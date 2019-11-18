Canberra

Main:

  • Not martingale, not a grid;
  • Working on all symbols;

Signals:

There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Bollinger Bands and OsMA (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator)

Stop Loss/Take Profit:

  • There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss);
  • There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit;
  • There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot

Important:

  • EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles;
  • Quickly optimized (the work is maximally accelerated).
  • Very well optimized for EURUSD.


Versions:

Based on BoxMaster Strategy Maker:




Buyers of this product also purchase
Filter:
Reply to review