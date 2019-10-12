BoxMaster Strategy Maker PRO

Create your own trading expert without programming skills!

It is easy and simple.

This panel is a   designer of Expert Advisors (like Wizard).


This Wizard contains:

  • 57 signals (regularly add new)
  • several Trailing Stop systems (including Trailing by Bollinger Bands)

How create EA easy:

  1. Choose 1 signal
  2. Choose no more than 3 filters
  3. Choose the Trailing system
  4. Save the ".set" file - by one button
  5. Ready. Run this expert with the desired set.

Interesting:

  • "invisible" (virtual) levels StopLoss and TakeProfit
  • Trailing Stop Loss by Bolinger Bands
  • fixed lot size, or smart lot (by risk)
  • 2 variants of filter work: same direction of signal and not in the opposite direction of signal
  • separate timeframes for filters and signals
  • filling in all parameters from the expert's graphical interface
  • you can set pause and run again
  • description of all signals and filters is in the graphical interface
  • save ".set" file from the graphical interface
  • you can trade by time


A detailed description of all signals and filters can be found in the graphical interface of this expert.


Please leave your feedback after using this EA. Your opinion will help improve this EA.


Signals:

  • Moving Average (MA) - 3 signals
  • Bollinger bands (BB) - 3 signals
  • Envelopes (Env) - 3 signals
  • Relative Strength Index (RSI) - 3 signals
  • Money Flow Index (MFI) - 3 signals
  • Moving Average of Oscillator (OsMA) - 2 signals
  • Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) - 2 signals
  • Relative Strength Index (RVI) - 2 signals
  • Parabolic SAR (ParSAR) - 2 signals
  • Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) - 4 signals
  • Awesome Oscillator (AO) - 1 signals
  • Ichimoku Kinko Hyo - 4 signals
  • Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) - 2 signals
  • Bulls/Bears power - 1 signals
  • Chaikin oscillator - 3 signals
  • Commodity Channel Index (CCI) - 2 signals
  • De Marker - 2 signals
  • Force Index - 3 signals
  • Momentum - 3 signals
  • Williams Percent Range (WPR) - 2 signals
  • Accumulation/Distribution (AD) - 1 signals
  • Acceleration/Deceleration (AC) - 3 signals
  • Alligator - 3 signals


Versions:


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