Dashboard Moving Average mt4

5

Great dashboard for market analytics.

Help you to analyze the values ​​of the Moving Average indicator and prices.


Using this dashboard you can:
  • find signals from the Moving Average from all timeframes;
  • find signals from the Moving Average from all symbols;
  • check - how far the Moving Average is from the price;
  • check - the Moving Average value has changed;
  • 2 types of signal.

Modes of operation (switched by a button on the graph):
  • current value of Moving Average;
  • the difference between the current price and the current value of Moving Average;
  • the difference between the current Moving Average and the previous value.


Type of signal (switched by a button on the graph):
  • Moving Average more/less Price;
  • Moving Average crosses Price.


Work option:
  • all symbols attached to Market Watch
  • current symbol only
  • symbols from the list

Colour:
  • if the background of the cell is “blue”, then this is a buy signal
  • if the background of the cell is "red", then this is a sell signal


Notification about new signal:

  • Alert to Terminal
  • Print to Terminal
  • Push to Mobile app
  • E-mail


Parameters:
  • type_symbols - selection of a working option: ALL SYMBOLS MARKET WATCH - all symbols from "Market Watch"; ONLY CURRENT SYMBOL - only the current symbol; INPUT SYMBOLS - symbols from the list;
  • input_symbols - a list of symbols to work with (if "type_symbols" is INPUT SYMBOLS);
  • MA_num_bar - number of the used bar for the analysis of Moving Average (0 - current);
  • MA_period - period of the Moving Average;
  • MA_shift - shift of Moving Average;
  • MA_method - Moving Average method;
  • MA_price - used price of Moving Average.


After use, please write your comment, this will help us make the product better.








Reviews 5
Rich8989
948
Rich8989 2025.11.17 10:11 
 

good indicator. Many thanks for sharing

Данил Волков
21
Данил Волков 2023.11.24 03:50 
 

OK

Bhruno Gomes
626
Bhruno Gomes 2022.12.03 01:33 
 

Very good, I RECOMMEND. Gives a new vision for the market, helps a lot in decision making. Congratulations to the author.

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Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
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You can: observe the price chart inside the chart of a different price evaluate correlation and relationships observe the difference in charts in the form of a histogram Opportunities: "Auto" mode - auto-adjust the chart for another chart "multiplier" - you can multiply the chart by any number shift up / down the chart by value shift the chart to the left "invert" - mirror flip of the chart Important: only charts added to MarketWatch are used Version for MetaTrader 5 -  https://www.mql5.com/e
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Mikhail Mitin
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Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Use on EURUSD Use on M5 Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Bollinger Bands and Moving Average (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, an
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Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Moving Avarage and Parabolic SAR (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Qu
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Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:  Bollinger Bands  and  OsMA  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly
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Mikhail Mitin
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Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Ichimoku and Alligator  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly opt
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Rich8989
948
Rich8989 2025.11.17 10:11 
 

good indicator. Many thanks for sharing

Mikhail Mitin
38788
Reply from developer Mikhail Mitin 2026.02.02 05:50
Thank you for using this utility ("Dashboard Moving Average")!
Данил Волков
21
Данил Волков 2023.11.24 03:50 
 

OK

Bhruno Gomes
626
Bhruno Gomes 2022.12.03 01:33 
 

Very good, I RECOMMEND. Gives a new vision for the market, helps a lot in decision making. Congratulations to the author.

Sam Totah
137
Sam Totah 2021.07.25 08:27 
 

Excellent dashboard, all what you need

Mikhail Mitin
38788
Reply from developer Mikhail Mitin 2021.07.25 17:00
Thank you.
Quantum Trader
3019
Quantum Trader 2020.09.02 07:10 
 

will give 5 stars , by using this indicator , we can trend in one chart all moving average front of to be used as entry and exit . thank you

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