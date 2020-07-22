Convert set file mt5 to mt4
- Utilities
-
Mikhail MitinMetaTrader developer since 2011.
I specialize in professional trading utilities — tools that help traders
manage risk, execute trades more efficiently, and control trading workflows.
My products are focused on:
• trade management and automation
• risk control and position handling
- Version: 1.0
Conversion of ".set" files created in the MT5 terminal for use in the MT4 terminal. The script is great for cross platform experts.
How to work:
- place the source files ".set" in the local terminal folder\MQL5\Files
- run the script
- the ".set" files for the MT4 terminal appeared in the local terminal folder (the end of the file name "* -MT4.set")
Created on MT5 build 1755 from 18/01/18
Please leave your feedback after using.
Excelente It runs perfecto, good job.