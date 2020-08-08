Salvador
- Experts
-
Mikhail MitinMetaTrader developer since 2011.
I specialize in professional trading utilities — tools that help traders
manage risk, execute trades more efficiently, and control trading workflows.
My products are focused on:
• trade management and automation
• risk control and position handling
- Version: 1.0
Genaral:
- Not martingale, not a grid;
- Use on EURUSD
- Use on M5
- EA was opimized only on 2020 year
Signals:
There is a good rational algorithm. Work of 3 indicators: WRP, DeMarker, CCI (from 3 timeframes) (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator)
Stop Loss/Take Profit:
- There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss);
- There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit;
- There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot
Important:
- EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles;
- Quickly optimized (the work is maximally accelerated).
- Very well optimized for EURUSD.
Versions:
Not good default setting bad. Not easy to set up