Raptor MT4
- Experts
-
Mikhail MitinMetaTrader developer since 2011.
I specialize in professional trading utilities — tools that help traders
manage risk, execute trades more efficiently, and control trading workflows.
My products are focused on:
• trade management and automation
• risk control and position handling
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 1 August 2020
- Activations: 5
- use on EURUSD
- use on M5
- price and indicator analysis.
- Deals is in the direction of the trend.
- analysis 4 TimeFrame.
- Price and MovingAvarage (MA) are analyzed at TF EA. Market conditions in each TF are analyzed separately, then the overall picture.
- The algorithm shown in the screenshot below
- Sets is in Comments
Advantages
- Advisor is optimized well for any instrument
- Can work on accounts with any spread, commissions, delays in the execution of orders
- Flexible settings specifically for your needs by optimizing
- Do not use high-risk strategies such as Martingale, etc.
- Minimum deposit $ 200 at risk of 1 cent per 1 point.
- Full support from the creators
Version MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/21122
Version MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/20968
Parameters
- GENERAL PARAMETERS
- close_orders_on_weekend – closes deal on Friday before close_orders_on_weekend_minute minutes to 00:00
- MM_invisible –true – virtual ММ. Previous levels are not remembered when restarting ЕА
- SLIPPAGE – slippage
- Size_of_lot – «Fix_lot» transaction opens a fixed amount specified in the «lots__» parameter. «Smart_lot_by_risk» volume is calculated dynamically, «max_risk» - max risk. Volume reduction is not carried out when reducing the amount of the capital.
- magic_number – magic
- MONEY MANAGMENT PARAMETERS
- trailing – StopLoss type (detailed description in attachment)
- Classic_SL – «SL_» parameter
- Trailing_SL - «SL_» and «TRSL_» parameters
- Breakeven_SL - «SL_», «TRSL_1», «TRSL_2»,«TRSL_3» parameters
- Trailing_SL_by_jumps - «SL_» and «TRSL_» parameters
- TP_ – TakeProfit
- MAIN PARAMETERS
- Timeframe –TF, is recommended to install the TF ascending
- tf_ma_period – MA period
- tf_angle – min angle of inclination MA
- tf_percent – percentage of MA
- tf_percent_cross_price – percentage from the previous intersection of price and the current price to MA
- SYSTEM PARAMETERS
- quant_bars_for_scale – number of bars for scanning market in history
- num_bar_angle_last – number of bars between which the angle is measured
- all_ma_method – type of calculation MA
- all_ma_price – price type МА
- COMBO_ - signals options
Optimization method
We recommend performing optimization once every 2 - 3 months, for between 20 and 28 months.
Use all parameters from the group MAIN PARAMETERS and MONEY MANAGMENT PARAMETERS to optimize.