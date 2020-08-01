Raptor MT4

  • use on EURUSD
  • use on M5
  • price and indicator analysis.
  • Deals is in the direction of the trend.
  • analysis 4 TimeFrame.
  • Price and MovingAvarage (MA) are analyzed at TF EA. Market conditions in each TF are analyzed separately, then the overall picture.
  • The algorithm shown in the screenshot below
  • Sets is in Comments


Advantages

  1. Advisor is optimized well for any instrument
  2. Can work on accounts with any spread, commissions, delays in the execution of orders
  3. Flexible settings specifically for your needs by optimizing
  4. Do not use high-risk strategies such as Martingale, etc.
  5. Minimum deposit $ 200 at risk of 1 cent per 1 point.
  6. Full support from the creators
Version MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/21122

Version MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/20968


Parameters

  1. GENERAL PARAMETERS
    • close_orders_on_weekend – closes deal on Friday before close_orders_on_weekend_minute minutes to 00:00
    • MM_invisible –true – virtual ММ. Previous levels are not remembered when restarting ЕА
    • SLIPPAGE – slippage
    • Size_of_lot – «Fix_lot» transaction opens a fixed amount specified in the «lots__» parameter. «Smart_lot_by_risk» volume is calculated dynamically, «max_risk» - max risk. Volume reduction is not carried out when reducing the amount of the capital.
    • magic_number – magic
  2. MONEY MANAGMENT PARAMETERS
    • trailing – StopLoss type (detailed description in attachment)
      1. Classic_SL – «SL_» parameter
      2. Trailing_SL - «SL_» and «TRSL_» parameters
      3. Breakeven_SL - «SL_», «TRSL_1», «TRSL_2»,«TRSL_3» parameters
      4. Trailing_SL_by_jumps - «SL_» and «TRSL_» parameters
    • TP_ – TakeProfit
  3. MAIN PARAMETERS
    • Timeframe –TF, is recommended to install the TF ascending
    • tf_ma_period – MA period
    • tf_angle – min angle of inclination MA
    • tf_percent – percentage of MA
    • tf_percent_cross_price – percentage from the previous intersection of price and the current price to MA
  4. SYSTEM PARAMETERS
    • quant_bars_for_scale – number of bars for scanning market in history
    • num_bar_angle_last – number of bars between which the angle is measured
    • all_ma_method – type of calculation MA
    • all_ma_price – price type МА
    • COMBO_ - signals options


Optimization method

We recommend performing optimization once every 2 - 3 months, for between 20 and 28 months.

Use all parameters from the group MAIN PARAMETERS and MONEY MANAGMENT PARAMETERS to optimize. 

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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
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Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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Mikhail Mitin
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Mikhail Mitin
Experts
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Boxmaster RSIx2 MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid, working on all symbols; a good rational algorithm; Work of two indicators:  RSI (from older timeframe - it works as a signal filter) and RSI (from junior timeframe - it works as a signal) ; There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly optimized (the work is maximally accelerated). Current sets after optimization are in comments. MetaTrader 4:  https://www.m
BoxMaster Strategy Maker PRO
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
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Mikhail Mitin
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You can: observe the price chart inside the chart of a different price evaluate correlation and relationships observe the difference in charts in the form of a histogram Opportunities: "Auto" mode - auto-adjust the chart for another chart "multiplier" - you can multiply the chart by any number shift up / down the chart by value shift the chart to the left "invert" - mirror flip of the chart Important: only charts added to MarketWatch are used Version for MetaTrader 5 -  https://www.mql5.com/e
Nairobi
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Use on EURUSD Use on M5 Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Bollinger Bands and Moving Average (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, an
Makkasar
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Moving Avarage and Parabolic SAR (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Qu
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Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:  Bollinger Bands  and  OsMA  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly
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Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Ichimoku and Alligator  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly opt
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Mikhail Mitin
Utilities
Great dashboard for market analytics. The panel helps to analyze the values of the   Bollinger Bands   indicator and prices. Using this panel you can: watch the current signal from Bollinger Bands for all time frames; watch the current signal from Bollinger Bands by different symbols; look at how far Bollinger Bands is from the price; look at how much the value of Bollinger Bands has changed; several types of signals for analytics. Values in the table cell (switched by the button on the graph
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