Jakarta mt5

  • Not martingale, not a grid;
  • Working on all symbols;

There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Stochastic and OsMA (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator)

  • There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss);
  • There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit;
  • There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot

  • EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles;
  • Quickly optimized (the work is maximally accelerated).
  • Very well optimized for EURUSD.


Based on BoxMaster Strategy Maker:


AGLA777444
28
AGLA777444 2021.03.09 07:55 
 

Отличный бот!

Mikhail Mitin
37090
Reply from developer Mikhail Mitin 2021.03.09 19:35
Спасибо большое)
Marcel Bühler
1460
Marcel Bühler 2021.03.06 18:52 
 

Quite well, needs optimisation.

Mikhail Mitin
37090
Reply from developer Mikhail Mitin 2021.03.09 19:35
hello. Corse. It is good EA, but you need make optimisation
