkov
Experts
The free distribution of the advisor is over! This version of the EA with limited functionality. Full version and description here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64451 Monitoring the advisor: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/975873 We recommend using the EA in any market with a low spread and good liquidity. The following currency pairs have been tested: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY Fully automatic trading with the calculation of entries based on the analysis of the pattern shadow and fi
Kengoo Cad
Aleksandr Butkov
4 (1)
Experts
2 copies left at this price. Next price -> $ 180 KengooCad is an advanced system that exploits market inefficiencies and finds trade points with high precision. This is not just a grid that evens out the balance using a grid of orders, but a powerful trending advisor that brings profit on a daily basis using real market mechanics. Recommended currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Recommended time frame: M15 Requirements: - The EA is NOT sensitive to spreads and slippage, but I advise you to
Stabil Hedge 2 pare
Aleksandr Butkov
Experts
Free version of the advisor HERE The advisor works on a diversification and hedging strategy. Currency pairs: EURUSD - USDCHF ,  EURCHF - AUDNZD and other highly correlated currency pairs. Time frame: from M5 to H4. The advisor's strategy: · We open one Buy deal on EURUSD; · If you have reached profit, then close the deal; ( TakeProfit ) If the price went against us, open a new Buy deal, but already on the USDCHF pair; ( Loss to open a trend order ) · After a while, one of the pairs will
Scraper M5
Aleksandr Butkov
1 (1)
Indicators
Signal indicator "Scraper M5" works on the basis of several indicators and filters, does not redraw. Designed for: NZDCAD AUDNZD EURCHF GBPAUD AUDCAD CADCHF AUDCHF USDCHF EURCAD. Works only on M5 and M15. During testing on different currency pairs, the accuracy of the signals ranged from 69 to 87%. You just need to install the indicator on one of the above listed pairs with the M5 or M15 time frame and follow the signals. It does not need additional settings. Everything is intuitive.
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review