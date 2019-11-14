Jakarta
- Not martingale, not a grid;
- Working on all symbols;
Signals:
There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Stochastic and OsMA (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator)
Stop Loss/Take Profit:
- There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss);
- There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit;
- There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot
Important:
- EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles;
- Quickly optimized (the work is maximally accelerated).
- Very well optimized for EURUSD.
EXCELENTE, TIENE TS!! Los EA con SL dinámico son muy buenos con los setings correctos. Gracias por crear éste Robot