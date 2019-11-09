Lusaka mt5

  • Not martingale, not a grid;
  • Working on all symbols;

Signals:

There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Envelopes and Moving Average (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator)

Stop Loss/Take Profit:

  • There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss);
  • There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit;
  • There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot

Important:

  • EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles;
  • Quickly optimized (the work is maximally accelerated).
  • Very well optimized for EURUSD.


Based on BoxMaster Strategy Maker:


Wan Ping Fei
1690
Wan Ping Fei 2020.09.07 16:22 
 

👍👍👍👍👍

Zhan Ivanov
164
Zhan Ivanov 2021.02.15 10:58 
 

Good

