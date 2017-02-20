Virtual Sl Tp and trailing Sl MT4

1

Why use virtual SL / TP?

  • Broker stop/freeze level limitations
  • Hidden exits for scalping strategies
  • Advanced trailing logic not available in standard MT tools
  • Additional safety layer for EAs and manual trading

Stop Loss modes (4 types):

  1. Fixed Stop Loss - Classic fixed SL defined in points.
  2. Trailing Stop Loss - Standard trailing following the price.
  3. Trailing to Breakeven - Stop Loss moves to the trade open price once profit conditions are met.
  4. Trailing by jumps (advanced mode) - A multi-step trailing algorithm:
    1. When profit reaches TRSL_1, SL moves to breakeven
    2. When distance from price to breakeven reaches TRSL_2, SL moves to lock TRSL_3 profit. This method is very effective and tested on multiple trading strategies. The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshot below.

Additional features

  • Works with all trades on the symbol or only with selected Magic Number (for EA usage)
  • Optional virtual Take Profit
  • Ability to draw SL/TP levels as visual lines on the chart
  • Main settings can be changed directly from the panel
  • Optional “live SL”: a real broker SL placed further than the virtual one (extra protection)

Quick Start

  1. Attach the panel to a chart
  2. Enable AutoTrading and allow trading permissions
  3. Choose Stop Loss mode and parameters
  4. Open a trade (manual or EA)
  5. Virtual SL/TP levels are monitored by the panel

Important:

  1. Virtual levels work only while the terminal is running. Using a VPS is strongly recommended.
  2. After change settings - Press button "RESET"

FAQ

Q: Why SL / TP is not visible on the broker side?

A: Because the levels are virtual and stored in the terminal memory.

Q: Will it work if I close MetaTrader?

A: No. Virtual SL/TP requires the terminal (or VPS) to be running.

Q: Can I use it with an EA?

A: Yes, via Magic Number filtering.

Q: Is exact execution guaranteed?

A: Small deviations are possible due to spread, slippage, and execution speed.


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    Filter:
    Andrzej Banowicz
    1410
    Andrzej Banowicz 2021.03.11 20:20 
     

    Trying this stuff and first, very bad observation. All settings are not saved properly. After using button Reset, closing terminal and loosing all settings, opening with default data. Useless. Make it work properly. Keep data which is set.

    when added to the chart, it disappears after switching to another TF. As well as not added to the next chart. Not to mention the fact that it places a heavy load on the CPUs and slows down the computer.

    I tested it on two different accounts with two brokers. The effect is the same!

    Total rubbish and no knowledge of how to create this type of thing. In addition, I did not get a refund for any lost money.

    As autor said, there are settings, but they not work if the product now working as they are set...

    Mikhail Mitin
    38840
    Reply from developer Mikhail Mitin 2021.03.16 22:56
    Thank you for your comment. You can set settings (in settings of EA, like at EVERY ea) and use it.
    Reply to review