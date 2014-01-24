IceFX TradeInfo

4.77

IceFX’s TradeInfo is an utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position.


Displayed information:

  • Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin).
  • Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc.
  • Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit.
  • Today’s and yesterday’s range.
  • Remaining time to the next candle.
  • Last day profit information (with integrated IceFX ProfitInfo indicator).
  • Risk-based LOT of information for open new position(s).
  • MagicNumber filter.
  • Comment filter.


Indicator parameters:

  • ShowProfitInfo - show profit info panel
  • ShowTodayRanges - show today/yesterday price ranges
  • ShowRiskInfo - show risk info panel
  • ShowAccountOrderInfo - show account info panel
  • RiskStopLoss - stoploss level (in pips) for Risk calculation
  • RiskLevels - Risk levels. Please separate with comma. E.g: 1,2,5,10,20,25,30
  • MagicNumber - MagicNumber based filter
  • CommentFilter - comment of order based filter
  • OnlyAttachedSymbol - show only the attached symbol profits/losses
  • StartDateFilter - start date of profit calculation
  • FontSize - size of font
Reviews 64
Jerry Lee
18
Jerry Lee 2025.12.20 19:05 
 

Wow. This is such a great tool. Goof if can show overall RR. Good.

AnthonyS2022
35
AnthonyS2022 2025.12.03 13:51 
 

Great tool. Hopefully you can make an MT5 version too

365 Trading
125
365 Trading 2025.10.16 08:09 
 

would you mind providing source code of TradeInfo ,that would be great , i would like to add more feature to this indicator. thanks

