Panel of signals MT4
- Utilities
-
Mikhail MitinMetaTrader developer since 2011.
I specialize in professional trading utilities — tools that help traders
manage risk, execute trades more efficiently, and control trading workflows.
My products are focused on:
• trade management and automation
• risk control and position handling
- Version: 1.0
"All in One" panel.
You can simultaneously control:
- up to 3 symbols;
- up to 6 periods;
- up to 31 popular signals.
You can see the sum for all signals taking into account the weight of the signal
Version for MetaTrader 4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/27880
Version for MetaTrader 5: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/27830
Parameters
- NUM_BAR - number of the bar to analyze (set a value greater than 0 to work on closed bars).
- timeframe_1....timeframe_6 - working timeframes (if set to "current", the timeframe will not be used).
- symbol_1....symbol_3 - names of used symbols (if the field is left blank, the symbol will not be used).
- separate parameters for each signal.
- a separate weight for each signal (if weight = 0, then the signal is not used).
- weight_MIN_for_total - the "TOTAL" field shows the sum of the signals for each timeframe, for each symbol, with the signal weight taken into account. This parameter sets the minimum value for outputting the result to "TOTAL".
Description of the signals
- "Ma X Ma" - intersection of 2 MA.
- "Ma X Price" - intersection of MA and the price.
- "Price X BB (out)" - price exceeds the bounds of the Bollinger Bands.
- "Price X BB (in)" - price returns within the bounds of the Bollinger Bands.
- "Price X Env (out)" - price exceeds the bounds of the Envelope.
- "Price X Env (in)" - price returns within the bounds of the Envelope.
- "Rsi X Level (out)" - Rsi exceeds the bounds of buy out/sell out.
- "Rsi X Level (in)" - Rsi returns to bounds of buy out/sell out.
- "Mfi X Level (out)" - Mfi exceeds the bounds of buy out/sell out.
- "Mfi X Level (in)" - Mfi returns to the bounds of buy out/sell out.
- "Osma X zero" - OsMA crosses the "0" line.
- "Osma Dir" - OsMA direction (inclination of the histogram from the NUM_BAR bar to the NUM_BAR+1 bar).
- "Macd X zero (m)" - Macd histogram crosses the "0" line.
- "Macd X zero (s)" - Macd signal line crosses the "0" line.
- "Macd (m) X (s)" - Macd signal line crosses the histogram.
- "Rvi X zero (m)" - Rvi main line crosses the "0" line.
- "Rvi X zero (s)" - Rvi signal line crosses the "0" line.
- "Rvi (m) X (s) (1)" - Rvi main line crosses the signal line in any zone.
- "Rvi (m) X (s) (2)" - Rvi main line crosses the signal line, for the BUY signal in the negative zone, for the SELL signal in the positive zone.
- "PorSar X Price" - change in the direction of the PorSAR indicator.
- "Sth X Lev (m)(in)" - stochastic returns to the bounds of buy out/sell out (main line).
- "Sth X Lev (m)(out)" - stochastic exceeds the bounds of buy out/sell out (main line).
- "Sth X Lev (s)(in)" - stochastic returns to the bounds of buy out/sell out (signal line).
- "Sth X Lev (s)(out)" - stochastic exceeds the bounds of buy out/sell out (signal line).
- "Sth (m) X (s)" - stochastic mail line crosses the signal line.
- "AO" - Awesome Oscillator: 2 green bars in the "+" zone followed by 2 red bars - buy; 2 green bars in the "-" zone followed by 2 red bars - sell.
- "Ma u/d Price" - Ma above of below the price.
- "Rsi (Level)" - Rsi is beyond the bounds of buy out/sell out.
- "Mfi (Level)" - Mfi is beyond the bounds of buy out/sell out.
- "Sth (Level)(m)" - stochastic is beyond the bounds of buy out/sell out (main line).
- "Sth (Level)(s)" - stochastic is beyond the bounds of buy out/sell out (signal line).
The number of signals will increase. You can leave requests for adding signals in the comments.
Hello, thank you for sharing this EA — it’s a very interesting concept and I’m currently backtesting and forward-testing it. I wanted to ask if you have any recommended signal combinations / setfile examples for common use cases, such as: 1) Trend-continuation trading (e.g. MA + MACD / OSMA type logic) 2) Mean-reversion trading (e.g. BB / RSI / Stochastic extremes) 3) FX majors vs higher-volatility symbols like XAUUSD Specifically, I’m trying to understand: Which signals are intended as trend filters vs entry triggers Whether some signals are redundant when used together (e.g. MACD + OSMA, BB + Envelope) If you recommend separate setfiles for trend and mean-reversion rather than mixing them How NUM_BAR and weight_MIN_for_total are best used when combining multiple signals Any guidance or example combinations would be greatly appreciated. Thank you for your work.