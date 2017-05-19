Panel Display

4.8

Panel Display is a free utilities indicator, to display basic account information, in a beautiful way.

This indicator is a plug and play, where the is no input required except for display corners.

User can quickly engage how much profit/loss for current day / week!

  1. This Week's Performance - This week closed order for all pairs.
  2. Today's Performance - Today's closed order for all pairs.
  3. Current Floating Profit / Loss - Current Floating Profit/Loss (all pairs) in the account
Reviews 12
Kim Yongmin
166
Kim Yongmin 2024.08.19 02:26 
 

100% 만족합니다. 정말 감사합니다.

Eric Veilleux
232
Eric Veilleux 2022.10.31 02:21 
 

Nice panel ! I can't find any other program that displays so clearly and simply the basic information about profit/equity in my trade account. Love it!

Prathamesh Prakash Gawde
385
Prathamesh Prakash Gawde 2021.12.21 21:29 
 

simple and useful!

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Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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RoundNumbers indicator is a simple and powerful psychological price levels. Trader usually use these levels as a Support and Resistance (SnR). Indicator Input: Levels - Numbers of levels drawn on chart. Default 30 levels. BoxSize - Box size drawn on each levels, indicate buffers around levels. Default value 1pips (10point) above and below each levels. ZoneSize - Distance between each levels, default value 10pips (100point). Style & Colours - User inputs customization. For MT5 version, please re
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MTF Support Resistance
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ako to
104
ako to 2025.02.11 05:07 
 

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Selim Tepe
214
Selim Tepe 2024.11.10 12:03 
 

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Kim Yongmin
166
Kim Yongmin 2024.08.19 02:26 
 

100% 만족합니다. 정말 감사합니다.

Shekhar
92
Shekhar 2023.04.07 08:19 
 

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Eric Veilleux
232
Eric Veilleux 2022.10.31 02:21 
 

Nice panel ! I can't find any other program that displays so clearly and simply the basic information about profit/equity in my trade account. Love it!

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.21 03:40 
 

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Prathamesh Prakash Gawde
385
Prathamesh Prakash Gawde 2021.12.21 21:29 
 

simple and useful!

Payman
756
Payman 2021.06.26 11:23 
 

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Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.02.22 10:54 
 

Good job.

Raymond Edusei
1739
Raymond Edusei 2020.10.14 17:03 
 

This Panel is the best, i really love it. Thank you Hairi.

Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.16 10:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ali irwan
5137
Ali irwan 2017.07.28 13:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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