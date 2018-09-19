Boxmaster ParSar and MA MT4

Main:

Not martingale, not a grid, working on all symbols;

a good rational algorithm;

Work of two indicators: Parabolic Sar and Moving Average (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator);

and (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator); There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss);

EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles;

Quickly optimized (the work is maximally accelerated).

Very well optimized for EURUSD . Current sets after optimization are in comments.

. Current sets after optimization are in comments. was optimized on MT5 Version MT4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/30799/ Version MT5: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/30798/



Parameters:

Slippage - the size of slippage;

NEED_LOGS - need or not logs about work;





Parameters of the indicator Moving Average:

MA_tf - timeframe of Moving Average;

MA_Period - period of Moving Average;

MA_shift - shift of Moving Average;

MA_method - method of Moving Average;

MA_price - type of price of Moving Average;





Parameters of the Parabolic SAR indicator:

ParSAR_tf - timeframe of Parabolic SAR;

ParSAR_step - step of Parabolic SAR;

ParSAR_maximum - maximum step of Parabolic SAR;





num_of_bar_for_analize - number of bar (candles) for work. Value - 0 - search for signals at current prices (significantly slows down the optimization);





Money management parameters:

MM_trailing_type - type of Money Management. Variants: TYPE_MM_NON_MM (without TP and SL); TYPE_MM_JUST_SL (SL only); TYPE_MM_TRAILING (trailing stop loss and TP); TYPE_MM_SL_TO_0 (SL trails only to the break-even price);

MM_TP_pips - TakeProfit size (in pips);

MM_TRSL_pips - Trailing StopLoss (in pips);

MM_SL_pips - StopLoss (in pips);

MM_magic_num - magic number for order;

MM_close_deal_when_opposite - allow closing the current position and opening a new one in the opposite direction when a signal appears;

MM_lot - lot size;

MM_type_of_risk - "Fix_lot" transactions are opened with a fixed volume specified in the parameter "MM_lot". " Smart_lot_by_risk " volume is calculated dynamically, "MM_risk_percent" - max risk.



