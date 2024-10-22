Breakeven Pro

You can also set the automatic SL movement when the trade reaches a desired profit. Offset option is also available.

Using this utility, you can quickly move trades to breakeven in just 1 click: especially important in short-term trading.

2. Select the trade type for which you want to apply a breakeven:

1. Specify a specific [Symbol] , or select [ALL] Symbols.

Manual mode [Move SL to BE now]:

2. [Auto BE]: automatic breakeven function, when a trade turns into profit.

1. [Move SL to BE now]: manually move SL to a breakeven for the specified trades.

Multifunctional utility : 66+ features, including extended operations with a BE levels | Contact me if you have any questions | MT4 version

3. [if profit >] option: if active, SL will be moved on trades only if profit exceeds the specified value.

4. [+ Offset]: you can set an additional SL shift, in the direction towards the TP level.

Thus, SL can be moved not only to breakeven, but also to the profitable level.

Using the [v] selector, you can choose the method of calculating the profit and offset values:

money / pips / points / % of SL size / % TP size / % of price change / % of the account size / spread size;

! When using [% / SL] or [% / TP] methods: trade will be included only if it has a SL / TP level.

5. The green button at the top will show you the number of trades that fit your criteria.

When you click on this button, the SL will be moved.





Automatic mode [Auto BE]:

The process of activating the automatic breakeven function:

1. Select the Symbol or Trade for which the Auto BE function will be activated:

for the current [Symbol] / for [ALL] trades / or for a specific trade [Ticket].

In addition to the [Symbol] or [ALL] rules - you can set a separate rule for a particular trade,

by its ticket number: the rule for a separate [Ticket] will be prioritized.

2. Select the trade type for which you want to activate auto BE:

[ALL]: for all active trades;

[Longs]: only for a Buy trades;

[Shorts]: only for Sell trades;

3. [When profit]: SL will be moved only when the trade reaches the specified profit amount.

4.

: you can set an

, i

n the direction towards the TP level.

Thus, SL can be moved not only to breakeven, but also to the profitable level.

5. Click [Activate Auto BE] to activate the auto breakeven function.





The lower section displays the current status of the automatic BE function.

If auto BE is active, you'll see a red cross [X]: click on it to deactivate the auto BE for the selected trade type (1).

! Auto BE for [Ticket] must be deactivated separately by its number:

when deactivating [ALL] / [Symbol] - all separate [Ticket] rules will continue to be active.





You can save the Auto BE settings to a [Presets v], to activate the function faster.

In the Input settings you can optionally include the cost of the spread, commission and swap to the calculation of the BE level.

Also, there is a 'strict' option: so you can choose what to do if the extra included costs exceeds the floating profit, when moving SL to BE:

Move SL to Entry price, or do not move SL level.