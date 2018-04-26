MQLTA Auto Close

5

Auto Close is an expert advisor that can assist you with your money and risk management rules. The EA can monitor your Balance, Equity, Margin, Global Profit and Global Loss and alert you in case any of these reaches a specified threshold.

Free version with limited features can be found https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29179


How does it work

Load the Auto Close EA in the chart and set the parameters you want to keep monitored. If any of the risk management parameters is met you can be notified or you can have the EA to close the orders for you.

You can select to filter the orders for Magic Number, Symbol and Comment.


Auto Close Parameters

  • Indicator Name - Used to name the graphical object, suggested to leave as is
  • Only Analyze/Close Order With Magic - Used to only filter the orders having a specific Magic Number
  • Only Analyze/Close Order With Comment - Used to only filter the orders having a specific comment
  • Only Analyze/Close Order In Current Symbol - Used to only filter the orders having the same symbol as the chart
  • Slippage Used to Close Orders - Max Slippage allowed when closing an order
  • Alert/Close If Balance Less Than - This is the minimum balance allowed before alerting/closing orders, set to 0 if there is no minimum
  • Alert/Close If Equity Less Than - This is the minimum equity allowed before alerting/closing orders, set to 0 if there is no minimum
  • Alert/Close If Free Margin Less Than - This is the minimum free margin allowed before alerting/closing orders, set to 0 if there is no minimum
  • Alert/Close If Profit Greater Than - This is the minimum profit for alerting/closing orders, set to 0 if there is no minimum
  • Alert/Close If Loss Greater Than - This is the maximum loss for alerting/closing orders, set to 0 if there is no minimum
  • Enable Notifications Feature - To Enable or Disable notification
  • Send Alert Notification - To enable/disable the on screen notification with sound
  • Alert Sound - To choose the sound file for the alert
  • Send Notification to Mobile - to enable/disable mobile app notification
  • Send Notification via Email - to enable/disable email notification
  • Horizontal spacing for the control panel - Pixel of distance of from the left border of the chart to the interface
  • Vertical spacing for the control panel - Pixel of distance of from the top border of the chart to the interface

Free version with limited features can be found https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29179


If you like this tool please take a minute to leave a review.

If you have suggestions to improve it please send me a message and we can discuss it further.

Feel free to visit my profile and "Add to friends" https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mql4autotrading.

Reviews 5
Marcello0064
14
Marcello0064 2025.11.25 22:56 
 

Hello, thank you for your assistance,I did the update but I don't understand why it continues to turn off every time I access the vps of the MT4 the AUTO CLOSE function

Keokone
819
Keokone 2024.12.01 22:31 
 

Time has passed but it is still very good. Thank you.

Mehdi Faraz Fard
2470
Mehdi Faraz Fard 2021.07.10 12:58 
 

very good

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Marcello0064
14
Marcello0064 2025.11.25 22:56 
 

Hello, thank you for your assistance,I did the update but I don't understand why it continues to turn off every time I access the vps of the MT4 the AUTO CLOSE function

MQL4 Trading Automation
62711
Reply from developer Luca Spinello 2025.11.26 11:30
I've just updated it to version 1.4. Please check if it works now.
Keokone
819
Keokone 2024.12.01 22:31 
 

Time has passed but it is still very good. Thank you.

Mehdi Faraz Fard
2470
Mehdi Faraz Fard 2021.07.10 12:58 
 

very good

Vratislav Tukal
2382
Vratislav Tukal 2020.10.14 18:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mahen Weerakkody
265
Mahen Weerakkody 2018.09.04 00:28 
 

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