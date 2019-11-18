BB System EA GIORGIO LIBERTI GARLET Experts

SPECIAL PRICE Great offers on all products. Great opportunities. BB System EA is the Expert created to work following the signals of the BB System Indicator.When there is a signal, the position opens and this can be repeated if the price goes against the trend. Its high profit percentage means that the repetitions are not many and the position is closed shortly. Sometimes it is good to use it or only Sell or Buy only depending on the trend. In case of an emergency I put a CLOSE ALL button to