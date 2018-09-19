Boxmaster ParSar and MA MT4
- Experts
-
Mikhail MitinMetaTrader developer since 2011.
I specialize in professional trading utilities — tools that help traders
manage risk, execute trades more efficiently, and control trading workflows.
My products are focused on:
• trade management and automation
• risk control and position handling
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 19 September 2018
- Activations: 5
Main:
- Not martingale, not a grid, working on all symbols;
- a good rational algorithm;
- Work of two indicators: Parabolic Sar and Moving Average (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator);
- There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss);
- EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles;
- Quickly optimized (the work is maximally accelerated).
- Very well optimized for EURUSD. Current sets after optimization are in comments.
- was optimized on MT5
Version MT4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/30799/
Version MT5: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/30798/
Parameters:
Slippage - the size of slippage;
NEED_LOGS - need or not logs about work;
Parameters of the indicator Moving Average:
MA_tf - timeframe of Moving Average;
MA_Period - period of Moving Average;
MA_shift - shift of Moving Average;
MA_method - method of Moving Average;
MA_price - type of price of Moving Average;
Parameters of the Parabolic SAR indicator:
ParSAR_tf - timeframe of Parabolic SAR;
ParSAR_step - step of Parabolic SAR;
ParSAR_maximum - maximum step of Parabolic SAR;
num_of_bar_for_analize - number of bar (candles) for work. Value - 0 - search for signals at current prices (significantly slows down the optimization);
Money management parameters:
MM_trailing_type - type of Money Management. Variants: TYPE_MM_NON_MM (without TP and SL); TYPE_MM_JUST_SL (SL only); TYPE_MM_TRAILING (trailing stop loss and TP); TYPE_MM_SL_TO_0 (SL trails only to the break-even price);
MM_TP_pips - TakeProfit size (in pips);
MM_TRSL_pips - Trailing StopLoss (in pips);
MM_SL_pips - StopLoss (in pips);
MM_magic_num - magic number for order;
MM_close_deal_when_opposite - allow closing the current position and opening a new one in the opposite direction when a signal appears;
MM_lot - lot size;
MM_type_of_risk - "Fix_lot" transactions are opened with a fixed volume specified in the parameter "MM_lot". " Smart_lot_by_risk " volume is calculated dynamically, "MM_risk_percent" - max risk.