ScalpingOne for MT4free
- Utilities
-
Xian Er Sha Ao日本語表示 MT5 EA インジゲーター 作成
- Version: 1.13
- Updated: 22 December 2020
Scalping Day Trading Support Utility
Scalping One MT4 free
- One position is displayed with one button. View P & L, Lot, and Point in real time. It is possible to switch the display of positions of only chart currencies and all currency pairs. (The free version has only 3 positions)
- Supports automatic identification in Japanese and English
- Account currency notation corresponds to dollar, euro, pound, yen (automatic identification)
- The timeline drawing function can be linked with the clock display that allows you to select the current time, Local time, Tokyo, New York, London, and Sydney time, and supports daylight saving time.
- Round number, day, week, month, year low, price line can be displayed or hidden with one click, and high and low can be displayed individually in the data display part on the time display.
ok...but no sharp entry
Check the source code.