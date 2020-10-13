Lot by Risk

4.83

The Lot by Risk trading panel is designed for manual trading. This is an alternative means for sending orders.
The first feature of the panel is convenient placing of orders using control lines. The second feature is the calculation of the order volume for a given risk in the presence of a stop loss line.

 

Control lines are set using hot keys:

take profitT key by default;

priceP key by default;

stop lossS key by default;

You can configure the keys in the settings of the trading panel.

 

Algorithm:

1) – place the levels in the desired locations (it is not necessary to place all the levels);

2) – specify the risk (optional);

3) – click the green send order button;

4) – wait for the order to be placed, or an alert will appear with an error message;

5) – if we want to close all orders for the current symbol that are linked to the expert Advisor by magic, then click the close orders button.

Do not click the send order button many times. Once is enough. After placing an order, the button will take the "not pressed" state.

To send an order with risk calculation, you must set the stop loss line and set the risk in the "Risk" field of the trading panel. Otherwise, the order will be placed with the minimum lot for the current trading instrument.

The risk is calculated from the account balance. You will not be able to make 100% risk due to the broker's restrictions related to the specifics of margin trading.

Fractional numbers are allowed in the" Risk " field (for example, you can trade at a risk of 0.5% of the balance).

If the specified risk is lower than the allowed lot, the order will be placed with the minimum lot for the current trading instrument.

To place an order on the panel, you must have a take profit or stop loss line.

If you do not place the price line, the order is placed by the market.

If stop loss is not set, orders will be placed with the minimum lot for the current trading instrument.

If stop loss is specified, but the Risk is not specified in the "Risk" field, the order will also be placed with the minimum volume.

Pending orders are placed indefinitely.

To trade the minimum lot, simply delete the contents of the "Risk" field.

 

Inputs:

magic = 111 – the magic number for orders;

slippage = 5 – slippage for market orders (set in pips);

comment = “ ” – comment on the placed orders;

font = 7 – font for graphic objects;

HK_TP = “T” – hotkey for the take profit control level (only A-Z, a-z, 0-9);

HK_SL = “S” – hotkey for the stop loss control level (only A-Z, a-z, 0-9);

HK_PR = “P” – hotkey for the price open control level (only A-Z, a-z, 0-9).

 

important!!!

1) the hotkey characters must differ from each other.

2) to place a order, you must have a take profit OR stop loss line.


Reviews 31
m402054710
34
m402054710 2025.09.03 14:16 
 

换了新电脑，面板窗口变得非常小，希望考虑到适应不同电脑显示像素的适应性，增加scale校正DPI

Albert Khisamiev
37
Albert Khisamiev 2024.05.16 06:30 
 

Классный советник! Прошу автора добавить быструю клавишу также и для размещения ордеров.

Lupacchiotta
330
Lupacchiotta 2024.04.02 12:58 
 

Very easy to use, thank you very much

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m402054710
34
m402054710 2025.09.03 14:16 
 

换了新电脑，面板窗口变得非常小，希望考虑到适应不同电脑显示像素的适应性，增加scale校正DPI

Sebastian Lechowicz
44
Sebastian Lechowicz 2025.04.04 14:26 
 

The indicator is great, I just miss being able to adjust all three lines by dragging them on the screen. It's very good and I’m happy I can use it. I only wish I could adjust the size of the windows, because it's displayed differently on various devices.

[Deleted] 2024.12.01 17:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2024.11.29 07:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Albert Khisamiev
37
Albert Khisamiev 2024.05.16 06:30 
 

Классный советник! Прошу автора добавить быструю клавишу также и для размещения ордеров.

Jan Andrjuchin
301
Jan Andrjuchin 2024.04.26 18:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lupacchiotta
330
Lupacchiotta 2024.04.02 12:58 
 

Very easy to use, thank you very much

felipelistur
14
felipelistur 2024.02.19 13:46 
 

hello i love this tool but i cant use it in my new broker in mt4 this message apperars ; Íå äîñòàòî÷íî ñðåäñòâ anybody can help me

Ruud Hein
36
Ruud Hein 2024.02.14 07:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tony Gregg
815
Tony Gregg 2023.12.22 20:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

rene brielle
18
rene brielle 2023.12.22 00:45 
 

Perfect

Tokyoqz
14
Tokyoqz 2023.12.19 14:59 
 

Спасибо, Сергей, очень простая, компактная и такая нужная панель! Спасибо

Jerome Adkins
67
Jerome Adkins 2023.11.20 20:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Augustinas Mikaliukstis
150
Augustinas Mikaliukstis 2023.11.17 21:34 
 

Very useful tool, though if there could be set max lot size limiter (instead of not placing an order as too high Lot size position for that SL) to on the panel or next to the candle, to show the current calculated lot size. I found an issue after changing the chart from forex to index and back, risk/lot size just goes off. And some brokers has different pips/risk adjustments, making index and forex 0.5 risk to 0.05 and back.

Ronaldo Serafim
695
Ronaldo Serafim 2023.10.12 12:03 
 

The Best Ever. Its a WOW indicator. tks so much for share.

Sergey Vasilev
12153
Reply from developer Sergey Vasilev 2023.10.12 12:37
Thanks Ronaldo!
compass1959
54
compass1959 2023.10.06 13:49 
 

doesent work at all

Sergey Vasilev
12153
Reply from developer Sergey Vasilev 2023.10.07 03:46
Hello, compass1959 !
Let's try to figure it out
Send me a screenshot of the terminal window on which LBR is installed
Ilya Bogdanov
164
Ilya Bogdanov 2023.10.02 09:41 
 

One of the best risk advisor what i've seen! Thank you!

Jozef
18
Jozef 2023.09.26 03:25 
 

skvelý nástroj, veľmi užitočný, riadi riziko, super

Antoni Joel Bernard Cousin
408
Antoni Joel Bernard Cousin 2023.09.08 11:57 
 

very useful tool

Mary Gomes
361
Mary Gomes 2023.06.23 20:11 
 

Amazing EA.Easy to Use. Never seen anything Like that before

12
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